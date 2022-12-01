ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Man charged in Valentine’s Day double homicide case; police believe others involved

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says an suspect has been identified and charged after two people were found shot dead in a car on Valentine’s Day, and they believe more suspects could have been involved.

On Feb. 14, 2022, Raymond Paddyaker and his girlfriend, Kayla Yates, were both found shot to death inside his car in the 3000 block of Northwest 10th Street.

Raymond Paddyaker and Kayla Yates

“He was a good boy, a good son, and he loved me,” said Paddyaker’s mother , Winona Blossom in April. “It is so hard. Because I [never] dreamed I would be burying my child.”

Mother of man found with girlfriend dead inside car pleads for answers over 2 months later

Although officers detained one person at the scene and questioned others, no arrests were made – until now.

Officials say 51-year-old David Shatswell faces two counts of First Degree Murder for the deaths of Yates and Paddyaker.

David Shatswell. Image courtesy: Oklahoma City Police Department

Shatswell is already in custody, serving a sentence for Possession of Firearm after Felony Conviction.

‘The tears just keep building up,’ Family member of victim found dead inside car at mobile home park speaks to KFOR

Detectives also believe there were others involved.

Anyone who has information can call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or online at www.okccrimetips.com . You can remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

