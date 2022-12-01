ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

true2usa
3d ago

As Joe Biden's Lawlessness America continues its crime spree, expect more arrivals from Blue States.

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Loud boom shakes Post Falls area residents, cause unknown

POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area are reporting a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) reports they’ve received a massive wave of calls and are investigating the area, but nothing has been found as the source at this time.
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

Madison Ranch development coming to Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Hayden City Council approved a zone change Tuesday for a commercially zoned property near the corner of Hayden Avenue and Huetter Road, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The change to a mixed-use zone will come with terms. Using priorities laid...
HAYDEN, ID
KREM2

North Idaho sees crashes pile up on snowy roads

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Local law enforcement agencies responded to numerous traffic incidents Wednesday as a snowstorm blanketed North Idaho and motorists faced treacherous road conditions, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Amid the storm, the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management urged drivers to stay off...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Northwest snowpack soaring, defying recent trends

SPOKANE, Wash. — The ski areas are open and the snow is deep and plentiful across the mountains of the Inland Northwest. Snowpack around the region is off to the best start in at least 10 years. For the Spokane River basin, it’s the most water content in the snowpack since 2007. Copyright 4 News Now So far this winter...
SPOKANE, WA
eastidahonews.com

Four snowplows hit by drivers, ITD officials say one snowplow is out of service because of it

SODA SPRINGS — Four Idaho Transportation Department snowplows have been hit by vehicles within the last few days, with three of the crashes happening near Soda Springs. ITD spokesman Justin Smith told EastIdahoNews.com one incident happened on Monday, Nov. 28, another on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the last Soda Spring incident on Friday, Dec. 2. There was additionally another that happened in northern Idaho in Athol.
SODA SPRINGS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

USPS dismisses claims of prioritizing Amazon packages over standard mail

SPOKANE, Wash. — With the holidays rapidly approaching, postal workers are slammed with high volumes of package deliveries, and many are working 10-12 hour days with limited days off to ensure deliveries arrive on time. There are growing claims, however, that standard mail has taken a backseat to Amazon packages, particularly as many are going days without receiving mail in...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Flu transmission levels very high in Washington, Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. — This year’s flu season has gotten off to a hot start. According to data from the Department of Health for Washington and Idaho, flu transmission levels are high across both states. In Washington, flu-like illness activity was very high, and there have been 13 confirmed deaths. In Idaho, most of the state has high flu activity. The...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

$5 million grant will help alleviate traffic in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) granted Spokane Valley $5 million which brings the Valley closer to achieving its road improvement efforts. "These improvements are incredibly important to Spokane Valley and the surrounding region because they offer so many benefits: fewer collisions, less congestion,...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Ask Spokane

What's the policy of renting in Spokane?

Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Spokane in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Spokane too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

ITD Again Urging Snowplow Safety Following Third Plow Strike of the Season

BOISE - The Idaho Transportation Department is once again reminding drivers to give snowplows plenty of room to maneuver following the third snowplow strike of the 2022 winter season. The latest plow strike occurred east of Soda Springs, ID. According to the ITD, fortunately nobody was injured, however the snowplow...
SODA SPRINGS, ID
KXLY

The cold has settled in – Mark

We’ll have a bitter cold start, and very cold conditions that will continue into next week. Take care of yourself and your pets with this arctic air staying around. Get your layers on and limit time outdoors. There will be icy walkways and driving, with no warm up expected soon.
SPOKANE, WA
