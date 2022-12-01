Read full article on original website
claremont-courier.com
December Art Walk information
The monthly Claremont Art Walk returns Saturday, December 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature several artists throughout the Village and at Memorial Park. Here’s the lineup:. The Button Box Museum, located in the Bunny Gunner westside walkway, 230 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont, presents “The Pearlies.”
spectrumnews1.com
The SoCal 5: Flea markets
Calling all vintage treasure hunters and bargain seekers — you must head to the legendary Rose Bowl Flea Market. Held on the second Sunday of every month for 50 years, experience the biggest flea market on the West Coast, with more than 2,500 vendors full of antiques, vintage clothing, local art and more! This is a buying experience you can't get anywhere else. Get your tickets ahead of time online for $12.
localemagazine.com
Pop the Bubbly! Here Are 6 Places to Ring in 2023 in Orange County
Celebrate the New Year in Style at OC’s Finest Restaurants, Discos and Waterfront Bars. New year, new things to do! Switch up your standard New Year’s Eve plans for a night out in Orange County. With waterfront rooftops, booze cruises and award-winning restaurants, there is no better place to ring in 2023. Whether you’re looking to boogie the night away or sit down to an eloquent dinner that you didn’t have to slave away for, Orange County has something to do for every mood. End the holiday season in style with one of these fabulous ways to welcome in the new year. Cheers!
iheart.com
There's A Tamale Festival Happening THIS Weekend In Long Beach!
Do you love tamales? There is an international tamale festival coming to Long Beach this weekend!. Bucket Listers teamed up with LB Living to bring the Long Beach International Tamale Festival back for their second year at Long Beach City College. The festival will have tamales from all different regions of Latin America along with Latin-inspired dishes, drinks, tequila tastings, live music, art workshops for kids, performances, shopping, best homemade tamales contest and more! The festival takes place on Sunday, December 4th with general admission tickets being $15 and the VIP tickets being $45.50. The VIP tickets include a VIP designated area, VIP bar, 1 tamale, 1 beer, tequila tasting and a collectable enamel pin. For more information or to buy your tickets, click here.
welikela.com
Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [12-2-2022 to 12-4-2022]
The rain forecast keeps changing, but one thing is for sure: Whether you’re heading for shelter or looking to roam outdoors, there’s plenty going on over the next few days. This weekend (December 2-4) in Los Angeles, check out Season’s Screamings in Pasadena, First Fridays in Chinatown, a...
Fun things to do this week: Dec. 2-8
This December in Southern California will be full of fun family-friendly activities like productions of “The Nutcracker,” tamales festivals, and opportunities to play in snow!. Dec. 2. LA Comic Con. LA Convention Center | 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Dec. 2-4 | comicconla.com. The...
NBC Los Angeles
Christmas Spirit In The South Bay: Here are Cheerful Events to Check Out
There's plenty of holiday cheer to go around, especially in the South Bay. If you’re still looking for ways to fill your cup full of cheer, there’s a host of happenings all around the beach cities, with a few inland celebrations thrown in for good measure. From fireworks...
claremont-courier.com
Tree lighting, Santa kick off holiday season in Village
Santa Claus gets in close to hear the Christmas wishes of a youngster Friday during the holiday promenade and tree lighting ceremony in the Claremont Village. A large crowd braved cool temps to take in the holiday spirit, which culminated with the lighting of the tree in front of the Claremont Depot. COURIER photo/Steven Felschundneff.
Eater
4 New Pizza Spots to Check Out This Month in Los Angeles
There seems to be something in the water in Los Angeles these days, because pizza spots just keep sprouting up across the city. First up is a new iteration of the popular Pitfire Pizza, which opens another outlet in Woodland Hills tomorrow serving what seems like a bigger, more ambitious menu of pasta and salads. Pitfire has always been a bit of a step up from the likes of California Pizza Kitchen, and this location offers a sizeable outdoor patio, a full bar, and a kids’ menu to help accommodate families.
discovering-la.com
Petit Trois, Delicious, But Not Petit Prices
My wife and I recently walked on Highland Ave in Hollywood, and I noticed Petit Trois, which made me remember that this was one of the restaurants on my bucket list. If you wonder why, the owner is chef Ludo Lebevbre, a master chef who managed kitchens at a young age and began LA’s fried chicken craze with crispy chicken rolled in corn starch and fried in duck fat.
Mendocino Farms on the way to San Juan Capistrano
the fast casual powerhouse over the last decade and a half
Photos: Belmont Shore Christmas Parade returns after 2 years
Presented by the Belmont Shore Business Association and the Port of Long Beach, the theme of the 2022 parade was “Christmas at the Movies.” The post Photos: Belmont Shore Christmas Parade returns after 2 years appeared first on Long Beach Post.
travellens.co
25 Best Things to Do in Orange County, CA
Beautiful beaches, gorgeous hikes, and breathtaking sunsets make Orange County one of the best places in California. Besides its captivating natural attractions, the county is also a hub for entertainment. It's home to many museums, a sports stadium, and exciting theme parks that include Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm. A...
cottagesgardens.com
Live Like a Rockstar at This $9.9M Art Nouveau-Esque Masterpiece in L.A. Once Home to Iconic Musicians
A rocking property is on the market in Los Angeles. This $9,885,000 home has been a hit among iconic rockstars. Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Michael “Flea” Balzary, who seems to have an appreciation for iconic architecture, once owned the striking abode. Other former residents include Bob Dylan, The Beatles, and The Velvet Underground.
whatnowlosangeles.com
It Appears Laguna Hills’ Greek Bistro May Soon Have a Glendale Sister Store
Greek Bistro — a Laguna Hills-based airy, upscale eatery — will soon open a second location in Glendale along North Artsakh Street, according to Founder Karlo Toorosian. Though the liquor license filed with The State of California lists the business address as 135 N Artsakh St, Glendale, CA 91206, Toorosian told WNLA he’s still in lease negotiations and should have something signed — perhaps elsewhere — by December 15. This article will be updated as specifics become available.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, CA
What comes to mind when you think of California? Surely it’s the beautiful weather, sprawling beaches, and, of course, versatile cuisine. In the sunshine state alone, you can indulge in some of the best food in the country as you explore ethnic cuisines and embrace different cultures. And one...
The Best Hot Chocolate, Champurrado, and Seasonal Warm Drinks in Los Angeles
Cobija—blanket—weather has officially started in Los Angeles and everyone is looking to warm up one way or another. Some warm up by picking up some of their favorite tamales, which serve as a great on-the-go meal and double as hand warmers for those working early in the mornings or late at night. And others are looking for a sweet hot drink that will heat things up with one sip. Drinks like champurrado, atole, and of course, chocolate are not only tasty, warm, and thick, but for many, they are a taste of home.
orangecountytribune.com
Mall’s rebirth is approved
Despite pleas from residents to vote against the amendments, new plans for an open-air, residential property-filled alternative to the current Westminster Mall have been approved. A vote of 5-0 by the Westminster City Council on Wednesday night granted permission to investors to begin officially working on what could be built...
nenc-la.org
LA Chose 30,000 Winners For Its Section 8 Housing Waitlist
After staging a lottery for the first time in five years, the Los Angeles Housing Authority has selected 30,000 winners for its Section 8 rental assistance program waitlist. How many people applied for the lottery? HACLA received 223,375 lottery applications. This represents a 19% increase since the last lottery in 2017. That increase shows that the growing number of Angelenos needing housing assistance outpaces the available federal funds, according to a spokesperson from the agency.
