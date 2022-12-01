Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Man arrested after firing on Forrest County deputy
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 37-year-old Forrest County man is facing an aggravated assault charge after firing a shotgun at a deputy Friday afternoon. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance, possibly involving a firearm, on Scenic Drive in the Glendale community.
WDAM-TV
Man turns himself in following shooting, home invasion in Magee
MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - A man turned himself in to authorities following a home invasion and shooting that injured one person in Magee. Chief Shane Little says the incident happened on 4th Street Southeast around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim had been shot in the hand.
Mississippi man accused of arson, arrested on multiple charge after attempting to flee deputies
A Mississippi man wanted on arson charges, is behind bars on multiple charges after he attempted to flee from deputies. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Roy Ray Duncan attempted to run on foot when deputies attempted to serve him with arrested warrant for Arson in the 5200 block of Magnolia-Progress Road in Magnolia.
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. investigating Saturday morning shooting in Moselle
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - While the details may be a bit sketchy, Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators know one. concrete fact: A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Moselle. JCSD spokesman Lance Chancellor said investigators are working on verifying the exact location of the shooting, the...
Deputies investigating after man shot in Moselle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a man was shot in Moselle on Saturday, December 3. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the shooting happened in the morning, but additional details are limited. They said the victim drove himself to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg and has […]
WLBT
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting at the campus of Jackson State University that occurred Friday morning has been identified. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the male victim, 22-year-old Flynn Brown of New Jersey, a JSU student, was shot and found inside a Dodge Challenger on campus.
WLBT
Coroner confirms male homicide victim found on JSU campus
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Jackson State University Campus Enforcement are investigating a homicide on the school’s campus. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the victim was a male. No details are available about what happened, but WLBT crews saw investigators placing a...
WLBT
Suspect arrested, charged with murder of McComb man
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect faces murder and weapon possession charges in McComb. On November 10, the McComb Police Department says officers arrested 44-year-old Christopher Donnell Wilkinson, a convicted felon, for the shooting death of Cedric O’Neil Carter. Wilkinson is being held in the Pike County Jail with...
Two wanted for shooting death of Crystal Springs teen
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Arrests warrants have been issued for two Jackson men after a teenager was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Crystal Springs. Police said the warrants have been issued for 27-year-old Datarius Mylik Jamall Boyd and 23-year-old Nhekhil Quajaylon Lamar Scott in connection to the murder of Bashar Ali […]
WDAM-TV
Body of missing man discovered in Hattiesburg Sunday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of a Hattiesburg man missing since Nov. 22 was discovered Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg. Hattiesburg police were notified about 3 p.m. Sunday of a deceased person off Lakeview Road. At that time, a death investigation was initiated, Hattiesburg police said. As the investigation progressed,...
Person airlifted to Jackson after Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were injured and one of them had to be airlifted to Jackson after a car crash in Warren County on Sunday, December 4. The Vicksburg Daily News reported a grey truck was traveling west on Gibson around 1:30 a.m. when it left the roadway and rolled. It appeared […]
Mississippi teen receives 120 years for armed robbery, kidnapping incidents
A Mississippi teen has been sentenced to 120 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping in Forrest County. Jkwon O. Page, 18, was sentenced to 30 years for each count. Judge Bob Helfrich allowed 60 of the years to run...
Mom, son accused of selling drugs near Laurel church
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A mother and her son were arrested for allegedly selling drugs at a home near a church in Laurel. The Laurel Leader Call reported Rose Barnett, 69, and Danny Darby, 39, were arrested at a home on East 10th Street on Wednesday, November 30. Police reportedly found Oxycodone, an M&P Uzi […]
Mississippi man accused of stealing thousands in cash while working as store security guard
Police have arrested a Mississippi man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash from a store while working as a security guard. On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, Hattiesburg Police arrested David Trigg Jr., 59, of Petal, in connection to an ongoing grand larceny investigation. Trigg was taken into custody...
WDAM-TV
Man found dead in his living room with gunshot wound
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead in his living room at 10 p.m. Friday. Captain Crystal Houston says the incident happened on Oakley Palestine Road in Terry. According to the captain, Joseph Horn was found dead in his living room with a gunshot wound to the chest.
WDAM-TV
Perry County Sheriff’s Office seeing fewer drug arrests in 2022
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - After near-record highs in 2021, Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles is reporting a drastic decline in felony drug arrests. “There’s going to be a war on drugs for the rest of my career and anybody else’s, but I want to say that just by the numbers this year, they have been down,” said Nobles.
WDAM-TV
Prentiss police officers outfitted with new body cameras
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Prentiss Police Department has some new tools to serve and protect. Thanks to money obtained during drug busts, the department was able to buy several body cameras for its officers. Patrolman David Berry said the department was proud to have the safeguard. “It protects me...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County seeking missing woman
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of Rebecca Dubose (also known as Nicole Burgess) who has been reported as a missing person. Rebecca Dubose/Nicole Burgess is 39 years old, has darker blonde and sometimes brown hair, green eyes, 5’ 4” in height, and weighs approximately 160 lbs. She was last seen on Sunday, November 26th, leaving Bok Homa Casino.
WDAM-TV
4 Nov. drug busts lead to 6 arrests in Laurel, police reports
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department’s narcotics and CID investigators were very busy this past month. According to LPD, four drug busts were executed throughout the month of November. In total, six suspects were arrested in connection to the executed search warrants. The police also seized approximately $15,000 worth of marijuana, $850 worth of MDMA tablets and five firearms.
