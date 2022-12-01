Read full article on original website
Related
Biden Accuser Tara Reade 'Will Not Be Silenced,' Would Testify Under Oath
Tara Reade called on House Republicans to investigate her accusations of sexual assault against President Joe Biden.
kalkinemedia.com
No plans to go back to Congress to change inflation act - White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There are no plans to go back to Congress to push for changes to the Inflation Reduction Act, the White House said Friday, a day after President Joe Biden said it could be tweaked to appease European leaders. "We don't have any plans to go back to...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-U.S. Fed proposes plan for banks to manage climate-linked financial risk
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve Board on Friday joined other key banking regulators in proposing a plan for how large banks should manage climate-related financial risks, drawing immediate dissent from one member and reservations from another. The proposed principles detailed expectations for banks with more than...
Supreme Court taking up clash of religion and gay rights
The Supreme Court is hearing the case Monday of a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, a dispute that's the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court.The designer and her supporters say that ruling against her would force artists — from painters and photographers to writers and musicians — to do work that is against their faith. Her opponents, meanwhile, say that if she wins, a range of businesses will be able to discriminate, refusing to serve Black customers, Jewish or Muslim people, interracial or interfaith couples...
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
kalkinemedia.com
Vermont to do post-election audit next week
The Vermont secretary of state's office will conduct a post-election audit of the general election results in seven randomly selected communities next week as part of Vermont election law. Secretary of State Jim Condos said in a statement on Friday that the audit, to take place Tuesday in Montpelier, is...
Comments / 0