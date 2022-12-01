ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Shawnee shooting suspect arrested in Olathe following chase

By Jacob Kittilstad, Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

OLATHE, Kan. — A shooting suspect is in custody Thursday less than 24 hours after police say the gunman critically injured a victim.

That arrest comes after a winding pursuit in Johnson County, Kansas, ending with law enforcement using stop sticks in Olathe.

Officers from at least four different agencies were involved in the chase early Thursday afternoon. They took the suspect into custody before 2 p.m. near 117th and Black Bob Road.

Investigators said they believe the suspect is responsible for a shooting that happened Wednesday evening in Shawnee. They have not released the suspect’s name and no formal charges have been filed yet.

‘It’s not an accident’: KCK father grieves loss of 4-year-old son

Officers responded to a parking lot near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road just after 6:40 p.m. to check on the welfare of someone.

Officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

There was still a fair amount of activity in the area Thursday but no one that FOX 4 spoke to said they heard shots the night before. We also spoke to people who work nearby, who said police have not communicated any information with them yet.

Shawnee police have not shared any details on what they think led to the shooting or why they think this suspect was involved.

