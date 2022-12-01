ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah Fire Department starts Keep the Wreath Green campaign

By Hollie Lewis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) is starting its annual Keep the Wreath Green campaign that will run the entire month of December and end on Jan. 2.

During the campaign, a wreath with green lights will be on display outside of SFD headquarters located at Station 3, 121 E. Oglethorpe Ave. When SFD responds to confirmed structure fires in Savannah, a green bulb on the wreath will be replaced with a red one.

During last year’s campaign, SFD responded to 19 structure fires, 10 fires caused by cooking and two fires in structures such as a shed or something that is not attached to a house.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, fire loads increase throughout the home during the holiday season as many homes are decorated with seasonal garlands, electric lights, candles, banners or displays.

However, the most popular addition to the home during the holiday season, and a significant fire hazard, is the Christmas tree, according to the Administration.

Dried-out fir and pine Christmas trees ignite easily and can accelerate fire growth by spreading rapidly to nearby combustible materials in the home.

The SFD is asking the community to stay vigilant and safe during the holiday season. To assist with that, they will be posting holiday fire safety tips on their Facebook page throughout the season.

Below are some examples of the tips they will be posting that can be implemented starting today:

  • Be sure to water your natural tree often to prevent dry needles from becoming a fire hazard.
  • Discard your tree as soon as possible after the holidays.
  • Check your lights for exposed or frayed wires, loose connections, and broken sockets.
  • Never leave lit candles unattended.
  • Store matches and lighters away from children.
  • Check your smoke alarm batteries.

