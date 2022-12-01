ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The Independent

Supreme Court taking up clash of religion and gay rights

The Supreme Court is hearing the case Monday of a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, a dispute that's the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court.The designer and her supporters say that ruling against her would force artists — from painters and photographers to writers and musicians — to do work that is against their faith. Her opponents, meanwhile, say that if she wins, a range of businesses will be able to discriminate, refusing to serve Black customers, Jewish or Muslim people, interracial or interfaith couples...
COLORADO STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Vermont to do post-election audit next week

The Vermont secretary of state's office will conduct a post-election audit of the general election results in seven randomly selected communities next week as part of Vermont election law. Secretary of State Jim Condos said in a statement on Friday that the audit, to take place Tuesday in Montpelier, is...
VERMONT STATE

