ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Schools increasingly giving disgraced coaches second chances

By DAVE SKRETTA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XUzPD_0jUDpMGS00
1 of 4

The questions came one after another the moment Xavier announced it was bringing back Sean Miller, its former and wildly successful basketball coach. The guy who had been fired by Arizona and left in his wake multiple NCAA violations.

Most of them were of the variety of: “What were you thinking?”

Athletic director Greg Christopher went on the defensive, calling the allegations “troubling.” He said Xavier maintains a program of “high integrity” and that Miller had learned from his mistakes.

Yet the Musketeers are hardly the only one taking chances on coaches with checkered pasts these days. Just this week, Auburn hired once-disgraced Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to lead its football team, raising plenty of eyebrows on the Plains.

It begs the question: Has the line of acceptability when it comes to hiring coaches shifted as the stakes soar ever higher, to the point where a successful coach who may have once been persona non grata is now greeted with open arms?

How toxic is too toxic?

“That’s an interesting question, and I think it is 100% situational with the school,” said Kyle Bowlsby, who runs Bowlsby Sports Advisors, a search firm that assists colleges and universities through the hiring process.

“I also think to a certain degree the legal system and the NCAA have created quite a bit of gray area as it relates to what is reported in terms of infractions and what is actually being pursued or prosecuted legally,” Bowlsby said. “I think the system to a certain degree has made it very hard for school admins to decipher what is ‘toxic’ and what is not.”

Indeed, the gray area has never been more expansive.

The creation of name, image and likeness legislation that allows college athletes to profit for the first time has made what was once an NCAA violation a key sales point or recruiting pitch. And when penalties do arise, the NCAA has been reluctant to hand down the sort of long-ranging punishments that hit athletics programs hard.

“I think the question depends on where the university is in terms of trying to grow,” said Jed Hughes, who heads the sports sector at the Korn Ferry management consulting firm.

“Winning is so important to so many people,” Hughes said, “so they close their eyes sometimes to things that happen. Just look at Kansas. They just suspended Bill Self for four games. But he’s done an incredible job. He has been there a long time and they have a tremendous tradition. So people there are going to be more forgiving.”

There has always been pressure to win. But as coaching contracts once worth seven figures now hit eight, and TV deals once measured in the millions are now worth billions, the stress on administrators to succeed has never been higher.

A school like Xavier, which had missed the NCAA Tournament four consecutive years, is perhaps more willing to give a perennial winner like Miller a second chance, despite the wreckage he left behind at Arizona.

“More than anything it comes down to the relationships a coach has built,” explained Chad O’Donnell, whose Capital Elite Agency represents numerous coaches, and who spoke in general terms but would not discuss specific situations.

“It comes down to how well he or she is liked in the profession throughout his or her career,” O’Donnell said, “and their ability to admit fault whether privately or publicly in regards to the actions.”

The case at Arizona involved one of Miller’s former assistants, Book Richardson, who pleaded guilty to a 2017 federal bribery charge after he was accused of accepting $20,000 to send players to aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins.

At one point during Dawkins’ trial, a phone call was played in which Richardson said Miller was paying $10,000 a month to current NBA star Deandre Ayton. Miller has consistently denied paying any players to play for his program.

Nevertheless, Arizona was hit with five Level I infractions, the most serious handed out by the NCAA, including a charge that Miller failed to monitor assistants accused of academic fraud and improper recruiting inducements. Miller failed to demonstrate “an atmosphere for compliance,” the NCAA said, though he escaped the dreaded show-cause penalty.

Arizona already self-imposed a one-year postseason ban, but its case is still hanging in the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, even as Miller wades through his first season back at Xavier. It is possible he serves some type of suspension.

“There will be a time, and I’m confident in saying that, that topic an be talked about. It’s coming to an end. It’s not here yet,” Miller said in March. “When the time comes, I’m looking forward to sharing more.”

Would he have been hired again by Xavier had he not won 73% of his games? Of course not. Nor would Auburn have given a second chance to Freeze, whose 76–47 record would be even better without a slew of vacated wins.

“If a coach with a proven track record of success, despite previous proven or alleged NCAA violations, can instill confidence in an administration who has a strong desire to win or achieve a higher level of success than has recently been achieved, a university may take that chance,” said Brian Stanchak, a longtime college administrator and now an agent for numerous college basketball coaches. “It certainty may impact the contract negotiation process.”

By that, Stanchak means contracts likely include safeguards against similar issues arising during a coach’s tenure.

In Freeze’s case, he resigned from Ole Miss in 2017 after school officials uncovered a “pattern of personal misconduct” that began with a call to a number used by an escort service from a university-issued cell phone. By the time things unraveled, the Rebels had landed on NCAA probation and Freeze was out after 21 violations tied to academic, booster and recruiting misconduct were found to have occurred mostly on his watch.

