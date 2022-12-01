Read full article on original website
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overheadRoger MarshMaryland State
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby treesRoger MarshDelaware State
Four Amazing Pizza Parlors in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Five Places to Christmas Shop in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
WDEL 1150AM
Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar
Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
WBOC
Dover Man Arrested after Pursuit
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.-A Dover man has been arrested on multiple charges after an investigation began early Friday morning. Delaware State Police say at around 3:14 a.m., troopers responded to the 19000 block of Norwood Street in Rehoboth regarding a man who was attempting to burglarize a home. That man, later identified as Matthew Jester, had allegedly tried to force his way into the home and threatened a resident with a large knife.
firststateupdate.com
Church Fire Was Accidental Investigators Say
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office has determined that this morning’s fire that damaged a. Delmar, Delaware church was accidental. Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio said the blaze, reported shortly after 3:00 am, occurred at the First Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ located in the 100 block of North Second Street. The Delmar Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire.
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Police looking for suspect involved in fatal stabbing outside of Market Street Inn
SALISBURY, Md. – A man was fatally stabbed outside of the Market Street Inn early Sunday morning according to Salisbury Police. Suspect, Riley Lee Collick of Fruitland has an arrest warrant for first-degree murder for him in the death of Alejandro Exantus. Just before 12:45 A.M. officers from Salisbury...
WGMD Radio
GOLD ALERT: For Missing Lewes Man
Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing Lewes man. Police say 22 year old Bryan Suria-Vasquez was last seen Thursday in the Bethany Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety and well-being. Suria-Vasquez is Hispanic,...
firststateupdate.com
Fire Heavily Damages Delmar Home Friday
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a Friday afternoon fire that heavily. damaged a house in Delmar, Delaware. Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio said the blaze, reported shortly after 2:00 pm, occurred in the 36000 block of Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge. The Delmar Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene with flames engulfing the two-story dwelling.
WBOC
Cambridge Man Convicted of Murder in Salisbury Double Shooting
SALISBURY, Md. - A 26-year old man man has been convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a double shooting that occurred last year in Salisbury. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said in a release Thursday that on Oct. 12, 2021, Damon Hall drove from his home in Cambridge to the home of the victims, Emmanuel Jones, 42, and Jones’ aunt, Patrice Trader, 51, at 315 Martin St. in Salisbury.
YAHOO!
Cambridge man arrested in Salisbury double shooting that killed one
UPDATE: Damon Kirkland Hall, 26, was convicted Dec. 1, 2022, of two counts of first-degree murder and related firearms charges related to the double fatal shooting, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office. A Cambridge man was arrested Friday in connection with a Salisbury shooting that killed one person...
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing 13-year-old in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl in Salisbury. We’re told Alison Calderon lives in the 900 block of Lock Raven Court and attends Wicomico Middle School. She is 5’4″, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair past her shoulders. She was last seen wearing black ripped jeans, a dark grey zip up hoodie, and black Nike shoes.
Cape Gazette
Pile driving for new foundation on Hickman Street in Rehoboth
Rehoboth Beach residents know this is the time of year for construction, and a large portion of the square-mile city was recently treated to two days of pile driving at 216 Hickman St. The work was being done by Frankford-based Sun Pile Foundations. According to employees on site, there were...
WBOC
Perdue Truck Drivers Deliver Holiday Cheer
SALISBURY, Md. - Perdue Farms truck drivers and volunteers held their annual Operation Teddy Bear in Holly Center. On Dec. 3, Perdue held the Operation Teddy Bear event at Holly Center, a facility for people with mental and physical disabilities in Salisbury. The holiday decorated convoy rode on an 11-mile loop through Wicomico County starting at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
WBOC
Police Seek ID of Woman Wanted for Robbing Rehoboth Beach Safeway
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Police are asking the public's help with identifying a woman wanted for robbing a Rehoboth Beach supermarket on Sunday night. Delaware State Police said it happened at around 7:30 p.m. at the Safeway located at 19283 Coastal Highway. Police said an unknown woman had attempted to leave the store without paying for a cart full of personal care items. Troopers said that when the woman was confronted by a store employee, she pushed the cart into the employee and retrieved pepper spray from her shirt. The suspect then sprayed the employee before fleeing from the store with most of the items in the cart, according to police.
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach town clerk bids farewell
After nearly nine years as town clerk for Dewey Beach, Ashleigh Sander is set to take on the role of Millsboro assistant town manager Dec. 9. While Sander will miss resolving issues for visitors and residents of the beach town, she said she’s eager to advance her career with a new challenge in the family atmosphere of Millsboro that’s also closer to her own home.
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WBOC
New Operating Hours for Woodland Ferry
SEAFORD, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Seaford has new operating hours, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Friday. The ferry's operating hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an hour closure from 11 a.m.-noon. The ferry is closed on weekends. DelDOT owns and operates the Woodland Ferry,...
WGMD Radio
14-Year-Old Charged as an Adult for Attempted First-Degree Murder After Shooting in Salisbury
Two individuals including a 14-year-old are in custody after a shooting and attempted first-degree murder on West Road in Salisbury on November 27th. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s office, the investigation revealed an open-air style drug dealing that was taking place at the location. A disagreement occurred about the purchase of cocaine which resulted in the occupant of the vehicle driving away. The 14-year-old boy removed a handgun from his waistband and fired 4 rounds at the vehicle as it was leaving, striking the vehicle. The occupant of the vehicle was not struck by gunfire.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth taking new approach to implement CDP
It may have taken almost four years for Rehoboth Beach officials to complete the city’s new 2020 comprehensive development plan, but they’re not wasting time to implement the 330-page document. The plan is a state-mandated document that each municipality has to redo every 10 years and update every...
The Dispatch
OC Emergency Crews Respond To Offshore Traumatic Injury
OCEAN CITY— Ocean City paramedics were transported by the U.S. Coast Guard mid-morning on Tuesday to a traumatic injury incident about 12 to 15 miles off the coast of the resort. Around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard was alerted to a reported traumatic injury aboard a...
