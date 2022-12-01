ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside Nova

Madison headed to state championship football game

One undefeated Class 6 tournament team has been conquered, now the Madison Warhawks need to outscore another with a perfect record to win their first Virginia High School League state football championship. Madison (11-3) never trailed as it knocked off the previously undefeated and host Fairfax Lions, 31-21, Dec. 3...
Inside Nova

Friday night lights go dark until next season

Those 6D North Region-tournament semifinal playoff games held the evening of Nov. 18 brought the unfortunate end to Friday night high-school football games until next fall. That ending always brings kind of a sad time for many. The remainder of the region and state public-school football playoff games were, and...
Inside Nova

Western Branch-Freedom-Woodbridge state semifinal preview

Western Branch (11-2) at Freedom-Woodbridge (13-0) When: Saturday, 2 p.m. 15201 Neabsco Mills Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22191. Next up: The Western Branch-Freedom winner faces the winner of the game between James Madison (10-3) and Fairfax (13-0) for the state title Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Old Dominion University. Last...
Inside Nova

Potomac School wrestlers host Backyard Classic

It has quickly become a beloved tradition, like the Daytona 500 inaugurating each year’s NASCAR season, and perhaps the biggest event on the Potomac School Panthers annual wrestling calender. At the traditional time of high noon Saturday, Nov. 26, Potomac School hosted its third annual outdoor Backyard Classic, a...
Inside Nova

Phoebus ousts Brentsville again

Brentsville District proved to be tougher competition for Phoebus in their second consecutive Class 3 state semifinal meeting. Nonetheless, the Tigers lost by almost exactly the same margin as they did a year ago, falling 58-14 to the Phantoms on Saturday at Darling Stadium in Hampton. The unbeaten Phantoms (14-0),...

