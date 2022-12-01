Read full article on original website
BBC
India remittances set to hit record $100 billion in 2022
Indians are set to receive $100bn in remittances this year, according to a World Bank report - the first time a single country has reached that number. The increase was led by wage rises and strong labour markets in the US and other developed countries. In total, the amount of...
Key US inflation index ticks down in October: official data
A closely-watched measure of US inflation edged down in October, government data showed Thursday, with costs of goods easing while incomes grew and spending remained resilient. "Household spending has remained resilient in the face of a 40-year high in inflation and rising borrowing costs.
Home Prices Are Dropping Fastest in These 10 Cities
Prices are falling the quickest in the most expensive housing markets in the U.S.
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Benzinga
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
South Korea spent $200 billion, but it can't pay people enough to have a baby
The season of baby fairs is here once again in South Korea. Busy, noisy affairs held in cavernous conference halls where hundreds of vendors try to sell expectant parents everything they could possibly desire for their new bundle of joy -- and plenty of other things they never knew they needed.
Afghan soldier who fled Taliban rule to get to the US arrested at Texas border
Abdul Wasi Safi, a veteran of the Afghan special forces, made a harrowing journey to the U.S. after evading the Taliban for months after U.S. troops left Afghanistan.
Russia warns it will cut off oil supply after countries vote for $60-per-barrel price cap
Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine's Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it. Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60-per-barrel. The limit is set to take effect Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea.
msn.com
Dow ends over 700 points higher to exit bear market after Powell signals smaller interest-rate hikes ahead
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 700 points to technically exit a bear market, after Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said the central bank’s pace of interest-rate increases can slow as soon as its December meeting. How stocks traded. The Dow...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-IMF, Argentina reach funding agreement that could unlock $6 bln
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it has reached a agreement with Argentine authorities on a third review under its Extended Fund Facility Arrangement, which could give the South American country access to around $6 billion. The IMF said in a statement...
The Fed will only start cutting interest rates late next year - and the US economy will suffer a recession, a top economist predicts
Beth Ann Bovino expects stubborn inflation, a recession, and higher interest rates and unemployment. The top S&P economist sees rates peaking around 5% and unemployment hitting 5.6% next year. Inflation has likely peaked, and the US economy may shrink 0.1% next year, Bovino said. US investors should steel themselves for...
Home delistings hit record as mortgage rates, home prices remain elevated
A record number of homes in the country have been taken off the market amid high interest rates, inflation and growing fears of a recession, according to a new report from Redfin.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report
Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes Again
Laws and guidelines continue to evolve for processing migrants that are crossing the Texas-Mexican border. This week as the weather gets below-freezing temperatures in southwest Texas, migrants see a small victory.
El Paso facing pressure to declare migrant emergency as predicted surge looms
Migrant crisis flashpoint city El Paso has run out of money and is so overwhelmed it released 1,000 people to fend for themselves on the city’s streets in November — but the mayor is refusing to give in to pressure and declare a state of emergency. The Texas city is has become ground zero for the immigration crisis with over 53,000 migrants entering the US in October alone, making it the busiest border crossing in the nation. The number of people flooding in is set to skyrocket in three weeks when Title 42 — a pandemic-era restriction which allows authorities to refuse...
Groups urge Biden not to turn back on migrants when Title 42 ends
Immigration advocates are calling on the Biden administration not to resort to hardline border control measures once Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21.
NASDAQ
U.S. consumer spending accelerates; inflation subsides
WASHINGTON, Dec 1(Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation pressures moderated, giving the economy a powerful boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it faces rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening. The labor market, the economy's other pillar of support,...
Agriculture Online
Mexico president says seeking deal with U.S. after meeting on GMO corn
MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico is seeking a deal with the United States after talks with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Monday regarding Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn in 2024, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday. The United States threatened legal action Monday evening...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Fed's Powell says December rate-hike slowdown possible, inflation war far from over
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. central bank could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while warning that the fight against inflation was far from over and key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.
