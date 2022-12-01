Read full article on original website
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, December 2
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from high school basketball games on Friday, December 2.
Basketball roundup: Gaylord beats Cheboygan, St. Mary's falls in OT
GAYLORD ― The high school basketball season is officially in full swing, with the girls from Gaylord, St. Mary's and Johannesburg-Lewiston opening play last week with the boys scheduled to start this week. Catch up with results from the latter half of the week ...
Inside Nova
Dec. 3 high school basketball roundup: Potomac's Kenny DeGuzman, Osbourn's Tey Barbour have big scoring outings
POTOMAC 71, MIDLOTHIAN 57: Kenny DeGuzman scored 30 points in the host Panthers’ non-district win Saturday. DeGuzman was 9 of 15 from the field and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line. Jayden Harris added 15 points. Potomac (2-0) led 34-28 at halftime before outscoring Midlothian 23-8 in the...
Inside Nova
Dec. 2 high school boys basketball roundup: Hylton, Forest Park, Battlefield improve to 3-0
FOREST PARK 58, COLONIAL FORGE 53: Winston Raford led Forest Park (3-0) with 18 points going 5 for 8 from the 3-point line. Brandon Edozie added 14 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks to control the paint. Forest Park led 26-12 at the half and 43-23 at the end of...
Inside Nova
Madison headed to state championship football game
One undefeated Class 6 tournament team has been conquered, now the Madison Warhawks need to outscore another with a perfect record to win their first Virginia High School League state football championship. Madison (11-3) never trailed as it knocked off the previously undefeated and host Fairfax Lions, 31-21, Dec. 3...
Inside Nova
Friday night lights go dark until next season
Those 6D North Region-tournament semifinal playoff games held the evening of Nov. 18 brought the unfortunate end to Friday night high-school football games until next fall. That ending always brings kind of a sad time for many. The remainder of the region and state public-school football playoff games were, and...
Inside Nova
Western Branch-Freedom-Woodbridge state semifinal preview
Western Branch (11-2) at Freedom-Woodbridge (13-0) When: Saturday, 2 p.m. 15201 Neabsco Mills Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22191. Next up: The Western Branch-Freedom winner faces the winner of the game between James Madison (10-3) and Fairfax (13-0) for the state title Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Old Dominion University. Last...
Inside Nova
Potomac School wrestlers host Backyard Classic
It has quickly become a beloved tradition, like the Daytona 500 inaugurating each year’s NASCAR season, and perhaps the biggest event on the Potomac School Panthers annual wrestling calender. At the traditional time of high noon Saturday, Nov. 26, Potomac School hosted its third annual outdoor Backyard Classic, a...
Inside Nova
Phoebus ousts Brentsville again
Brentsville District proved to be tougher competition for Phoebus in their second consecutive Class 3 state semifinal meeting. Nonetheless, the Tigers lost by almost exactly the same margin as they did a year ago, falling 58-14 to the Phantoms on Saturday at Darling Stadium in Hampton. The unbeaten Phantoms (14-0),...
