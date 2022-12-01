ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

India remittances set to hit record $100 billion in 2022

Indians are set to receive $100bn in remittances this year, according to a World Bank report - the first time a single country has reached that number. The increase was led by wage rises and strong labour markets in the US and other developed countries. In total, the amount of...
AFP

Key US inflation index ticks down in October: official data

A closely-watched measure of US inflation edged down in October, government data showed Thursday, with costs of goods easing while incomes grew and spending remained resilient. "Household spending has remained resilient in the face of a 40-year high in inflation and rising borrowing costs.
CBS News

Russia warns it will cut off oil supply after countries vote for $60-per-barrel price cap

Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine's Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it. Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60-per-barrel. The limit is set to take effect Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea.
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-IMF, Argentina reach funding agreement that could unlock $6 bln

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it has reached a agreement with Argentine authorities on a third review under its Extended Fund Facility Arrangement, which could give the South American country access to around $6 billion. The IMF said in a statement...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report

Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
New York Post

El Paso facing pressure to declare migrant emergency as predicted surge looms

Migrant crisis flashpoint city El Paso has run out of money and is so overwhelmed it released 1,000 people to fend for themselves on the city’s streets in November — but the mayor is refusing to give in to pressure and declare a state of emergency. The Texas city is has become ground zero for the immigration crisis with over 53,000 migrants entering the US in October alone, making it the busiest border crossing in the nation. The number of people flooding in is set to skyrocket in three weeks when Title 42 — a pandemic-era restriction which allows authorities to refuse...
EL PASO, TX
NASDAQ

U.S. consumer spending accelerates; inflation subsides

WASHINGTON, Dec 1(Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation pressures moderated, giving the economy a powerful boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it faces rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening. The labor market, the economy's other pillar of support,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Agriculture Online

Mexico president says seeking deal with U.S. after meeting on GMO corn

MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico is seeking a deal with the United States after talks with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Monday regarding Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn in 2024, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday. The United States threatened legal action Monday evening...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-Fed's Powell says December rate-hike slowdown possible, inflation war far from over

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. central bank could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while warning that the fight against inflation was far from over and key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.
WASHINGTON STATE

