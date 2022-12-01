ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation - and that means 'we're almost there' with inflation, former PIMCO chief economist says

The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation, according to PIMCO's former chief economist. He pointed to the doubling of mortgage rates and trouble in crypto as signs the Fed has sufficiently tightened. "I think we're almost there," he said in regards to reining in inflation. The...
Fox Business

Mortgage rates tumble to 6.61%

Mortgage rates tumbled this week as recent data suggests inflation may have peaked. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.61%, down from last week when it averaged 7.08%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.10%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.98% also down from last week when...
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
CBS Minnesota

Taxpayers can expect "refund shock" when they file 2022 tax returns

It's called "refund shock," and many taxpayers can expect to see it when they file their 2022 tax returns, and there may not be a lot most of us can do about it.Thanks to pandemic relief measures passed by Congress in the last year of the Trump administration, and especially during the first year of the Biden administration, many Americans got very big tax refunds earlier this year. But don't count on a repeat."We call it refund shock or refund whiplash, and really it has to do with a lot of the tax benefits put in place last year as...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report

Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
KFOR

Bank of America chief predicts ‘mild recession’ in 2023

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said Tuesday he’s expecting a “mild recession” in 2023, sounding a more positive note about the state of the economy than many in the financial world have been broadcasting amid 40-year-high inflation.
Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Veeva dominates an evergreen niche of the CRM market. Fortinet is a leader in the recession-resistant cybersecurity market. Airbnb’s business model is built to withstand economic downturns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed proposes framework for how banks manage climate-related financial risk

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve Board on Friday proposed new guidance for how large banking institutions manage climate-related financial risks, following proposals from other key financial regulators. The proposed principles detailed expectations for banks with more than $100 billion in assets to incorporate financial risks related...
WASHINGTON STATE
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates Are Down While Bleak Forecasts Arise for 2023 in Housing

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.58% as of Nov. 23, down from last week when it averaged 6.61%; a year ago at this time, it averaged 3.10%. And the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.90%, down from last week when it averaged 5.98%; a year ago at this time, it average 2.42%.
TENNESSEE STATE
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-IMF, Argentina reach funding agreement that could unlock $6 bln

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it has reached a agreement with Argentine authorities on a third review under its Extended Fund Facility Arrangement, which could give the South American country access to around $6 billion. The IMF said in a statement...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 3-Three Arrows Capital says its founders still not cooperating with asset recovery

(Adds Three Arrows Capital founder response to Friday story) Dec 3 (Reuters) - Liquidators for bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital(3AC) said on Friday that the company's founders are refusing to cooperate with asset recovery efforts, hindering the company's ability to return funds to creditors. Founders Kyle Davies and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy