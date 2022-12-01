ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, TX

Amber Alert issued for missing endangered child

By Matt McGovern
 3 days ago

PARADISE, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing endangered child out of Paradise, Texas.

Seven-year-old Athena Strand was last seen in the 200 Block of County Road 3573 in Paradise at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. She was wearing a gray and black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans with flowers on the front pockets and brown boots. She has blue eyes and blonde hair. She is 4’0″ and weighs 65 pounds. She has pierced ears, but no earrings – plus two red birthmarks on her lower back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2MoV_0jUDr69f00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9L3C_0jUDr69f00
Athena Strand. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

Athena’s whereabouts are unknown, and law enforcement believes her safety and health are in danger.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday morning that they were searching the area – with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, Fort Worth Police, Bridgeport Police, local fire departments, Wise County EMS, Search Rescue One (K-9 assisted), and several others.

If you see Athena, you can call 9-1-1 contact the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at (940) 627-5971.

