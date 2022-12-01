ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta Daily Journal

Cobb principal among winners of third annual Hidden Heroes Contest

By Damon
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

The Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement announced the winners of its annual Hidden Heroes campaign.

In its third year, Hidden Heroes recognizes the unsung educators whose commitment to the students and communities they serve often goes unnoticed. Nominations were open to the public and resulted in a record-setting 60 nominees ranging from teachers, principals and administrators to security guards, nutrition staff and coaches.

Over 40,000 votes were cast during the month of November. The top three educators will be presented with cash prizes at their individual schools.

In first place and receiving a $750 cash award is Henrietta George, Athletic Director at Druid Hills High School in Atlanta. The runners-up were Dr. Timeka Cline, Principal at Nickajack Elementary School in Smyrna, who will be honored with $500; and Jessica Hewett, 2nd grade Teacher at Sunset Elementary School in Moultrie, who will receive $250.

For the second consecutive year, Georgia Power sponsored all prizes.

For more information, to read nominee stories or cast a vote, visit glisi.me/hiddenheroes2022 .

Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

