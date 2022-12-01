Read full article on original website
Before long we will be saying goodbye to 2022 and welcoming in the new year. What will 2023 bring? Who knows. We do know Shreveport will have a new Mayor as we have wrapped up the city election. We will be having statewide elections in 2023 with a race for a new Governor and legislators.
Mystery ‘Trip To Shreveport’ 8mm Film From The 60s Posted Online
Who doesn't love a good mystery? Especially when it involves your geographical area, and some old 8mm films from the 1960s... This all sounds like the setup to a horror movie or mystery thriller television series. But its actually a real video posted to YouTube this week. Its some old video footage from the 1960s that was purchased recently, and then converted and posted online.
See Christmas Themed Fireworks Saturday Over Beautiful Caddo Lake
If you haven't already made plans for the weekend, you'll definitely want to add this to your itinerary! I don't know what it is about fireworks, but they turn me into a kid again. They're magical and make you feel like anything is possible. The 28th Annual Christmas on Caddo...
Bossier Businessman Well Known For Eccentric Ads Retires
After teasing a major announcement online for more than a week, Office Furniture Source in Bossier City has made an announcement about their ownership. Well known founder and owner of the company, Martin Grau, has retired...effective today. In a statement from the company, Grau has agreed to sell the business...
What’s on the Ballot in Shreveport on December 10?
We know about the runoff in the Shreveport Mayoral race. Former Shreveport City Councilman, Republican attorney Tom Arceneaux faces Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver for the top seat in city hall. Both men have been working for several months to explain to voters why they are the best choice for the city.
Shreveport Guitar Legend James Burton Needs Prayers
Shreveport guitar legend James Burton remains in the hospital in Nashville after slipping and falling on Thanksgiving morning. This accident required a hip replacement surgery at Vanderbilt in the Music City. Family members report the surgery was successful, however Burton remains in serious condition, but there has been some improvement.
Mysterious Abandoned Military Installation Hidden In East Texas
Imagine you're hiking through a national park or wildlife refuge and you stumble upon a massive abandoned military structure. Giant buildings, stretching across thousands of acres. All with tall concrete walls and vegetation growing up through the structures. That is exactly what could happen in the Caddo Lake National Wildlife...
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to Hold Charity Shooting Contest
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office will be hosting the 4th Annual Steel Challenge Reindeer Games on Dec. 3, 2022 at the CPSO Regional Training Academy located at 15639 Hwy.1 South in Shreveport. This year's fundraiser will benefit the Providence House in Shreveport, a non-profit that offers housing, services, and courses...
Here Are the Best Snacks You Can Score at Buc-ee’s
Buc-ee's the best gas station of all time announced in January of 2019 that they would open their first-ever Non-Texan Buc-ee's store. Since then we have been begging for one in Shreveport-Bossier. The Texas-sized gas station company opened the biggest gas station Alabama has ever seen in 2021 and every...
Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing
Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
Ragin Cajuns Will Meet Houston Cougars In I-Bowl
The 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is set for Friday December 23rd in Shreveport. The game is one of the longest running bowl games in college football. This year's game was the second that was supposed to feature the team from Army West Point, but its the second time in their agreement that Army will not be able to come to Shreveport. The first time Army was supposed to come to Shreveport was in 2020, but all other teams that were eligible to come backed out of the game. This year, Army does not have enough wins to qualify as bowl eligible.
Shreveport Man Gets Lengthy Sentence for Manslaughter
A Shreveport man put a guilty plea in Caddo District Court Monday, November 28, 2022, for killing a woman in the Highland neighborhood. Ricky Dewayne Wafer, 36, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the September 18, 2019 gunshot slaying of Princess Cooper, 25. Ms. Cooper was shot at the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Egan Street. After shooting Ms. Cooper, Wafer immediately fled. A Shreveport Police officer patrolling the area heard the shots and responded. The officer attempted to perform lifesaving measures on Cooper but was unsuccessful. Wafer was arrested a few days later.
Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked
Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
Shooting Leads to Standoff With 80-Year-Old in Shreveport Neighborhood
On Tuesday (11/29/22) Shreveport Police received a call about an elderly woman firing a gun in a residential neighborhood. Reports say the call came in around 10 am. The initial call was about a dispute between neighbors, but things escalated to gunfire before the police could arrive. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the neighbor's vehicle.
Shreveport Man Shot Multiple Times in Cooper Road Area
On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 8:03 pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Hersey Drive Wilson Drive in North Shreveport. Upon arrival SPD located a 37 yr-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs. The male victim was transported to Oschner LSU Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Big Events in Downtown Shreveport This Weekend Start Your Holiday Season
Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving is the official start of the Christmas shopping season. You probably know about Cyber Monday, the Monday following Black Friday, but do you know this Saturday is Small Business Saturday?. Several major chains including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, PetSmart, and the Home Depot, to...
Shreveport Police Seek Suspect in Elderly Veteran Scam
Investigators assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force have made an arrest in a month’s long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from those who served in our nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens. Investigators began their probe in September and learned that ZarRajah...
Two Towns Within Driving Distance Make Best Small Town Christmas List
Looking to capture some of the magic of Christmas for yourself and your family? You won't have to drive far to see two towns that were recently named among the 20 Best Small Towns to Visit for Christmas in the United States. Natchitoches, LA is well known for being a...
What Are the Do’s and Don’ts of a Shreveport Thanksgiving Dinner?
It's Time to Get Dressed Up and Walk Around the Kitchen Looking at All the Delicious Food. Do you know that feeling where you have to get all dressed up just to make rounds and rounds in the kitchen looking your best? It's called the holidays and we are not complaining about it. Seeing family can cause some stress on all of us so why don't we cover things that are perfectly fine and things that we should probably skip out on altogether?
Shreveport Is Just 2 1/2 Hours From an Enchanted Christmas
I Will Never Forget the Time I Almost Experienced Enchant Christmas in Arlington. I had gone for the weekend to hang out in Dallas and we ended up in Arlington, it was then I saw the huge lights and I instantly wanted to experience whatever goodness was happening in that building.
