Read full article on original website
Related
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Edwards should be Syracuse’s center of attention
Syracuse edged Notre Dame on Saturday, 62-61. Here are some quick hits from the game:. It hardly needs mentioning that the Orange should continue to focus on getting the ball to Jesse Edwards in pretty much every game, not just those when he has a size advantage. His size, length, dexterity, and skillset are a lot for anyone to handle and when he demands double teams, it opens up other options for the offense.
In a tight game, Syracuse’s 2 seniors drive 62-61 win over Notre Dame (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 12 p.m. Saturday at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. The game will air on ESPN2. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Notre Dame to...
SU football accepts bid to play in Pinstripe Bowl
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) — The Syracuse football team is headed to the Big Apple to face Minnesota in the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The bowl trip marks the Orange’s 27th bowl game, where the program holds a 16-9-1 record. The .635 winning percentage is the sixth-best winning percentage in the FBS among […]
Banditland opener a letdown for frenzied fans
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A juiced crowd of orange-clad devotees was welcomed at KeyBank Center on Saturday night by a sentimental video narrated by John Tavares, the Hall of Famer who played in the first 24 Bandits seasons and is in his fourth as head coach. “You fuel us, you encourage us, you all inspire […]
UB going to Camellia Bowl vs. Georgia Southern, former QB Kyle Vantrease
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kyle Vantrease quarterbacked University at Buffalo to the Camellia Bowl championship in 2020. Vantrease and the UB Bulls will return to Montgomery, Alabama for another bowl game — this time as opponents. UB accepted a bid to the Camellia Bowl on Sunday and will play Georgia Southern on Dec. 27 at […]
Syracuse AD: Dino Babers will stay on as coach as long as football keeps showing progress
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack saw progress from Syracuse football this season. The Orange finished the regular season 7-5 and is headed to its first bowl game since 2018. Though SU got to that record in what Wildhack described as a “unique” way, he said it’s all about perspective.
informnny.com
Heavy lake snows south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow. It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse. West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The Tug...
Police in standoff with man in Syracuse’s Skunk City
Update 2:23 p.m.: Bellevue Avenue has been cleared. Only two police cars remain at the scene. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have been in a standoff with a man in Syracuse’s Skunk City for around 4 hours Saturday. Police have blocked off Bellevue Avenue between Summit Ave and Bellevue Terrace.
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold weather continues for Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday night and during the day Monday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be...
visitbuffaloniagara.com
Unexpectedly Amazing Barbecue Around Buffalo
I grew up searching for authentic barbecue on family road trips to Florida through the Carolinas and Georgia. I have vivid memories of the sweet, tender, and smokey goodness we found at almost every stop. In high school my brother and I graduated to smoking our own meat and fixing our own sauces that always attracted half the neighborhood. After college I started working in Colorado. Every-time I drove across the country I would plan my route around looking for the best brisket and ribs in St. Louis and Kansas City.
Bull jumps out of trailer; closes down Midlakes school playground
Check out this video captured by Midlakes Elementary Resource Office and Principal!
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
WGRZ TV
High Wind Warnings issued for portions of WNY Friday & Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of another windy day Saturday, the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a High Wind Warnings for portions of Western New York. A High Wind Warning has been issued for southern Erie and Chautauqua counties beginning 7pm Friday until 5pm Saturday. Strong winds from the south-southwest between 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are possible.
Park Street bridge near Destiny USA tears roof off of Amazon trailer (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse bridge was too much to handle for an Amazon tractor trailer Saturday after the trailer lost its roof. The tractor trailer was too big to pass through the Park Street railroad bridge near Destiny USA Saturday around 6:04 a.m., police said. But the driver...
Camillus man dies from tree stand fall while hunting with his dad
Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down while hunting, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
WKBW-TV
NYSED calls on schools to remove Native America names, logos & mascots
SALAMANCA, NY (WKBW) — The New York State Education Department (NYSED) wants school districts to eliminate names, mascots, and logos that could be deemed offensive to Native Americans. But there could be some exceptions. The state education department could let districts like Salamanca City Central keep their logos. “As...
wwnytv.com
Strong winds result in fallen trees and power lines in the North Country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire crews were busy Saturday as winds of up to 60 miles per hour ripped through the North Country. Throughout the day, there were several calls for power lines and trees that had fallen, including a tree which fell onto a house on Palmer Street in Watertown.
chautauquatoday.com
Four Charged in Fight Over Living Arrangements in Silver Creek
A fight over living arrangements led to charges against four Silver Creek residents on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police responded to an address on Main Street in the village shortly before 1:15 PM for a report of multiple subjects fighting. On arrival, police determined that subjects at that location had gotten into a physical confrontation, and multiple subjects had suffered unwanted physical contact. 35-year-old David Turner, 25-year-old Emily Dudkowski, and 19-year-old Raymond Gerspach were each charged with one count of 2nd-degree harassment. Deputies also charged 43-year-old Solana Anstett with three counts of 2nd-degree harassment. All four will answer the charges in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon
North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
Comments / 0