Freeze won games, though. He took Ole Misss to the Sugar Bowl in 2015, beat Nick Saban and Alabama head-to-head and, after he was ousted from the SEC, he built Liberty into a Top 25 program.

Auburn athletic director John Cohen declined to answer questions from reporters at Freeze’s introductory news conference, leaving his new coach to explain his past and why he deserved a second chance in football’s most visible league.

The answer Freeze offered was the perfect script for the next wayward coach who gets a second chance.

“Get to know us. Get to know our family. Get to know the truth of our story,” Freeze said, “and I think the ones who have done that have said, ‘Man, you know what? I kind of like this guy and this family.’ But that’s all you can ask is, man, give us a chance to earn your trust and I think you’ll like the end result.”

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Cardinals, Bearcats renew old rivalry at Fenway Park

LOCATION: Boston. TOP PLAYERS Cincinnati: LB Ivan Pace Jr. was named the conference’s defensive player of the year after making 120 tackles, 19. tackles for a loss and nine sacks. Louisville: QB Malik Cunningham has battled injuries, but has still rushed for 12 touchdowns while throwing for 1,568 yards and eight touchdowns.
wvsportsnow.com

Twitter Reaction: West Virginia Basketball Fading in Loss to Xavier Divides Fans

A game with hype and so much hope ended with a loss to Xavier for Bob Huggins’ team. As expected, Mountaineer Nation was more than willing to offer their thoughts about West Virginia fading down the stretch in the game and squandering a chance at a big win. Some ficuses on the potential this team is still showing while others are now worried they got their hopes up only to be let down. A Mountaineer still waiting to get on the floor with his team even weighed in on the game.
247Sports

Ben Minich on In-Home Visit, Early Enrollment & More

On Saturday, Irish Illustrated reconnected with Notre Dame commit Ben Minich. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and an assistant coach stopped by his home in Cincinnati on Friday. This came a week after Minich wrapped up his senior season in a semifinal loss to a program that features another athlete committed to Notre Dame.
voiceofmotown.com

Huggins Extremely Unhappy With Player Effort and Performance in Loss

Cincinnati, Ohio – The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-2) fell apart late to lose to Xavier (6-3), 84-74 in the Big East/Big 12 Challenge. Following the game, head coach Bob Huggins was clearly unhappy with his team’s performance, particularly late in the second half. Here’s what Coach Huggins had to say after the loss:
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Could Deion Sanders Be UC Next Head Coach

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The internet has been going crazy with talks of Deion Sanders coming to UC. Deion Sanders, currently the coach for Jackson State, is reportedly leaving the school and has whittled his next destination down to three schools: University of Cincinnati, Colorado, and University of South Florida, according to Tampa Bay-based sports reporter Kevin O’Donnell.
The Associated Press

Burrow tops Mahomes again, rallies Bengals past Chiefs 27-24

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow got a huge assist from his defense in another riveting duel with Patrick Mahomes. With the Chiefs leading Burrow’s Bengals 24-20 early in in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Mahomes hooked up with Travis Kelce, who rumbled for a big gain. But while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt and other defenders were wrestling Kelce to the ground, Pratt forced the ball free and recovered the ensuing fumble.
linknky.com

Cov Cath conquers size again, Ipsaro dazzles

PARK HILLS — It wasn’t done on purpose, but it just so happened Covington Catholic’s new look basketball team that features speed and quickness over size would face two near seven-footers to open up the season. The Colonels passed both tests, doing so convincingly in both, this...
linknky.com

Former home of Bengals player on market for $1.8M

This story originally appeared in the Nov. 25 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The home of former Cincinnati Bengal Domata Peko, who played defensive and nose tackle for 11 seasons, has been listed for sale for nearly $1.8 million.
WLWT 5

43 years ago, 11 killed at The Who concert in Cincinnati

On Dec. 3, 1979, an eagerly awaited concert by the British rock band The Who was transformed by tragedy, as 11 people were killed in a mad scramble by thousands of fans trying to get into Cincinnati’s riverfront coliseum. Three of those killed had attended the same high school...
linknky.com

Friday NKY HS round-up: Simon Kenton boys win rivalry game

County rivals Simon Kenton and Dixie Heights met seeking their first win of the season. The Pioneers (1-1) built the lead in the first half and held off the host Colonels (0-2), 50-42. Both teams tried to be balanced offensively. Junior guard Travis Krohman and senior center Gabe Dynes led...
WHIO Dayton

Wahlburgers coming to Dayton

DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
wvxu.org

New 'Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook' isn't your typical guide

On the very first page readers are warned "this book is wonderfully and purposefully neither cohesive or conclusive … to complicate your understanding of Cincinnati." The Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook, to be released Tuesday Dec. 6, definitely isn't your typical examination of Greater Cincinnati communities. It's not filled with tips about trendy places for coffee, craft beer or condos with great views of the city's seven hills. It's definitely not from the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
586K+
Post
626M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy