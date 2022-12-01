Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old woman killed in Pontiac early morning shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the early morning shooting death of a woman in Pontiac. The shooting happened at around 4:22 a.m. Sunday in 300 block of W. Columbia Ave. Deputies responded to the area after reeving reports of shots being fired....
Fatality Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dearborn (Dearborn, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dearborn on Friday. Officials stated that the collision involved a flatbed truck and a semi-truck. Fatality is reported in this tragic crash.
1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Roseville (Roseville, MI)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash early Thursday morning. The crash happened in Roseville at around 1 a.m. A Warren resident, a 48-year-old woman was driving a 2008 Ford Fusion when she lost control of the vehicle. She was entering westbound I-696 from Gratiot Avenue, according to Michigan State Police.
Dearborn man charged for antisemetic, racist threats at Bloomfield Twp preschool
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald has charged Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn with two counts of ethnic intimidation.
13abc.com
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Bowling Green post responded to a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 2 at 10:19 a.m. The crash occurred on I-75 near mile post 196 in Perrysburg Township where Dennis Amrhein, 73 of Temperance, Michigan died. Amrhein was heading northbound when he...
abc12.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of three people in Flint after guns are found in vehicle
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three people were arrested on felony charges following a traffic stop and foot chase in Flint. According to Michigan State Police, troopers seized two pistols with auto-sear attachments after stoping a vehicle in Flint. Three suspects took off from the scene, but were caught after a short foot pursuit.
1 dead in St. Clair Shores after police say driver went up embankment on I-94, crashed into tree
A major freeway in Macomb County was shut down for several hours Thursday evening following a fatal crash that claimed the life of one driver.
Fatal crash involving semi, flatbed truck, 2 other vehicles forces total closure of Schafer Hwy in Dearborn
Authorities in Dearborn have closed all lanes of Schaefer Highway after a major crash between several vehicles, a truck and a semi proved fatal Friday afternoon.
WNEM
Police stop drivers going 99 mph on I-75
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped a driver traveling 99 miles per hour on I-75 in Saginaw County Friday morning. This comes a day after the state announced a statewide crackdown on speeding. “Troopers will be working overtime to enforce speed limits through the holidays. Don’t...
CBS Detroit
Driver partially ejected, killed in rollover crash in Roseville
(CBS DETROIT) - A 48-year-old driver from Warren was partially ejected from their vehicle and killed in a crash that happened in Roseville, Michigan State Police said.The incident happened at about 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, on westbound I-696 near Gratiot Avenue in Roseville.Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2008 Ford Fusion entered I-696 from Gratiot Avenue, lost control of the vehicle and rolled over.According to police, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.The 48-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. MSP continue to investigate the incident.
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Detroit. The collision involved two pickup trucks. The accident happened close to Paul Avenue and Piedmont Street, west of Southfield Freeway and north of Ford Road.
2 injured by gunfire while driving down 10 Mile in Southfield
Police are on the hunt for a suspect that they say shot and injured two people as they were driving in Southfield on Thursday night. The Southfield Police Department said the incident was reported around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 1
Michigan man dies after driving into St. Clair River
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI -- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after driving his car into the St. Clair River near the eastern Michigan/Canada border, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 3, officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the St. Clair River’s North Channel.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police officer shocked by live wire responding to car crash; 5 injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire responding to a car crash where five people were injured on the city's west side. The female officer is expected to recover and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department. All five people - including a 12-year-old are also listed in stable.
abc12.com
Several law enforcement agencies respond to possible barricaded suspect in Caro
CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - Caro police responded to a reported felonious assault Saturday afternoon which led to several law enforcement agencies being called to assist in a possible barricaded suspect. According to a post on its Facebook page, Caro police responded to the assault around 3:30 p.m. in the area...
fox2detroit.com
Search continues for hit-and-run driver that killed 79-year-old man in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (FOX 2) - A family continues to grieve - after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run. It's been a month -- but police are still searching for the driver who fatally struck Warren Flagg and just kept going. "These are the keys he carried every day,"...
Warren woman killed in rollover crash on I-696
ROSEVILLE, MI -- A 48-year-old Warren woman was killed early Thursday morning when her car rolled over after while entering the freeway. Details are limited, but according to Michigan State Police, the woman was entering westbound I-696 from Gratiot Avenue around 1 a.m. Thursday when she lost control of the 2008 Ford Fusion she was driving.
fox2detroit.com
2 people injured in shooting at Olympia Coney Island in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 5:10 a.m. at Olympia Coney Island on Harper near Chalmers in Detroit. Police say there was an altercation between two men inside the Coney Island restaurant. At some point,...
Dearborn man charged after allegedly hurling anti-Semitic slurs outside Oakland County synagogue preschool
A 35-year-old Dearborn man has been charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation after allegedly hurling anti-Semitic rants and racial slurs outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Township on Friday.
Comments / 0