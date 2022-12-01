Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit nonprofit, Amazon put on holiday event for local grieving families
DETROIT – Detroit nonprofit, Caleb’s Kids, partnered with Amazon to put on a holiday event for families who lost a parent to suicide. Caleb’s Kids, a youth organization that focuses on mental wellness and suicide prevention, threw a holiday party for local families on Saturday. The holidays...
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces
Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
See You Tomorrow restaurant owner knew he was destined to meet Detroit cook
While growing up, first on Detroit’s North End, then in the Joy Road-North Martindale area, and later in the Dexter-Linwood neighborhood, Damon Cann, the kitchen manager at the recently opened See You Tomorrow restaurant (7740 Woodward), says he learned enough good things about how to treat people to last a lifetime. “Between my...
onedetroitpbs.org
‘Boblo Boats’ documentary tells Detroit ferry tale of America’s oldest steamships
Detroit’s iconic Boblo Boats have made their film debut. The two sister steamboats, the Ste. Claire and the SS Columbia, the oldest in America, are center stage for a new Aaron Schillinger directed documentary, “Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale.”. Taking viewers back to the wonderland of the...
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: Inside Macomb Cty. Prosecutor's office & Alphas give back
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, December 4, Spotlight on the News will have an in-depth interview with Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. He'll discuss school safety, Macomb County and GOP politics, and how to prevent scams to senior citizens. We'll also talk to Attorney Al Elvin, President of...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
“Campaign for The Ages”- Hosted by Jim Dewey with Guest Michele Vilas, Director of “Sun Rise Pace”.
James Dewey sits down to talk about “The Campaign for The Ages”, with the Director of “Sunrise Pace”, Michele Vilas. Talking about the criteria for the residence of “Sunrise Pace.” and the conversation of aging in place. a growing need for the aging to...
Detroit News
Archbishop of Detroit dedicates new additions to Solanus Casey Center
Detroit — The Solanus Casey Center celebrated its 20th anniversary Saturday morning with about 100 members of its congregation and the Archbishop of Detroit, who dedicated a new gift shop, cafe, confessionals, office space and reception atrium at the center. The Solanus Casey Center is a pilgrimage place on...
Today's Holiday Events for the Border Cities
Sarnia, Ontario's nighttime holiday parade.Photo byGoogle. December starts out with a whirl of lights and everything that says "Holiday Season!" If you are fortunate to live near the Sarnia, Ontario and Port Huron, Michigan border then you get the best of both worlds and get to see all the festivities of both cities.
Winter shelter opens in Macomb County, raising $200K
Sunday morning, volunteers at the Macomb County Winter Shelter took cots out of boxes to prepare an overflow shelter in Macomb County set to open Sunday night for people in need.
Iconic Eastern Market store to reopen this weekend
Rocky's quietly closed over the summer due to flood damage
The Oakland Press
Local pillar of Warren community still staying active at age 95
When Eleanor Bates was a teen, her sister-in-law joked that she must have been born in a hurry because she’s always on the go. Fast forward decades later and even at age 95, the lifelong Warren resident is still very busy. Bates is a member of the Warren Historical Society, the Warren Beautification Commission, the Warren Symphony Band Board, and the Warren Concert Band Board. This month, she finishes serving on the Van Dyke Public Schools Board of Education. She was elected in 2005.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Living Exponentially: Katie Jehl, “We The County”-Macomb County
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living or its sponsors. Katie talks with Eileen about “We The County” in her area of Macomb County and becoming a Precinct...
a-z-animals.com
5 Adorable Puppies In Detroit To Adopt For Christmas
There may be a chill in the air, but this time of the year always means warm hearts! Sadly, the cold weather can make things rather tough for pups that don’t have a home, especially in a place like Detroit. Still, there are some amazing shelters in the area that are doing all they can to house and care for some of the CUTEST pups you ever did see. If you’re interested in adopting a wonderful dog in need of a home this Christmas season, well, this is the place for you! We’ve gone ahead and looked up some of the best boys and girls from all around Detroit (and the surrounding area) to show you some of the needs out there right now. We promise that you can’t get through this article without letting a little “Awww” slip at least once. Be aware, though, that adopting a pet is a commitment for the life of the pet and not a decision to jump into without an understanding of the work required. If you’re home is ready to add a furry new family member, let’s get to it! Here are some of the cutest pups in Detroit who are looking for their forever home.
Dearborn church to host 50th anniversary Boar's Head Festival
Cherry Hill Presbyterian Church in Dearborn will host performances of the Boar's Head Festival play this weekend. The 50th-anniversary showcase will feature the Vanguard Voices choral ensemble and the Dearborn Chamber Orchestra. The Boar's Head Festival, a Christmas ceremony dating to medieval England, typically featured a feast of roasted boar's head. Slaying a...
A Michigan woman says she lost her life's savings after she was robbed of $15,000 trying to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace
Nijme Fardous drove from Michigan to Ohio to buy a used truck from Facebook Marketplace, WLWT5 reported. She was held at gunpoint by the seller and robbed.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Dec. 4 and beyond
• Oakland County Business Forward Open House workshops for small business entrepreneurs is 4-6 p.m. Dec. 8, Novi Civic Center, 45175 Ten Mile Road, Novi, register at tinyurl.com/yckadbke. • Applications are being accepted for the 2023 “Oakland Together 40 under 40 awards” program through Dec. 11. Individuals who live or...
Debra Walker, longtime Corktown community leader, dies
Debra Trenace Walker, 69, a community organizer, activist and longtime Corktown resident died Nov. 23. A native Detroiter and retired Chrysler executive, Walker was known to monitor what was happening in the community and how it affected residents in the historic Corktown neighborhood. ...
Consumers rejoice as retailers, growers balance plummeting pot prices
In short - it’s a great time to be a pot smoker and a challenging time to be on the retail side in Michigan.
