UPDATE 1-South Africa's Premier Group shelves plans for Johannesburg listing
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South African consumer goods company Premier Group on Friday shelved its plans to list on the stock market, just weeks after announcing its intention to list on the Johannesburg exchange, citing weak capital market conditions in the country. The maker of Blue Ribbon bread, Snowflake...
UPDATE 1-IMF, Argentina reach funding agreement that could unlock $6 bln
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it has reached a agreement with Argentine authorities on a third review under its Extended Fund Facility Arrangement, which could give the South American country access to around $6 billion. The IMF said in a statement...
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Bank of Montreal, Lundin Gold, Toronto-Dominion Bank
Dec 2 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Bank of Montreal, Lundin Gold and Toronto-Dominion Bank on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Bank of Montreal : KBW raises target price to C$160 from C$158 * Lundin Gold Inc : Haywood Securities cuts to hold from buy * Toronto-Dominion Bank : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Bank of Montreal : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$151 from C$148 * Bank of Montreal : KBW raises target price to C$160 from C$158 * Bank of Montreal : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$142 from C$147 * Bank of Montreal : TD Securities raises target price to C$150 from C$145 * Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy * Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Canaccord Genuity cuts PT to C$66.50 from C$75 * Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : KBW cuts target price to C$62 from C$69 * Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : National Bank of Canada cuts to sector perform from outperform * Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$67 from C$80 * Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : TD Securities cuts PT to C$64 from C$65 * Capital Power Corp : Atb Capital Markets raises target price to C$52 from C$50 * Capital Power Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$50 from C$48 * Lundin Gold Inc : Haywood Securities cuts to hold from buy * Lundin Gold Inc : Haywood Securities raises target price to C$14 from C$12.75 * Rogers Sugar Inc : Scotiabank cuts target price to C$6.25 from C$6.50 * Toronto-Dominion Bank : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold * Toronto-Dominion Bank : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$103 from C$95 * Toronto-Dominion Bank : CIBC raises target price to C$96 from C$93 * Toronto-Dominion Bank : KBW raises target price to C$106 from C$102 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Russia will not export oil subject to Western cap, says Putin energy point man
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, the world's second largest oil exporter, will not sell oil that is subject to a Western price cap even if it has to cut production, President Vladimir Putin's point man on energy said. The Group of Seven and Australia on Friday agreed a $60 per barrel price...
BRIEF-Jupiter Neurosciences Sees IPO Of 2.6 Million Shares Of Common Stock, Assumed IPO Price Per Share Is $5.75 - SEC Filing
* JUPITER NEUROSCIENCES, INC. SEES IPO OF 2.6 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, ASSUMED IPO PRICE PER SHARE IS $5.75 - SEC FILING Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Boeing Says Brendan Nelson Named New President Of Boeing International
* FORMER AUSTRALIAN DIPLOMAT AND MINISTER DR. BRENDAN NELSON NAMED NEW PRESIDENT OF BOEING INTERNATIONAL. * FORMER AUSTRALIAN DIPLOMAT AND GOVERNMENT MINISTER WILL SUCCEED SIR MICHAEL ARTHUR WHEN HE RETIRES FROM BOEING IN EARLY 2023. * MARIA FERNANDEZ TO JOIN BOEING AS NEW PRESIDENT OF BOEING AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND AND...
Kalkine : How much did Florida pull from BlackRock in largest anti-ESG divestment? | Kalkine Media
Florida's chief financial officer said on Thursday his department would pull $2 billion worth of its assets managed by BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the biggest such divestment by a state opposed to the asset manager's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies. The move will hardly dent BlackRock's $8 trillion in assets and drew a strong response from the company, which said the action put politics over investor interests.
