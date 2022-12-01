As virtually its last act, at the tail end of its very last meeting, and with no advance notice on the agenda, the outgoing County Council on November 22nd voted to make a critical appointment, replacing a sitting Planning Commissioner. But that spot on the Planning Commission does not become vacant until the new County Council’s term. It is rightly the decision of the new council to make the appointment, perhaps simply naming the current Commissioner (who applied for reappointment) or choosing someone else they prefer to serve on the Planning Commission.

