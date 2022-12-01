ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Austan Goolsbee To Be Next Chicago Fed President

On Dec. 1, 2022, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago announced that Austan Goolsbee will be its new president and chief executive officer (CEO) starting Jan. 9, 2023. Goolsbee will be the 10th Chicago Fed president, replacing Charles Evans who has held the position for 15 years. Mr. Evans, 64, is leaving the position because Federal Reserve Bank presidents have a mandatory retirement age of 65 unless they have served fewer than 10 years, after which the maximum age rises to 75. Goolsbee will serve out the remainder of Evans' term, which ends Feb. 28, 2026, and will become a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)
UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo cuts hundreds of jobs in mortgage business - Bloomberg News

(Adds Wells Fargo response) Dec 1 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co has cut hundreds of jobs in its mortgage business across the country, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the bank's plans. Higher inflation and rapidly rising mortgage rates have started to weigh on the housing...
A recession akin to 1969-1970 awaits U.S. next year, economist warns

Brace for a recession next year. That is the word of warning from S&P Global Ratings economist Beth Ann Bovino, in a post-Thanksgiving weekend report on Monday. ‘GDP will decline by 0.8%, a mild recession in line with the 1969/1970 recession.’ — S&P Global Ratings. As with many...
UPDATE 1-Fed's Powell says December rate-hike slowdown possible, inflation war far from over

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. central bank could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while warning that the fight against inflation was far from over and key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.
UPDATE 1-IMF, Argentina reach funding agreement that could unlock $6 bln

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it has reached a agreement with Argentine authorities on a third review under its Extended Fund Facility Arrangement, which could give the South American country access to around $6 billion. The IMF said in a statement...
BRIEF-Boeing Says Brendan Nelson Named New President Of Boeing International

* FORMER AUSTRALIAN DIPLOMAT AND MINISTER DR. BRENDAN NELSON NAMED NEW PRESIDENT OF BOEING INTERNATIONAL. * FORMER AUSTRALIAN DIPLOMAT AND GOVERNMENT MINISTER WILL SUCCEED SIR MICHAEL ARTHUR WHEN HE RETIRES FROM BOEING IN EARLY 2023. * MARIA FERNANDEZ TO JOIN BOEING AS NEW PRESIDENT OF BOEING AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND AND...

