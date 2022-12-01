ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, MD

Cape Gazette

Pile driving for new foundation on Hickman Street in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach residents know this is the time of year for construction, and a large portion of the square-mile city was recently treated to two days of pile driving at 216 Hickman St. The work was being done by Frankford-based Sun Pile Foundations. According to employees on site, there were...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth taking new approach to implement CDP

It may have taken almost four years for Rehoboth Beach officials to complete the city’s new 2020 comprehensive development plan, but they’re not wasting time to implement the 330-page document. The plan is a state-mandated document that each municipality has to redo every 10 years and update every...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarepublic.org

Freeman Arts Pavilion planning upgrades for 2023

After a record-breaking attendance this year, the Freeman Arts Pavilion is already preparing for the 2023 season. The $27 million projects in store at the Selbyville concert venue address customer feedback and continued safety initiatives. “For 2023, we are going to construct a new entrance, which will be the final...
SELBYVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware Electric Co-op substation to improve reliability for members

Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Hefty Price Tag for Proposed Sports Complex in Worcester County

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000-square-foot indoor facility. If those two facilities cannot be built at the same time, the price of this...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Habitat plans revitalization project

Sussex County Habitat for Humanity has embarked on one of the most ambitious projects in its history. On Nov. 29, volunteers, Habitat staff, families and officials gathered for a blessing of the new Kimmeytown Revitalization Project in downtown Georgetown. Habitat CEO Kevin Gilmore said the project has been in the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar

Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
DELMAR, DE
Cape Gazette

Dewey Beach town clerk bids farewell

After nearly nine years as town clerk for Dewey Beach, Ashleigh Sander is set to take on the role of Millsboro assistant town manager Dec. 9. While Sander will miss resolving issues for visitors and residents of the beach town, she said she’s eager to advance her career with a new challenge in the family atmosphere of Millsboro that’s also closer to her own home.
MILLSBORO, DE
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: “Reset Lakeside” Legislation Sent to County Council

You just can’t vote a yard sign into law. Accordingly, this morning The Talbot Integrity Project (“TIP”) sent to all members of the new, incoming County Council a formal request that the Council consider, and adopt, two specific Resolutions that will implement the “Reset Lakeside” initiative advocated by TIP in the recent campaign.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

New Operating Hours for Woodland Ferry

SEAFORD, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Seaford has new operating hours, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Friday. The ferry's operating hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an hour closure from 11 a.m.-noon. The ferry is closed on weekends. DelDOT owns and operates the Woodland Ferry,...
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

State homeless population increasing

A recent Housing Alliance Delaware report shows that the number of homeless people in the state has doubled since 2019, and the number of homeless families with children has tripled. Nearly 33% of all homeless people in the state are under the age of 18, the highest number ever recorded by the alliance.
DELAWARE STATE
The Dispatch

OC Emergency Crews Respond To Offshore Traumatic Injury

OCEAN CITY— Ocean City paramedics were transported by the U.S. Coast Guard mid-morning on Tuesday to a traumatic injury incident about 12 to 15 miles off the coast of the resort. Around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard was alerted to a reported traumatic injury aboard a...
OCEAN CITY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Fire Heavily Damages Delmar Home Friday

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a Friday afternoon fire that heavily. damaged a house in Delmar, Delaware. Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio said the blaze, reported shortly after 2:00 pm, occurred in the 36000 block of Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge. The Delmar Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene with flames engulfing the two-story dwelling.
DELMAR, DE
Cape Gazette

The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond

Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
LEWES, DE
rehobothfoodie.com

Beaches Lewes Closing. Milton OPEN

Don and Lori Allan (“Mom & Pop”) are closing their Beaches restaurant/carryout location in Lewes. Because of some health issues in the family, they are concentrating their efforts on their successful location Milton spot, located just before the Union St. light on Rt. 16 west. Beaches is known for its steamed-to-order hardshells, and continues that tradition at their Milton location. )Their crabcakes are also pretty good too.)
LEWES, DE
firststateupdate.com

Church Fire Was Accidental Investigators Say

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office has determined that this morning’s fire that damaged a. Delmar, Delaware church was accidental. Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio said the blaze, reported shortly after 3:00 am, occurred at the First Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ located in the 100 block of North Second Street. The Delmar Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire.
DELMAR, DE

