ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
longisland.com

LI Weight Loss Doctor Announces First Ever Awareness Campaign and Weight Loss Scholarship

Dr. Howard Goodman and his practice, the Long Island Weight Loss Center in Merrick, New York, has launched an educational campaign, "Slim Down Long Island," to bring awareness to the obesity epidemic as people begin to set their new year's resolutions. In addition to the campaign, the practice is also offering a Weight Loss Scholarship to one individual who will win a free 12-week weight loss plan, valued at $6,000.
MERRICK, NY
New York Post

Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’

This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.”  Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com

Dr. Glatstein, Medical Director Of Conceive NJ, Delivers An Invited Grand Rounds Lecture At Monmouth Medical Center In Long Branch

Dr. Isaac Glatstein, a renowned fertility specialist who recently opened a new state-of-the-art Fertility practice in Wall Township was invited to give a lecture to the Ob/Gyn Department at Monmouth Medical Center on the topic of “Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and more- what’s new in the IVF Laboratory”.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Hachnosas Sefer Torah in Howell

The Sefer Torah was donated by Sruli Singer. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
HOWELL, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

These 2 Staten Island nurses believe IV hydration drips and vitamin shots are key to long-term health

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island nurses Daniella Aguilar and Jackie Spagnuolo, both residents of Woodrow, are strong proponents of living a heathy lifestyle. That’s why they joined forces to offer an array of hydration drips and vitamin booster shots as part of their new business “Drippin IVs,” launched in June from a space in Dr. Josiane Lederman’s Graniteville-based dermatology office.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
thepositivecommunity.com

Pillar College’s Pastor Appreciation Breakfast

Pillar College hosted its Ninth Annual Pastor Appreciation Breakfast on October 11, 2022 at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, NJ. Rev. Dr. Nicole Martin, keynote speaker and a 2021 Global Leadership Summit presenter, remarked on “The Context of the Call.”. “Pillar College hosts the Pastor Appreciation Breakfast each...
NEWARK, NJ
fox5ny.com

Smoke shop busts in NYC

NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Stage

Sleep Out in Convention Hall to Raise Awareness and Funds for the Homeless

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Blessing Bag Brigade is launching their Sleep Out campaign with EmPowerMe, an Asbury Park non-profit, on Thursday, December 8th. They are challenging you to give up your bed for a sleeping bag to Asbury Park's Convention Hall for just one night to help raise funds for hundreds of thousands homeless people sleeping in the streets. The sleep out starts at 6:00pm.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
laborpress.org

Short-Staffing Crisis at NYC Hospitals

New York, NY – On Wednesday, November 30, NYSNA nurses gave harrowing testimony on how short-staffing puts patient care at risk at a City Council oversight hearing on the state of nursing in NYC. Over 100 nurses and allies, joined by City Council Hospitals Committee Chair Mercedes Narcisse and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Transcript

Updated: Charges lodged following Nov. 30 carjacking at Englishtown pharmacy

ENGLISHTOWN — Three residents of New York were arrested by officers from Englishtown and Manalapan after they carjacked a woman on the morning of Nov. 30. In a press release, Englishtown Police Chief Peter Cooke said that at 9 a.m., a female resident of Manalapan was in her vehicle, a 2015 Mazda3, and parked at Walgreens, 2 Gordons Corner Road, Englishtown, when she was approached by three individuals who forced her from her vehicle.
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
New York Post

NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims

A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy