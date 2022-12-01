Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: December 2, 2022 | Rates move down following Powell speech
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates have trended down this...
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation - and that means 'we're almost there' with inflation, former PIMCO chief economist says
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation, according to PIMCO's former chief economist. He pointed to the doubling of mortgage rates and trouble in crypto as signs the Fed has sufficiently tightened. "I think we're almost there," he said in regards to reining in inflation. The...
Mortgage rates tumble to 6.61%
Mortgage rates tumbled this week as recent data suggests inflation may have peaked. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.61%, down from last week when it averaged 7.08%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.10%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.98% also down from last week when...
Elon Musk urges the Fed to cut interest rates, warning its hikes have vastly increased the risk of a serious US recession
Elon Musk has urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates immediately. The Tesla and Twitter CEO said the central bank's hikes have hugely increased the risk of a recession. Musk recently predicted a severe US recession that will last a year or two. Elon Musk has called on the...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says the S&P 500 won't hit a new high for a long time - and predicts a US recession and stubborn inflation
Leon Cooperman expects the S&P 500 to eke out mediocre returns for the rest of this decade. The billionaire investor predicts a US recession and stubbornly high inflation. Cooperman trashed crypto, saying he was happy the government never endorsed it. US stocks will suffer a hangover for years, and the...
Taxpayers can expect "refund shock" when they file 2022 tax returns
It's called "refund shock," and many taxpayers can expect to see it when they file their 2022 tax returns, and there may not be a lot most of us can do about it.Thanks to pandemic relief measures passed by Congress in the last year of the Trump administration, and especially during the first year of the Biden administration, many Americans got very big tax refunds earlier this year. But don't count on a repeat."We call it refund shock or refund whiplash, and really it has to do with a lot of the tax benefits put in place last year as...
The Fed will only start cutting interest rates late next year - and the US economy will suffer a recession, a top economist predicts
Beth Ann Bovino expects stubborn inflation, a recession, and higher interest rates and unemployment. The top S&P economist sees rates peaking around 5% and unemployment hitting 5.6% next year. Inflation has likely peaked, and the US economy may shrink 0.1% next year, Bovino said. US investors should steel themselves for...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report
Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
Bank of America chief predicts ‘mild recession’ in 2023
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said Tuesday he’s expecting a “mild recession” in 2023, sounding a more positive note about the state of the economy than many in the financial world have been broadcasting amid 40-year-high inflation.
Motley Fool
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Veeva dominates an evergreen niche of the CRM market. Fortinet is a leader in the recession-resistant cybersecurity market. Airbnb’s business model is built to withstand economic downturns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed proposes framework for how banks manage climate-related financial risk
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve Board on Friday proposed new guidance for how large banking institutions manage climate-related financial risks, following proposals from other key financial regulators. The proposed principles detailed expectations for banks with more than $100 billion in assets to incorporate financial risks related...
electrek.co
Here are the cars eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit in the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act, the major climate bill, was signed today, changing the availability of electric vehicle tax credits. Now, only EVs assembled in North America qualify for the credits. Today the US government released a preliminary list of which vehicles currently qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit. There...
NASDAQ
Reelin' in the year: Powell's pivot, Fed unity, and the war on inflation
By March, a European land war had upended the inflation and economic forecasts; by the summer, an acceleration in price pressures had dashed hopes that only a modest Fed response would be needed; by the fall, public disagreement among policymakers had all but disappeared. When Fed Chair Jerome Powell on...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Florida mulls U-turn on move to strip Disney theme-parks of self-governing status - FT
(Adds response from DeSantis' office) Dec 2 (Reuters) - Florida lawmakers are mulling plans to reverse a move that would strip Walt Disney Co of its right to operate a private government around its famous theme-parks, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the plan. In April,...
ValueWalk
Mortgage Rates Are Down While Bleak Forecasts Arise for 2023 in Housing
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.58% as of Nov. 23, down from last week when it averaged 6.61%; a year ago at this time, it averaged 3.10%. And the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.90%, down from last week when it averaged 5.98%; a year ago at this time, it average 2.42%.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-IMF, Argentina reach funding agreement that could unlock $6 bln
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it has reached a agreement with Argentine authorities on a third review under its Extended Fund Facility Arrangement, which could give the South American country access to around $6 billion. The IMF said in a statement...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 3-Three Arrows Capital says its founders still not cooperating with asset recovery
(Adds Three Arrows Capital founder response to Friday story) Dec 3 (Reuters) - Liquidators for bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital(3AC) said on Friday that the company's founders are refusing to cooperate with asset recovery efforts, hindering the company's ability to return funds to creditors. Founders Kyle Davies and...
Comments / 0