FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
alachuachronicle.com
December 6 Alachua County Commission Special Meetings
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct two Special Meetings on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The meeting begins at 10 a.m. The Commission will discuss the American Rescue Plan. Masks for vulnerable citizens are strongly...
usf.edu
Homeless Micanopy couple weather a hurricane and tropical storm in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files petition asking Administrative Judge to reverse Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has filed a petition with the State of Florida Division of Administrative Hearings against one of the City of Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning ordinances, claiming that the ordinance, which amends the City’s Comprehensive Plan, will “adversely impact an important state resource or facility, in this case being affordable housing.”
wuft.org
Gainesville City Commission votes to reopen street traffic near Flaco’s
The flocks of people who find their way to the picnic tables outside of Flaco’s Cuban Bakery late at night might have to find a new place to congregate. Flaco’s has used its adjacent one-way street as a patio area since 2020 when Gainesville implemented the Streatery program to help downtown businesses create outdoor dining options.
WCJB
Farm Share giving away free food in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be available on Dec, 3rd in Lake City on a first-come, first-served basis. Farm Share is holding a food giveaway at the Lake City Police Department starting at 8 a.m. The event will end when supplies run out. Farm Share is a...
WCJB
Gainesville resident celebrated his 105th birthday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident is celebrated a major birthday on Wednesday. Arnold Von Der Porten celebrated his 105th birthday Wednesday. According to his two self published autobiographies, Arnold was kicked out of school in Germany at the age of 15 for refusing to sing the Nazi anthem.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV commission votes to raise salaries 91%
The Gainesville City Commission held its penultimate meeting Thursday before a new set of commissioners takes the dais at the start of January, but the body showed no signs of slowing down. With commissioners Harvey Ward and Reina Saco absent, the commission voted 4-1 to approve a switch from the...
Descendants Of The Historic Rosewood Massacre Set To Commemorate 100th Memorialization, Jan. 8-15, 2023
New Years is synonymous with champagne, glittery dresses, and disco balls, but for some New Years is a constant reminder of wounds unhealed. This January, descendants of the Rosewood family will honor the legacy of those lost on Jan. 1, 1923 with a week full of culture, conversation, and exchange in Gainesville, Fla. from Jan. 8-15, 2023.
WCJB
Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry responds to tax lien investigation, denies responsibility
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry is denying any responsibility for an outstanding tax lien on a company she owned 17 years ago. According to a letter sent by Curry to the Gainesville City Commission, on Nov. 1, she first became aware the Gainesville City Auditor had hired a private investigative firm to look into an anonymous fraud hotline tip accusing Curry of having an active tax lien on her former company. At that time, Curry says she first learned of the lien.
WCJB
Florida Gateway Fairgrounds will hold the 6th annual Sunshine State Classic
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The two-day 6th annual Sunshine State Classic will be underway at Florida Gateway Fairgrounds in Lake City on Friday. They will have the annual Michelle Speight Memorial High Point award, a silent auction, and vendors!. This year, they will have a pulled pork dinner before...
alachuachronicle.com
2023 Saving My Alachua Calendars are Available
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Environment Protection Department announces that copies of the 2023 “Saving My Alachua” calendars are now available for distribution. The 2023 Saving My Alachua Calendar features winning artwork from the 2022 Saving My Alachua Environmental Art Contest (open to all K-12 students in Alachua County), along with tips on protecting the environment.
WCJB
A state wide blood drive arrives at Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state-wide blood drive will include Gainesville on Dec, 3rd. OneBlood and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are teaming up to bring the blood donation drive to Gainesville as well as 70 other locations in one day. OneBlood donation busses will be located...
wuft.org
Solar-powered trash cans are coming to Gainesville city streets
Gainesville’s city commissioners have something up their sleeve to combat litter – and residents may be surprised to see their solution: Solar-powered trash recycling bins, which will be deployed beginning in 2023. Big Belly Inc., a Needham, Massachusetts, waste and recycling company, has been awarded the contract to...
alachuachronicle.com
Dance Alive brings holiday magic to thousands with The Nutcracker
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Thousands of people across the Southeastern United States will be transported to the Kingdom of Sweets with Dance Alive National Ballet’s adaptation of The Nutcracker. Presented by PNC Foundation, Dance Alive’s Nutcracker will be performed 15 times this holiday season. The Company starts off the...
WCJB
Developers are on board to relocate affordable housing complex in East Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Back in August, Ability Housing developers planned to build Dogwood Village, a low-income housing apartment complex, near Lincoln Heights and Azalea Trails neighborhoods. However, with multiple complaints from residents, developers are on board for a possible relocation but that doesn’t mean they will. “There is...
alachuachronicle.com
Santa Paws 5k-9 event on Dec. 3 will allow runners to bring Fido and Spot
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A new 5k race will allow runners to bring Fido and Spot. The inaugural “Santa Paws 5k-9” event, organized by The Mills Group, will happen on Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. The race will start at Gainesville Health & Fitness Main Center and will benefit the Humane Society of North Central Florida. Runners will be allowed to run with their dogs.
WCJB
HCA Florida Lake City Hospital holds groundbreaking ceremony for a new expansion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida Lake City Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning. They are adding an $88 million two-story tower facility to house an additional catheterization lab, pre-op area, PACU recovery area, and waiting room. The new facilities will expand access to critical interventional radiology services and...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
WCJB
Ocala Housing Authority to open up spots on waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Housing Authority is opening up 75 spots on its waitlist for Section 8 Re-entry Housing Assistance on Friday. Applicants can only apply to a spot online. When applying, you must know the incomes, social security numbers, and dates of birth for all household members.
WCTV
Human remains discovered in Suwannee County woods
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in Suwannee County Saturday. According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, deputies responded to a report of possible human remains in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive. The...
