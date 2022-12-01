Read full article on original website
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection
The Forever 21 X Baby Phat winter-wonderland themed collection will offer all the staples you need for the cold months.
Ming Lee Simmons Poses in Caramel Mesh Bralette To Promote Skims’ New Collection
Ming Lee Simmons modeled Skims’ latest Logo Mesh Foil release in a video on her Instagram on Nov. 13. Simmons chilled in bed, showing off the Kardashian-created items made of brown stretch fabric in caramel color. Both the top and bottom boasted a shiny finish embossed with the lingerie and shapewear brand’s logo. The collection is available for purchase today on the Skims website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔩𝔢𝔢 𝔰𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 (@mingleesimmons) Simmons’ look consisted of a small bralette style and high-waisted bottoms with back straps. Made of comfortable cotton, the bralette has adjustable straps and a...
Kylie Jenner Dug Into the ’90s Archives for the CFDA Awards
Kylie Jenner loves herself some archival vintage. Remember this summer when she emerged in that super rare Comme des Garçons hand top from 2007? At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, the beauty mogul and reality star only continued her love of throwback style—this time by unearthing a striking vintage gown from the ’90s. To be more specific, it’s a runway dress from an iconic French designer’s fall 1999 collection. Can you guess whose?
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress
Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
Gayle King Has a Colorful $7 Million New York City Penthouse Thanks to Oprah Winfrey
Here are the details on Gayle King's Manhattan penthouse and why she says the reason it's so colorful is all because of her BFF Oprah Winfrey.
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Stylists reveal 7 pant trends that are in and 6 that are out for 2023
Style experts say people should swap out camo-print pants and skinny jeans for cargo pants and wide-leg denim for their 2023 wardrobes.
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
Lauren London Launches New Collection to Honor Los Angeles and the Late Nipsey Hussle
Actress and girlfriend to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle Lauren London set to release her new collaboration with Puma, the powerhouse brand that has partnered with her to release the L.A. Love Story. The 10-piece collection will serve as an ode to Los Angeles, a place she says she shares...
Pirelli Calendar 2023 unveiled
Pirelli unveiled its 2023 calendar Wednesday, an opulent, dream-like edition featuring a star-studded cast.
Cardi B Accused of Ripping Off Artist for Her Marge Simpson Halloween Costume
Italian pop artist aleXsandro Palombo is accusing rapper and pop icon Cardi B of ripping off his work without credit after the latter posted an image of her Halloween costume, in which she’s dressed as Marge Simpson wearing Thierry Mugler, on Instagram, according to Artnet. Cardi B’s high-fashion turn...
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet
Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
The Smith Family Looked Stunning As They Hit The Red Carpet Premiere Of ‘Emancipation’
The red carpet premiere of the new film Emancipation was a family affair for lead star Will Smith. The actor graced the scene on Nov. 30 at the Los Angeles Regency Village Theater with his family — sons Trey and Jaden, daughter Willow and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The...
Lots of Hot Pink and Minis: Here’s What Talk Show Host and Internet Sensation Ziwe Wears in a Week
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From Miu Miu’s viral micro pleated skirt to Loewe’s newest pair of It sunglasses to Puppets and Puppet’s chocolate-chip-cookie purse, Ziwe’s assortment of looks is a display of what’s new and notable in fashion. The late-night talk show host brings her Ziwe perspective on how to dress for a week’s worth of occasions, from Hollywood red carpets to on-set work days. The ensembles are as playful and quick-witted as her commentary of them. There’s a mix of designer classics, such as Versace and Miu Miu, but you can also expect a handful of upcoming designer names too like Christian Cowan, Bed on Water, and Brandon Blackwood.
Paige Spiranac Crams into Tiny "Golf Girl Outfits" in Spicy Instagram Post
Paige Spiranac's latest Instagram post has her showing off different gold girl outfits, and people can't decide which one they love best
