Cape Gazette
Veterans recognized at Faith United Methodist Church service
Faith United Methodist Church celebrated its annual veterans recognition day during its morning worship service Nov. 13. Guest speaker was Sgt. Tracey Duffy of the New Castle County Police Department. A native of Rehoboth Beach, Duffy spoke of her experiences and her father’s military experience. She is an 18-year veteran...
WBOC
Perdue Truck Drivers Deliver Holiday Cheer
SALISBURY, Md. - Perdue Farms truck drivers and volunteers held their annual Operation Teddy Bear in Holly Center. On Dec. 3, Perdue held the Operation Teddy Bear event at Holly Center, a facility for people with mental and physical disabilities in Salisbury. The holiday decorated convoy rode on an 11-mile loop through Wicomico County starting at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
whatsupmag.com
Easton Dermatology Associates
Led by board certified dermatologists Dr. Michael Del Torto and Dr. Donald Stranahan, Jr., the team at Easton Dermatology Associates specialize in diagnosing skin disorders and providing the best treatments available to improve the health and appearance of your skin. They stay on the cutting edge of their specialty, which...
WBOC
Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva
SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
Cape Gazette
Head Over to Headwater Cove for Fresh New Homes and an Easy Resort Lifestyle
If you take a look at the communities spotlighted on our Web site you’ll find pickleball courts are an increasingly common feature in new neighborhoods being built all over Delaware and in many that are being revitalized as well. If you visit the “communities” link at our Web site...
WGMD Radio
MD Trooper 6 Medevac’s Injured Hunter in Dorchester County
Maryland State Police aviation came to the rescue of an injured hunter who was stranded near Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Friday. Dorchester emergency personnel were called for a man that fell about 14 feet from a tree stand and needed medical attention which they provided until the medevac arrived.
r744.com
M&M Carnot to Expand Headquarters and Double Workforce in Maryland
Natural refrigeration manufacturer M&M Carnot is expanding its headquarters in Federalsburg, Maryland (U.S.) by leasing an existing 25,000ft2 (2,323m2) space next door, with room available for future expansions, according to Maryland’s Department of Commerce. This is expected to double the company’s workforce from 100 to 200 over the next...
whatsupmag.com
Tate & Cami Russack
RLC’s attorneys Tate and Cami Russack have been helping Marylanders from Offices on the Eastern Shore in Easton and in Annapolis since 2000. RLC’s experienced and respected Bankruptcy & Debt Relief practice can help you with personal or business negotiations, restructuring and when necessary, all the Protection in Bankruptcy.
firststateupdate.com
Church Fire Was Accidental Investigators Say
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office has determined that this morning’s fire that damaged a. Delmar, Delaware church was accidental. Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio said the blaze, reported shortly after 3:00 am, occurred at the First Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ located in the 100 block of North Second Street. The Delmar Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire.
firststateupdate.com
Fire Heavily Damages Delmar Home Friday
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a Friday afternoon fire that heavily. damaged a house in Delmar, Delaware. Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio said the blaze, reported shortly after 2:00 pm, occurred in the 36000 block of Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge. The Delmar Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene with flames engulfing the two-story dwelling.
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: “Reset Lakeside” Legislation Sent to County Council
You just can’t vote a yard sign into law. Accordingly, this morning The Talbot Integrity Project (“TIP”) sent to all members of the new, incoming County Council a formal request that the Council consider, and adopt, two specific Resolutions that will implement the “Reset Lakeside” initiative advocated by TIP in the recent campaign.
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Why Concerned Citizens Are Suing Talbot County
As virtually its last act, at the tail end of its very last meeting, and with no advance notice on the agenda, the outgoing County Council on November 22nd voted to make a critical appointment, replacing a sitting Planning Commissioner. But that spot on the Planning Commission does not become vacant until the new County Council’s term. It is rightly the decision of the new council to make the appointment, perhaps simply naming the current Commissioner (who applied for reappointment) or choosing someone else they prefer to serve on the Planning Commission.
WMDT.com
Seaford family says time is running out for them to find permanent shelter after losing their home in a fire
SEAFORD, Del.- A family in Seaford is asking for any help they can get after losing their home in a fire last Wednesday. “Everything is burnt down, everything we built here is gone we got nothing,” said Homeowner Lisa Hall who lived at the home with 16 kids and 7 other adults.
WBOC
Former Talbot Co. Public Schools Safety Supervisor Gets 90 Days for Bringing Loaded Gun to School
EASTON, Md.- The former safety and security supervisor for Talbot County Public Schools has been sentenced to 90 days behind bars following his conviction of reckless endangerment for bringing a loaded handgun to Easton High School in December of last year. Donald L. Cooper appeared in Talbot County Circuit Court...
WBOC
Cambridge Man Convicted of Murder in Salisbury Double Shooting
SALISBURY, Md. - A 26-year old man man has been convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a double shooting that occurred last year in Salisbury. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said in a release Thursday that on Oct. 12, 2021, Damon Hall drove from his home in Cambridge to the home of the victims, Emmanuel Jones, 42, and Jones’ aunt, Patrice Trader, 51, at 315 Martin St. in Salisbury.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Police looking for suspect involved in fatal stabbing outside of Market Street Inn
SALISBURY, Md. – A man was fatally stabbed outside of the Market Street Inn early Sunday morning according to Salisbury Police. Suspect, Riley Lee Collick of Fruitland has an arrest warrant for first-degree murder for him in the death of Alejandro Exantus. Just before 12:45 A.M. officers from Salisbury...
