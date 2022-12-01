Read full article on original website
Several law enforcement agencies respond to possible barricaded suspect in Caro
CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - Caro police responded to a reported felonious assault Saturday afternoon which led to several law enforcement agencies being called to assist in a possible barricaded suspect. According to a post on its Facebook page, Caro police responded to the assault around 3:30 p.m. in the area...
WNEM
Suspect missing following assault
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A victim is recovering after police said a suspect barricaded themselves inside a Caro home Saturday afternoon. Caro Police officers responded to reports of a felonious assault in the Congress Street area, south of State Street around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said the home was cleared, and...
WNEM
Police stop drivers going 99 mph on I-75
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped a driver traveling 99 miles per hour on I-75 in Saginaw County Friday morning. This comes a day after the state announced a statewide crackdown on speeding. “Troopers will be working overtime to enforce speed limits through the holidays. Don’t...
abc12.com
Saginaw mother gets probation after 8-year-old shoots 4-year-old sibling
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of a 4-year-old child who was shot by his older brother last year in Saginaw will avoid jail time. Shalonda Finch received two years of probation on a third-degree child abuse charge after reaching a plea deal in September. Saginaw police went to a...
‘I was defending my life,’ testifies Bay City man on trial in roommate’s choking death
BAY CITY, MI — Taking to the witness stand in his own trial, a Bay City man claimed he was fighting for his life when he killed his roommate at a drug recovery house more than three years ago. “I just wanted him to stop punching me and hitting...
WNEM
Sebewaing man arrested for breaking into northern MI home
EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Sebewaing man is behind bars for breaking into a northern Michigan home on Thanksgiving. In a release sent to TV5, Michigan State Police said it started when an alarm went off at a home on W. Beaver Rd. in Bear Creek Township on Thursday, Nov. 24.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
MSP: Oakland County car crash claims Caro man’s life
Michigan State Troopers declared a Caro man dead at the scene of a one-vehicle accident in Oakland County. Troopers received a call shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, reporting a vehicle in a ditch along Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township. Responding to the scene, officers found the 33-year-old driver still in the cold vehicle, having passed away overnight.
City pays woman in lawsuit over marking tires for illegal parking
Bay City, Mich., is set to pay a woman $1,000 after marking her tires with chalk. A settlement was recently reached with the city’s Downtown Development Authority.
Midland man accused of killing Bay County motorcyclist in crash takes plea
BAY CITY, MI — A Midland man accused of drunkenly crashing into a motorcycle, killing its driver and injuring its passenger in the process, has accepted a plea deal. Roy G. Trumble, 71, in late October appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran and pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury. The former is a 15-year felony, while the latter is punishable by up to five years in prison.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Applegate man flees scene after rear-ending Sandusky school bus
A 47-year-old Applegate man has charges pending after rear-ending a Sandusky school bus yesterday afternoon. Chief Lester reports that it was about 3:05 p.m. when the accident happened on South Elk and Lincoln Streets, with the black pickup truck fleeing the scene as the bus pulled over. The bus driver notified police and the school, with parents being notified of the accident by both sources.
abc12.com
Caro man found dead after crash in rural Oakland County
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Caro man was found dead likely hours after an overnight crash in a rural area of northern Oakland County. A passerby found a vehicle in the ditch along the 200 block of Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township around 8:30 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. The hood was cold, indicating that the vehicle likely crashed hours earlier.
WNEM
Gas price disparities in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Motorists looking to fuel up can do so for $3 a gallon in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township. It’s been reported that gas prices are about 60 cents to 90 cents higher in other parts of mid-Michigan. TV5 spoke with motorists on both ends of the spectrum.
Anonymous donors help again in Huron County with holiday needs
HURON COUNTY, MI— Anonymous cash donors have once again begun, for the ninth year in a row, brightening a few Christmases for those in Huron County who have endured setbacks. A release shared by Huron County Sheriff’s Office said that after the arrival of recently donated funds, sheriff’s deputies...
WNEM
Local event offers reduced fees for pet adoption
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The goal of the Empty the Shelters event going on right now in mid-Michigan is to help four-legged friends find forever homes. The Empty the Shelters event is the largest funded adoption event in the country, it features reduced adoption fees for fully spayed and neutered dogs and cats, capping out at $50.
abc12.com
MDOT studying traffic relief for busy Birch Run commercial area
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - M-83 in Birch Run often is choked with traffic and the Michigan Department of Transportation is looking at solutions. MDOT is planning a community meeting on Dec. 14 to study a variety of traffic relief measures for the busy I-75 interchange and commercial corridor. The meeting is part of a year-long study to develop potential plans.
Bay City to discuss Independence Bridge lease at next commission meeting
BAY CITY, MI - The Bay City Commission will look at six documents that, if approved, would finalize the lease for the Independence Bridge to a private company. On Monday, Dec. 5 the Bay City Commission will be discussing during the regular meeting whether or not to approve the lease for the Independence Bridge as well as other documents regarding the relationship between the city and United Bridge Partners.
Up North Voice
‘Santa Train’ coming tomorrow!
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1
A new emergency shelter in Saginaw is opening up its doors to serve young girls. Anthony Demasi, founder of Beta Sole, and Abby Welsh, marketing associate, join us to talk about Beta Sole's 12 Days of Christmas event. Dashing Through the Snow 5K. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Bridget Staffileno...
WNEM
Expecting family loses everything in fire just before Christmas
FRASER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire has left a Bay County family with little more than the clothes on their backs just weeks before Christmas and the birth of their baby girl. The fire engulfed their Fraser Township home Thursday night. Thankfully, the Arquette family was at a friend’s...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Freshly-baked honey nut croissants from Iron Dragon Pastries
SAGINAW, MI — Start your morning with a hot cup of coffee and a sweet and flaky honey nut croissant from Iron Dragon Pastries, a new shop offering freshly-baked croissants, pies, cookies and salads in downtown Saginaw. Iron Dragon, which opened in early November inside the SVRC Marketplace, 203...
