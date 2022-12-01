WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — I don’t know if I have anything made by United Furniture Industries in my house, but if I do, I’m putting it to the curb. I'll treat it just like this company treated members of our community when, right before Thanksgiving, it fired all its employees; 2,700 men and women lost their jobs while they slept, each receiving an email or text telling them their job was gone.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO