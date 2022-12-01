ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

Where to drive to find spectacular Christmas lights in Birmingham

‘Tis the season for beautiful Christmas lights in Birmingham. Whether you want to go for a joy ride around a neighborhood or see an extravagant house light show, Birmingham has it all. Keep reading to find out where to go this 2022 holiday season. Neighborhoods. 1. Hoover | The Preserve.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Now open and coming soon: Four Birmingham-area restaurants to know

With holiday season underway, news of restaurant openings and closings can get lost in the fervor. In case you missed the latest news, Birmingham has a new spot for bubble tea, as well as a new jazz lounge. Down the line, an old favorite will reopen its doors in Trussville, and one of the most popular wing joints in Birmingham is moving to a new location. Here are four Birmingham-area spots to have on your radar.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

12 festive weekend events in The Magic City—Dec. 2-4

Birmingham, can you believe it’s the first day of December? ‘Tis the season for hot chocolate, sweaters and festive events. Read on to find out about the exciting happenings in The Magic City, December 2-4. Cheer on the Bulldogs. When: Saturday, December 3 | 2PM. Where: Seibert Stadium.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

3 reasons young professionals will love this Christmas party in Birmingham, Dec. 15

Young Professionals of Birmingham (YPBirmingham) is hosting their annual Christmas Party on Thursday, December 15—and you’re invited! Full of live music, speciality cocktails, guest appearances from Santa and so much more, the YPBirmingham Christmas Party is a great opportunity to Get Out and Get Social. Keep reading to learn more and how to get tickets!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham artist goes viral with 'Addams Family' inspired art

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham artist went viral after revealing his new digital art on social media. It's inspired by the new Netflix show "Wednesday" based on “The Addams Family.”. If you've scrolled through social media recently, you may have seen the pictures on your timeline. Tuscaloosa native...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Culinary Dropout coming to The Summit in 2023

A new restaurant concept will debut at The Summit late next year. Culinary Dropout, a sister restaurant to established tenant North Italia, is coming to Birmingham after successful openings in cities including Denver, Austin and Phoenix. “The Culinary Dropout menu is filled with classic meals done with some attitude,” said...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Christmas at Hallmark Farms returns for 2nd year

WARRIOR, Ala. – The City of Warrior hosted Christmas at Hallmark Farms this week for the second year. Guests were welcome to walk the iconic 565-acre property, take pictures with Santa and enjoy refreshments.  At the center of the property is the historic Hallmark Mansion, developed by Ted and Mary Hallmark. This year, every room in the mansion was lit so that visitors could see into the house through the windows. No one was allowed to enter since the mansion does not have a sprinkler system.  Guests also walked down to the pond to see the lighting of the farm’s famous floating...
WARRIOR, AL
Bham Now

Now the Weekend: holiday markets, Christmas parades + more

It’s officially December, Birmingham! We have four events that you don’t want to miss this weekend to kick off the exciting month. Support local and sip on free hot chocolate this Saturday at the CahaBAZAAR holiday market. Want to get even more into the holiday spirit? Come out to Vulcan Park and Museum Friday-Sunday for a winter wonderland including music, lights, Santa and more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Local nonprofits providing cold weather supplies to homeless

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of Birmingham women is working to keep those in need warm. A nonprofit organization, Women Helping Women Today, spent the morning in Linn Park handing out blankets, hats, scarves, gloves and food. The nonprofit says the community donated many of the items to give...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

These soon-to-be newlyweds found their dream home in Irondale—here’s how

Young couples starting their lives together are often faced with a choice: do they continue renting an apartment or commit to buying a home? However, there is a third option. Just ask soon-to-be-wed couple Amy Jameson and Blake Raziano, who are leasing a standalone home at The Heights—a new nontraditional rental community in Irondale.
IRONDALE, AL
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Birmingham (AL) Airport Cuts Ribbon on New $12.4M ARFF Station

BIRMINGHAM, AL (November 29, 2022) – A new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) station and new ARFF trucks were unveiled to the community today at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The new facility and trucks, together with First Responders, are the cornerstone of BHM’s emergency readiness. At a ribbon-cutting...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Charity vending machines placed in downtown Brimingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If you're looking to make a difference in the easiest way, then there's an option in downtown Birmingham. Light the World giving machines are up and running for the remainder of the week. They're vending machines. You walk up to them, select which item and charity...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

