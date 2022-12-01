ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

This Chester County Bookshop Among Best Indie Bookstores in Region

 3 days ago

Photo byReads & Company.

The gifting season is the perfect time to support your local independent bookshops, and luckily one of the best in the region is here in Chester County, write Nick Vadala and Michelle Myers for The Philadelphia Inquirer

Reads & Company in Phoenixville has only been open for three years but it did not take long for it to become a local favorite. The bookstore has received three consecutive Main Line Today reader’s choice awards for best independent bookstore since 2020. 

The store is open for both in-store shopping and curbside pickup. And if you are looking for something extra special, Reads & Company has a sizable selection of author-signed books. 

Additionally, the shop plans to resume its in-person writer conversation events in January. 

Read more about Reads & Company in The Philadelphia Inquirer

