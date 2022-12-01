ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hypebae

Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal

London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Poses in Caramel Mesh Bralette To Promote Skims’ New Collection

Ming Lee Simmons modeled Skims’ latest Logo Mesh Foil release in a video on her Instagram on Nov. 13. Simmons chilled in bed, showing off the Kardashian-created items made of brown stretch fabric in caramel color. Both the top and bottom boasted a shiny finish embossed with the lingerie and shapewear brand’s logo. The collection is available for purchase today on the Skims website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔩𝔢𝔢 𝔰𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 (@mingleesimmons) Simmons’ look consisted of a small bralette style and high-waisted bottoms with back straps. Made of comfortable cotton, the bralette has adjustable straps and a...
Vogue Magazine

Kylie Jenner Dug Into the ’90s Archives for the CFDA Awards

Kylie Jenner loves herself some archival vintage. Remember this summer when she emerged in that super rare Comme des Garçons hand top from 2007? At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, the beauty mogul and reality star only continued her love of throwback style—this time by unearthing a striking vintage gown from the ’90s. To be more specific, it’s a runway dress from an iconic French designer’s fall 1999 collection. Can you guess whose?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Daily Beast

Cardi B Accused of Ripping Off Artist for Her Marge Simpson Halloween Costume

Italian pop artist aleXsandro Palombo is accusing rapper and pop icon Cardi B of ripping off his work without credit after the latter posted an image of her Halloween costume, in which she’s dressed as Marge Simpson wearing Thierry Mugler, on Instagram, according to Artnet. Cardi B’s high-fashion turn...
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled

The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
Hypebae

10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy

Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue

Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties

Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Vogue Magazine

Lots of Hot Pink and Minis: Here’s What Talk Show Host and Internet Sensation Ziwe Wears in a Week

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From Miu Miu’s viral micro pleated skirt to Loewe’s newest pair of It sunglasses to Puppets and Puppet’s chocolate-chip-cookie purse, Ziwe’s assortment of looks is a display of what’s new and notable in fashion. The late-night talk show host brings her Ziwe perspective on how to dress for a week’s worth of occasions, from Hollywood red carpets to on-set work days. The ensembles are as playful and quick-witted as her commentary of them. There’s a mix of designer classics, such as Versace and Miu Miu, but you can also expect a handful of upcoming designer names too like Christian Cowan, Bed on Water, and Brandon Blackwood.
