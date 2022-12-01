Read full article on original website
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Bham Now
Where to drive to find spectacular Christmas lights in Birmingham
‘Tis the season for beautiful Christmas lights in Birmingham. Whether you want to go for a joy ride around a neighborhood or see an extravagant house light show, Birmingham has it all. Keep reading to find out where to go this 2022 holiday season. Neighborhoods. 1. Hoover | The Preserve.
Comeback Town: In 1960s white and Black parents talked differently to their children about race
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Mike Diccicco. I’m a white guy that grew up in the 60′s in Birmingham. Moved there in 2nd grade, left after graduating high school in 1967. During that whole...
Now open and coming soon: Four Birmingham-area restaurants to know
With holiday season underway, news of restaurant openings and closings can get lost in the fervor. In case you missed the latest news, Birmingham has a new spot for bubble tea, as well as a new jazz lounge. Down the line, an old favorite will reopen its doors in Trussville, and one of the most popular wing joints in Birmingham is moving to a new location. Here are four Birmingham-area spots to have on your radar.
Bham Now
SNEAK PEEK: Little Professor opens 2nd location at Pepper Place [PHOTOS]
Little Professor at Pepper Place is no longer a “pop-up.”. Just before Thanksgiving the independent bookstore opened its second brick and mortar space permanently at 2807 2nd Avenue S., next to Billy Reid and Lefthand Soap Co. The store is now open 7 days a week from 8:00AM to...
Bham Now
The Junior League of Birmingham is celebrating 100 years with a gala, Dec. 10—3 reasons to attend
Want an excuse to dress to the nines, spend a night out with friends and celebrate a Birmingham organization making a difference? Then you don’t want to miss the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) Centennial Gala on Saturday, December 10. Keep reading to see why you’ll love it, then get your tickets.
Bham Now
12 festive weekend events in The Magic City—Dec. 2-4
Birmingham, can you believe it’s the first day of December? ‘Tis the season for hot chocolate, sweaters and festive events. Read on to find out about the exciting happenings in The Magic City, December 2-4. Cheer on the Bulldogs. When: Saturday, December 3 | 2PM. Where: Seibert Stadium.
Bham Now
3 reasons young professionals will love this Christmas party in Birmingham, Dec. 15
Young Professionals of Birmingham (YPBirmingham) is hosting their annual Christmas Party on Thursday, December 15—and you’re invited! Full of live music, speciality cocktails, guest appearances from Santa and so much more, the YPBirmingham Christmas Party is a great opportunity to Get Out and Get Social. Keep reading to learn more and how to get tickets!
wvtm13.com
Birmingham artist goes viral with 'Addams Family' inspired art
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham artist went viral after revealing his new digital art on social media. It's inspired by the new Netflix show "Wednesday" based on “The Addams Family.”. If you've scrolled through social media recently, you may have seen the pictures on your timeline. Tuscaloosa native...
280living.com
Culinary Dropout coming to The Summit in 2023
A new restaurant concept will debut at The Summit late next year. Culinary Dropout, a sister restaurant to established tenant North Italia, is coming to Birmingham after successful openings in cities including Denver, Austin and Phoenix. “The Culinary Dropout menu is filled with classic meals done with some attitude,” said...
Christmas at Hallmark Farms returns for 2nd year
WARRIOR, Ala. – The City of Warrior hosted Christmas at Hallmark Farms this week for the second year. Guests were welcome to walk the iconic 565-acre property, take pictures with Santa and enjoy refreshments. At the center of the property is the historic Hallmark Mansion, developed by Ted and Mary Hallmark. This year, every room in the mansion was lit so that visitors could see into the house through the windows. No one was allowed to enter since the mansion does not have a sprinkler system. Guests also walked down to the pond to see the lighting of the farm’s famous floating...
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: holiday markets, Christmas parades + more
It’s officially December, Birmingham! We have four events that you don’t want to miss this weekend to kick off the exciting month. Support local and sip on free hot chocolate this Saturday at the CahaBAZAAR holiday market. Want to get even more into the holiday spirit? Come out to Vulcan Park and Museum Friday-Sunday for a winter wonderland including music, lights, Santa and more.
Big Oak Ranch expands, brings whole to meaning to ‘Home for the Holidays’
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A local non-profit is expanding its reach to provide more children with safe and loving homes just in time for Christmas. Big Oak Ranch says their homes come equipped with love and hope, bringing a whole new meaning to being home for the holidays. For nearly five decades, those with the […]
wbrc.com
Local nonprofits providing cold weather supplies to homeless
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of Birmingham women is working to keep those in need warm. A nonprofit organization, Women Helping Women Today, spent the morning in Linn Park handing out blankets, hats, scarves, gloves and food. The nonprofit says the community donated many of the items to give...
Bham Now
These soon-to-be newlyweds found their dream home in Irondale—here’s how
Young couples starting their lives together are often faced with a choice: do they continue renting an apartment or commit to buying a home? However, there is a third option. Just ask soon-to-be-wed couple Amy Jameson and Blake Raziano, who are leasing a standalone home at The Heights—a new nontraditional rental community in Irondale.
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama distributing 25,000 holiday boxes this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of families across the state are struggling financially this holiday season due to record-high inflation forcing prices for everyday goods to skyrocket. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is offering holiday boxes so everyone can still enjoy meals around the dinner table. “Friends and...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Birmingham (AL) Airport Cuts Ribbon on New $12.4M ARFF Station
BIRMINGHAM, AL (November 29, 2022) – A new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) station and new ARFF trucks were unveiled to the community today at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The new facility and trucks, together with First Responders, are the cornerstone of BHM’s emergency readiness. At a ribbon-cutting...
ABC 33/40 News
Ethan's Heart gives out more than 100 survival bags to Birmingham homeless population
One twelve year old boy is working to help the less fortunate in the Birmingham community. Ethan Hill started his journey of service back in 2016 when he noticed a man who was homeless on his way to school. At just 6 years old, Ethan introduced himself to the man...
Hallmark movie filming in Alabama: Here’s what we know
If you spot a film crew in Birmingham over the next couple of weeks, it’s probably the production team for “Naima in Nashville,” a movie in the works for the Hallmark Channel. Goleman Casting, a company with offices in Alabama and Mississippi, has mentioned filming for the...
wvtm13.com
Charity vending machines placed in downtown Brimingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If you're looking to make a difference in the easiest way, then there's an option in downtown Birmingham. Light the World giving machines are up and running for the remainder of the week. They're vending machines. You walk up to them, select which item and charity...
Holiday film series returns to Alabama Theatre
For almost 95 years, the Alabama Theatre has played host to many different concerts and events in Birmingham and will soon again play movies for the holidays.
