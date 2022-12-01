Read full article on original website
“Deep down, it bothered me” — Allen Iverson reveals he was hurt about not being on the Redeem Team
While AI did admit that he was happy about the success of the 2008 US team, he couldn't help but feel bothered because he wasn't a part of it.
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
NBC Sports
Lakers reportedly leaning toward packaging Beverley, Nunn in trade
While the Lakers have looked better of late winning 6-of-8 with a top-10 offense and defense in the league in that stretch, plus Anthony Davis continues to play at an All-NBA level at center. That run — which still has Los Angeles sitting 13th in the West — came against...
Charles Oakley Punched Clippers Player During The Shootaround For Disrespecting Him: “I Don’t Care If You’re In The White House Or The Outhouse, I’m Comin’ To Get You."
Former NBA player Charles Oakley once punched Jeff McInnis for disrespecting him.
Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Lakers Trade Rumors
Draymond Green has not revealed any interest in leaving the Golden State Warriors for the Los Angeles Lakers
Brooklyn Nets Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
The Brooklyn Nets have recalled two players from the G League ahead of Sunday's game with the Boston Celtics.
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Christian Wood
It’s fun, right? It gives you the ability to imagine your ideal version of your favorite team – and try them out on the virtual hardwood. With that said, don’t get confused – it’s not the same as building a real NBA team. After all,...
lastwordonsports.com
Former Knicks Wing Sends Strong Message After Big Game
Tuesday’s big win was less of a turning point and more of a breather for the New York Knicks as Saturday’s 121-100 loss to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks brought with it a bit of shade as well. The loss drops the Knicks to 10-12 on the...
Kyrie Irving's Sneakers Remain Popular Among NBA Players
Kyrie Irving's Nike sneaker line has been canceled but it remains popular among NBA players.
FOX Sports
NBA Front Office Confidential: Lakers, Knicks navigating trade landscape
The NBA trade wind rumors are markedly light, as the 2022-23 season reaches the first-quarter turn and gale forces are not forecast, even with the arrival of Dec. 15, when free agents signed during the offseason are eligible to be moved. But there are teams, in the estimation of scouts,...
