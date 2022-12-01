Read full article on original website
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
CBS News
Christmas displays at Maryland town started small, now 'insane' with cheer
PITTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two Pittsville families have united this holiday season as Christmas Town and the Nick Family Christmas Light Show will be in the same place in Pittsville for people of all ages to see. The lights will turn on each night at 6 Monday through Sunday,...
WBOC
Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva
SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
Ocean City Today
OPA board meetings become members-only sessions
In a surprise announcement Monday afternoon, the Ocean Pines Association notified its members that from now on, a property owner identification card must be displayed to gain entry to the monthly regular board meetings and town halls. Though the OPA had said nothing officially to suggest such an announcement was...
Cape Gazette
Pathways to Success thanks State Farm and Sussex Habitat
During the Halloween month of October, Jeanine O’Donnell and her team at State Farm along with Kevin Gilmore and his team at Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore collected healthy snacks to provide Pathways to Success youth with nutritious fuel to help them through the mornings or when food is not available.
rehobothfoodie.com
Beaches Lewes Closing. Milton OPEN
Don and Lori Allan (“Mom & Pop”) are closing their Beaches restaurant/carryout location in Lewes. Because of some health issues in the family, they are concentrating their efforts on their successful location Milton spot, located just before the Union St. light on Rt. 16 west. Beaches is known for its steamed-to-order hardshells, and continues that tradition at their Milton location. )Their crabcakes are also pretty good too.)
WBOC
Hefty Price Tag for Proposed Sports Complex in Worcester County
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000-square-foot indoor facility. If those two facilities cannot be built at the same time, the price of this...
WBOC
Perdue Truck Drivers Deliver Holiday Cheer
SALISBURY, Md. - Perdue Farms truck drivers and volunteers held their annual Operation Teddy Bear in Holly Center. On Dec. 3, Perdue held the Operation Teddy Bear event at Holly Center, a facility for people with mental and physical disabilities in Salisbury. The holiday decorated convoy rode on an 11-mile loop through Wicomico County starting at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 16: Salisbury kindness at Mogan’s Oyster House and pair of beers at Evolution and Burnish
The sixteenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a beautiful morning drive across the Bay Bridge to spend the day in Salisbury. Mayor Jake Day & Delegate Carl Anderton were great hosts at Mogan’s Oyster House and a pair of after dark beers at Evolution and Burnish. Plus, the Secretary of Kindness Grace Foxwell Murdock, one of our favorite guests.
Ocean City Today
Local teenager passes away after year-plus cancer fight
There’s no doubt, Jayden Alton said the day after her 18-year-old brother died from cancer, that he’s in heaven, chatting and making friends. “He wanted to talk to everyone. He wanted to know about everyone. He’s talking Jesus’s ear off right now, I’m sure,” she said with a smile, adding she wants Joshua Jason Miggs Alton, who was born four years after she was, and who died on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to be remembered as a light who shined brightly.
WMDT.com
Special Education Day: Learning Loss
DELMARVA – For special education day, 47 ABC is highlighting learning loss within the community. “The pandemic hit the disabled community very uniquely,” says Michele Gregory. That’s something that Michele Gregory, an advocate, and mother of a child with disabilities says she’s seen within her own household. “My son being disabled, you know when he was in school just being out for the Summer, we would see learning loss for him, we would see regression,” says Gregory.
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth taking new approach to implement CDP
It may have taken almost four years for Rehoboth Beach officials to complete the city’s new 2020 comprehensive development plan, but they’re not wasting time to implement the 330-page document. The plan is a state-mandated document that each municipality has to redo every 10 years and update every...
Cape Gazette
Community Unity Dinner to honor Drexel Davison for longtime service
Rehoboth Beach Main Street has proudly introduced Lewis Drexel Davison as its 2022 Citizen of the Year. He and his service to area residents and visitors will be celebrated at this year's Community Unity Dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. Davison is...
whatsupmag.com
Easton Dermatology Associates
Led by board certified dermatologists Dr. Michael Del Torto and Dr. Donald Stranahan, Jr., the team at Easton Dermatology Associates specialize in diagnosing skin disorders and providing the best treatments available to improve the health and appearance of your skin. They stay on the cutting edge of their specialty, which...
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach town clerk bids farewell
After nearly nine years as town clerk for Dewey Beach, Ashleigh Sander is set to take on the role of Millsboro assistant town manager Dec. 9. While Sander will miss resolving issues for visitors and residents of the beach town, she said she’s eager to advance her career with a new challenge in the family atmosphere of Millsboro that’s also closer to her own home.
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: “Reset Lakeside” Legislation Sent to County Council
You just can’t vote a yard sign into law. Accordingly, this morning The Talbot Integrity Project (“TIP”) sent to all members of the new, incoming County Council a formal request that the Council consider, and adopt, two specific Resolutions that will implement the “Reset Lakeside” initiative advocated by TIP in the recent campaign.
Slim Chickens fast-casual restaurant wants to grow in Maryland
An Arkansas-based restaurant chain called Slim Chickens is now looking to expand to the Baltimore region.
WDEL 1150AM
Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar
Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
WMDT.com
76th annual Salisbury Christmas Parade returns Downtown on Dec. 4th
47ABC – It’s almost time to get into the holiday spirit in Salisbury as organizers prepare for the annual Christmas Parade. Today, Jamie Nichols, with the Salisbury Jaycees, and Zach Evans with Mountaire Farms told the Good Morning Delmarva team everything you need to know about the parade.
