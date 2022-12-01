Read full article on original website
Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
WXII 12
Thousands lost to fire at Greensboro Family Dollar
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
Sheriff: Vandalism cuts power across North Carolina county
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A sheriff says multiple power substations in a North Carolina county were vandalized in what appeared to be a criminal act, leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a Facebook post that the power outage across Moore County...
Keeping electric substations secure following targeted attack in Moore County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke Energy manages more than 32,000 miles of transmission lines, across several states, that feed into one of their 5,000 substations. These facilities reduce the voltage from higher transmission lines to a voltage that is safe to power homes and businesses. "We understand that we are...
Largest school bus manufacturer in North America looking to hire 150 people right away
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials at Thomas Built Buses in Archdale are looking to add 150 more people to the team to help with the high demand for electrical buses being ordered from across the country. The company said Friday that with the mass layoffs from United Furniture Industries, they’re hoping to put those people […]
1 killed in NC townhome fire, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a town home fire in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. At 9:37 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters came to the 3200 block of Cypress Park Road after getting a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived they discovered a townhome with smoke and flames […]
Trinity man charged for light pole he doesn't own
TRINITY, N.C. — Herman Powell is always happy to talk about almost anything. On the day I stopped by his house he bragged about his wife’s garden and all the time she put it into it. The garden is on the side of the house at the end...
WXII 12
Helping United Furniture Industries workers after closing | Editorial
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — I don’t know if I have anything made by United Furniture Industries in my house, but if I do, I’m putting it to the curb. I'll treat it just like this company treated members of our community when, right before Thanksgiving, it fired all its employees; 2,700 men and women lost their jobs while they slept, each receiving an email or text telling them their job was gone.
1 dead after fire on Cypress Park Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after a fire in Greensboro. The Greensboro Fire Department responded to a fire at Cypress Park Road around 9:37 a.m. Friday, and found one person had died, according to Deputy Chief Dwayne Church. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control...
Northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road closed due to crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road in Greensboro have been temporarily closed due to a crash. Greensboro police said all traffic is being rerouted onto Randleman Road and drivers are asked to find an alternate route of travel. A spokesperson with the...
wraltechwire.com
VinFast on fast track to open EV plant in Chatham County
VinFast is on track to open North Carolina’s first car factory in Chatham County. On Thursday, Van Anh Nguyen, CEO of VinFast Manufacturing US, spoke only to WRAL News about the timeline for production. In Vietnam, where VinFast began, the company built from swamp land to cars rolling off...
Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive
WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
Yes, honey can save a child's life after button battery ingestion
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Toys are a young child's best friend, but the batteries that go in them can be a parent's worst enemy. The National Capital Poison Control Center reports more than 3,500 people swallow button batteries every year in the U.S. -- a 78 percent increase since data collection began in 1985. The majority of cases involve children younger than six, and data shows the incidents tend to spike soon after the holidays.
WXII 12
‘The Wrong Number' bar bought from telemarketer settlements opens in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A bar bought from a telemarketer settlement is now open in downtown Winston-Salem. The bar, called "The Wrong Number," opened last month on Fourth Street. It took over the former Bull’s Tavern. The bar’s owner, Omar Khouri, said there have been at least 20-30 instances...
1 in critical condition, 4 injured in wrong-way crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is in critical condition and four people are injured after a wrong-way crash in Winston-Salem Sunday. Winston-Salem police said Peter Bosch, 44, crashed head onto a car containing Kristen Blakemore, 24, and two others, including a juvenile, on north bound US-421 near Peters Creek Parkway around 2:10 a.m.
WXII 12
Samaritan Ministries collects pennies to help those in need
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Volunteers from Samaritan Ministries and people in Winston-Salem came together, collecting spare change and dollars for a bigger purpose. Despite the heavy rain donors gave away their spare change at the drive-through at the Truist Stadium, Saturday morning. The annual "Penny Campaign" returned for its 13th...
alamancenews.com
Alamance Crossing shopping center could face foreclosure or sale after owners default on $51 million loan
“Black Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving – for decades thought to carry many U.S. retailers from being in the red to being in the black by virtue of deep discounts and unrestrained consumer spending – likely won’t be enough to spare Alamance Crossing from foreclosure or sale, based on a lawsuit filed shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday in Alamance County superior court.
2 The Rescue: Meet Jinks
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Jinks! This fella loves pets and attention as well as scratches behind his ears. SPCA of the Triad says he's a good boy who just needs consistent structure and someone who can work with him on good manners. Jinks would make an excellent companion for...
1 dead after crash on Morningside Drive
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is dead after a crash in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem police said Shawonda Wright, 38, was driving east of Morningside Drive in a Honda Civic when she ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene by...
wfmynews2.com
Three people die in two NC house fires
A person died in a Greensboro house fire Friday night. Two children died in a Salisbury fire the same night. Firefighters haven’t determined a cause for either.
WFMY NEWS2
