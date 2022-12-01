ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboro, OH

PHOTOS: Springboro duo hosts donation drive for veterans

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34NNV9_0jUDrjId00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A pair of Springboro Junior High students organized their own donation drive for veterans from start to finish after learning about the need in the community.

The two students, Ryan Hickey and Matthew Culler, collected donations of personal hygiene products for the local Dayton VA Hospital as part of their National Junior Honors Society project, according to a release from Springboro Schools.

  • (Photos courtesy of Springboro Schools)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDbYZ_0jUDrjId00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38BmlZ_0jUDrjId00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40UK1R_0jUDrjId00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LylHZ_0jUDrjId00

The students called various community organizations to ask permission for a donation box to be set up in their building. Once the boxes were placed, Hickey and Culler coordinated efforts to solicit donations from the community, then scheduled the collection.

In total, the duo collected over 1,000 items for the VA at an estimated value of roughly $2,500, the release states.

‘An incredible gesture’: Roma’s donates free lunches to Springboro teachers

The collected items will go to local veterans currently in the hospital or a rehabilitation center, allowing them to receive and use products that the veterans might not otherwise be able to access easily, the VA stated.

Hickey and Culler said they were grateful for the community’s support in their venture to help local veterans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Kettering Health hosts anniversary reunion for NICU

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health is holding an event in honor of Kettering Health’s 10th anniversary of their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) services. The event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Nelson Conference Center at Kettering Health Main Campus in Kettering, according to the hospital. […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Over $10K in toys donated to Montgomery County Children Services

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than $10K worth of toys were donated to Montgomery County Children Services on Sunday. Over forty clubs came together across the state of Ohio to give back to the community for the holiday season. Members of the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs delivered gifts to children of Montgomery County on […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Trotwood hosts Holiday on Main Street celebration

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun, festive event on Saturday evening, Holiday on Main Street might be what you’re looking for. On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., Holiday on Main Street will be held at the Trotwood Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, a release says. If you plan […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley communities celebrate holiday season

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – From Trotwood to Miamisburg, holiday celebrations were happening across the Miami Valley Saturday night. Miamisburg held its annual tree lighting and Community Holiday Celebration at Riverfront Park. Along with lighting the tree, a parade and activities took place throughout downtown. “We came last year, and I think the year before too,” […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Fire Station 11 opening in Troy, open house held

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Troy is holding a celebration event in honor of the opening of a new fire station. According to the City of Troy, an open house event will be held at the new Fire Station located at 110 East Canal Street in Troy. Attendees can hear from city and […]
TROY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Car nearly crashes into Dayton church

DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to a Dayton church after reports of a vehicle-structure crash early Sunday morning. First responders were dispatched at approximately 1:40 a.m. to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Harvard Boulevard, according to the Miami Valley Dispatch page. Initial reports claimed that a vehicle crashed...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton CBC holding daily drawings for blood donors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking to donate blood to give back to the community for the winter season, you could win yourself a prize. The Dayton Community Blood Center is holding their 12 Days of Giving Blood Drive from Monday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 17, according to a release. Everyone that […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Where to recycle broken lights in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s time to decorate for Christmas and put up the lights, but what do you do with the strands that no longer work? Five Rivers Metro Parks is coordinating with Cohen Recycling to provide locations residents can drop off unwanted strands of Christmas lights for recycling. “The partnership we have with […]
DAYTON, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to house fire in Champaign County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded on Sunday to the scene of a house fire in Urbana. According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street in Urbana on a report of a house fire at 11 a.m. 2 NEWS is working to learn if […]
URBANA, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to car into creek, no one found inside

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were sent to the scene of a car into a creek in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, crews were called to a creek at the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Cornell Drive in Dayton at 9:25 a.m. The initial call to respond was for a reported vehicle into the […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Wahlburgers coming to Dayton

DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
DAYTON, OH
Times Gazette

‘Sittin’ in Jesus’ waiting room’

Charles Hammack says that he would not have been around to enjoy Thanksgiving with his family this year without the help of Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel and others. “I wasn’t on my death bed, but I was sittin’ in Jesus’ waiting room with hyperbolic shock because I had...
HILLSBORO, OH
WDTN

WDTN

37K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy