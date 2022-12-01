ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

fox2detroit.com

22-year-old woman killed in Pontiac early morning shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the early morning shooting death of a woman in Pontiac. The shooting happened at around 4:22 a.m. Sunday in 300 block of W. Columbia Ave. Deputies responded to the area after reeving reports of shots being fired....
PONTIAC, MI
13abc.com

Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Bowling Green post responded to a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 2 at 10:19 a.m. The crash occurred on I-75 near mile post 196 in Perrysburg Township where Dennis Amrhein, 73 of Temperance, Michigan died. Amrhein was heading northbound when he...
TEMPERANCE, MI
WNEM

Police stop drivers going 99 mph on I-75

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped a driver traveling 99 miles per hour on I-75 in Saginaw County Friday morning. This comes a day after the state announced a statewide crackdown on speeding. “Troopers will be working overtime to enforce speed limits through the holidays. Don’t...
CBS Detroit

Driver partially ejected, killed in rollover crash in Roseville

(CBS DETROIT) - A 48-year-old driver from Warren was partially ejected from their vehicle and killed in a crash that happened in Roseville, Michigan State Police said.The incident happened at about 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, on westbound I-696 near Gratiot Avenue in Roseville.Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2008 Ford Fusion entered I-696 from Gratiot Avenue, lost control of the vehicle and rolled over.According to police, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.The 48-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. MSP continue to investigate the incident.
ROSEVILLE, MI
MLive

Michigan man dies after driving into St. Clair River

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI -- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after driving his car into the St. Clair River near the eastern Michigan/Canada border, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 3, officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the St. Clair River’s North Channel.
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police officer shocked by live wire responding to car crash; 5 injured

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire responding to a car crash where five people were injured on the city's west side. The female officer is expected to recover and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department. All five people - including a 12-year-old are also listed in stable.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Warren woman killed in rollover crash on I-696

ROSEVILLE, MI -- A 48-year-old Warren woman was killed early Thursday morning when her car rolled over after while entering the freeway. Details are limited, but according to Michigan State Police, the woman was entering westbound I-696 from Gratiot Avenue around 1 a.m. Thursday when she lost control of the 2008 Ford Fusion she was driving.
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 people injured in shooting at Olympia Coney Island in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 5:10 a.m. at Olympia Coney Island on Harper near Chalmers in Detroit. Police say there was an altercation between two men inside the Coney Island restaurant. At some point,...
DETROIT, MI

