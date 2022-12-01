ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
kalkinemedia.com

Ex-bank manager sentenced for role in defrauding immigrants

BOSTON (AP) — A former bank manager has been sentenced to six months of home confinement for his role in a tax fraud scheme that targeted immigrants, particularly members of the Congolese community in the Boston area, federal prosecutors said. Christian Zynga, 47, was sentenced this week to two...
BOSTON, MA
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine : How much did Florida pull from BlackRock in largest anti-ESG divestment? | Kalkine Media

Florida's chief financial officer said on Thursday his department would pull $2 billion worth of its assets managed by BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the biggest such divestment by a state opposed to the asset manager's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies. The move will hardly dent BlackRock's $8 trillion in assets and drew a strong response from the company, which said the action put politics over investor interests.
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Supreme Court taking up clash of religion and gay rights

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing the case Monday of a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, a dispute that's the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court. The designer and her supporters...
COLORADO STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Britain Denmark Queen

N Margrethe II of Denmark visits the Danish Church of St Katharine's in Camden, for a celebration church service to honour her Golden Jubilee after her accession to the throne on January 14, 1972, Sunday Dec. 4, 2022. PA Photo. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Twitter Is Changing Its PTO Policy; Management Decided That Two Weeks PTO Leave Is 'Not Acceptable' - Platformer Reporter Tweet

* TWITTER IS CHANGING ITS PTO POLICY; TWITTER MANAGEMENT HAS DECIDED THAT TWO WEEKS PTO LEAVE IS 'NOT ACCEPTABLE' - PLATFORMER REPORTER TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3itIRRg Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...

Comments / 0

Community Policy