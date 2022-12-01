Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth taking new approach to implement CDP
It may have taken almost four years for Rehoboth Beach officials to complete the city’s new 2020 comprehensive development plan, but they’re not wasting time to implement the 330-page document. The plan is a state-mandated document that each municipality has to redo every 10 years and update every...
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: “Reset Lakeside” Legislation Sent to County Council
You just can’t vote a yard sign into law. Accordingly, this morning The Talbot Integrity Project (“TIP”) sent to all members of the new, incoming County Council a formal request that the Council consider, and adopt, two specific Resolutions that will implement the “Reset Lakeside” initiative advocated by TIP in the recent campaign.
WBOC
Hefty Price Tag for Proposed Sports Complex in Worcester County
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000-square-foot indoor facility. If those two facilities cannot be built at the same time, the price of this...
starpublications.online
Seaford City Council approves committee appointments, presented with final site plans
The city of Seaford Council members welcomed Evan Willey as a new employee during last week’s meeting. Willey was introduced by Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Katie Hickey. In other Parks and Recreation business, Hickey presented the bid award recommendation for the Nutter Park playground equipment. Hickey provided a...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Electric Co-op substation to improve reliability for members
Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
Ocean City Today
Condos coming to 137th Street in north Ocean City
Just south of an array of townhouses and apartments coming to far north Ocean City, two five-story condo buildings are ready for construction along 137th Street. Members of the city’s planning commission approved a site plan on Nov. 22 for the Atlantic Blue Condominium project, a pair of buildings with four condos each on the beach and bay side of Coastal Highway.
Ocean City Today
OPA board meetings become members-only sessions
In a surprise announcement Monday afternoon, the Ocean Pines Association notified its members that from now on, a property owner identification card must be displayed to gain entry to the monthly regular board meetings and town halls. Though the OPA had said nothing officially to suggest such an announcement was...
delawarepublic.org
Freeman Arts Pavilion planning upgrades for 2023
After a record-breaking attendance this year, the Freeman Arts Pavilion is already preparing for the 2023 season. The $27 million projects in store at the Selbyville concert venue address customer feedback and continued safety initiatives. “For 2023, we are going to construct a new entrance, which will be the final...
Cape Gazette
Habitat plans revitalization project
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity has embarked on one of the most ambitious projects in its history. On Nov. 29, volunteers, Habitat staff, families and officials gathered for a blessing of the new Kimmeytown Revitalization Project in downtown Georgetown. Habitat CEO Kevin Gilmore said the project has been in the...
WBOC
New Operating Hours for Woodland Ferry
SEAFORD, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Seaford has new operating hours, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Friday. The ferry's operating hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an hour closure from 11 a.m.-noon. The ferry is closed on weekends. DelDOT owns and operates the Woodland Ferry,...
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach town clerk bids farewell
After nearly nine years as town clerk for Dewey Beach, Ashleigh Sander is set to take on the role of Millsboro assistant town manager Dec. 9. While Sander will miss resolving issues for visitors and residents of the beach town, she said she’s eager to advance her career with a new challenge in the family atmosphere of Millsboro that’s also closer to her own home.
Cape Gazette
Pile driving for new foundation on Hickman Street in Rehoboth
Rehoboth Beach residents know this is the time of year for construction, and a large portion of the square-mile city was recently treated to two days of pile driving at 216 Hickman St. The work was being done by Frankford-based Sun Pile Foundations. According to employees on site, there were...
Cape Gazette
State homeless population increasing
A recent Housing Alliance Delaware report shows that the number of homeless people in the state has doubled since 2019, and the number of homeless families with children has tripled. Nearly 33% of all homeless people in the state are under the age of 18, the highest number ever recorded by the alliance.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Seaford distribution site leased to Amazon and others sold in multi-million dollar transaction
In a multimillion-dollar transaction, 1700 Dulaney Street, home to an Amazon distribution center, and 200 Allen Street were purchased by a New Jersey investor. Chris Davis and Advisor Christian Phillips of NAI Coastal, Salisbury, MD, recently brokered the sale of an industrial investment portfolio in Seaford. The buildings total nearly...
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
whatsupmag.com
Cornelia C. Heckenbach
The Face of Your Real Estate Needs in Talbot County. Long & Foster Real Estate | Forbes Global Properties. Originally from Germany, Cornelia moved to Talbot County with her family and quickly became one of Talbot County’s leading agents. Sophisticated, warm, and accomplished, her real estate successes range from...
Cape Gazette
The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond
Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
WDEL 1150AM
Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar
Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
The Dispatch
OC Emergency Crews Respond To Offshore Traumatic Injury
OCEAN CITY— Ocean City paramedics were transported by the U.S. Coast Guard mid-morning on Tuesday to a traumatic injury incident about 12 to 15 miles off the coast of the resort. Around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard was alerted to a reported traumatic injury aboard a...
WBOC
Former Talbot Co. Public Schools Safety Supervisor Gets 90 Days for Bringing Loaded Gun to School
EASTON, Md.- The former safety and security supervisor for Talbot County Public Schools has been sentenced to 90 days behind bars following his conviction of reckless endangerment for bringing a loaded handgun to Easton High School in December of last year. Donald L. Cooper appeared in Talbot County Circuit Court...