New Zealand launches inquiry into its coronavirus response
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand is launching a wide-ranging inquiry into whether it made the right decisions in battling COVID-19 and how it can better prepare for future pandemics. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday the coronavirus had posed the greatest threat to the nation’s health and economy since World War II. She said now was an appropriate time to examine the government’s response with the highest level of independent inquiry. Among the questions will be whether or not New Zealand took the right approach initially by imposing strict lockdowns and border quarantine restrictions in order to try and wipe out the virus entirely. That zero-tolerance strategy was initially hailed internationally as a success because New Zealand’s death rate remained much lower than in most other countries and people were able to continue life much as normal.
J&J unit says does not intend to bid for Horizon Therapeutics
Dec 3 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Global Services said on Saturday that it does not intend to make an offer for biotech company Horizon Therapeutics Plc.
UPDATE 3-Italian family holding De Agostini moves to take DeA Capital private
MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Italian family holding company De Agostini said on Friday it planned to take private its vehicle for financial investments DeA Capital spending up to 128.6 million euros ($135.4 million) to buy out other investors. If the offer is successful, DeA Capital will be the 13th...
BRIEF-Emerge Announces Termination Of Investor Relations Agreement, Stock Option Grant, And Update On Issuance Of Shares For Services
* EMERGE ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF INVESTOR RELATIONS AGREEMENT, STOCK OPTION GRANT, AND UPDATE ON ISSUANCE OF SHARES FOR SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
LIVE MARKETS-Global value still more attractive than growth
Tech down most among S&P 500 sectors; materials biggest gainer. Dec 2 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. GLOBAL VALUE STOCKS STILL MORE ATTRACTIVE THAN GROWTH (1330 EST/1830 GMT) Mark Haefele, chief...
UPDATE 3-Three Arrows Capital says its founders still not cooperating with asset recovery
(Adds Three Arrows Capital founder response to Friday story) Dec 3 (Reuters) - Liquidators for bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital(3AC) said on Friday that the company's founders are refusing to cooperate with asset recovery efforts, hindering the company's ability to return funds to creditors. Founders Kyle Davies and...
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Neymar expected to play for Brazil
DOHA, Qatar — Welcome back, Neymar, at just the right time at the World Cup. Neymar seemed healthy in training before Monday&
Kalkine | Can Australia upgraded emission reduction targets?
Australia is on pace to achieve newly boosted climate action objectives following the implementation of a slew of new policies. The Albanese Government submitted legislation in Parliament on November 30 to establish the AU$15 billion National Reconstruction Fund, which was a significant electoral pledge. Watch out this video for more.
EU to adapt state aid schemes in response to U.S. subsidy package - von der Leyen
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU will adapt its own state aid rules to prevent an exodus of investment triggered by a new U.S. green energy subsidy package, the bloc's chief executive said on Sunday. "Competition is good... but this competition must respect a level playing field," European Commission President Ursula...
Which FTSE stocks have provided the highest dividend?
During economic headwinds, investors look for ways to keep their investments safe. Investors usually prefer dividend stocks as they tend to provide a stable source of income from investments. Inflation levels in the UK have already breached the 11% mark, and if the projections are to be believed, it will...
TD vs RY: Which stock to watch in December?
In Q4 2022, Toronto-Dominion’s total revenue was at C$ 15,563 million. Royal Bank’s net income in Q3 2022 was noted at C$ 3,882 million. On August 2, 2022, Toronto-Dominion Bank acquired Cowen Inc. Through its numerous operations, the banking sector plays a crucial role in the Canadian economy....
BRIEF-Fpx Nickel Closes $12 Mln Equity Investment From New Corporate Strategic Investor
* FPX NICKEL CLOSES $12 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM NEW CORPORATE STRATEGIC INVESTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Crypto broker Genesis owes Gemini's customers $900 million, Financial Times reports
(Reuters) - Crypto broker Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) owe customers of the Winklevoss twins' crypto exchange Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. Crypto exchange Gemini is trying to recover the funds after Genesis was wrongfooted by last month’s failure of Sam Bankman-Fried’s...
