Richland County, OH

richlandsource.com

Area Agency on Aging announces new Richland County board member

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announces the appointment of new member, John Roby, to its Board of Trustees and will serve as the Richland County representative. Mr. Roby is the CEO of Roby Foster Miller Erick RFME Insurance. His prominence in the community...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland Public Health reports local measles case

MANSFIELD — Richland Public Health confirmed an active case of the measles in Richland County this week, it reported on Friday morning. A person with the measles visited the Richland Mall on Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the health department stated.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Plymouth celebrates 7th annual 'Christmas in the Village'

PLYMOUTH -- The Plymouth town square hopes to bring a "Hallmark Christmas movie feel" to all of its visitors, said mayor Cassaundra Fryman. The 7th annual "Christmas in the Village" features live music, fair rides and a 2,000-square-foot synthetic ice skating rink.
PLYMOUTH, OH
wvua23.com

Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado

A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Oak Hill Cottage announces additional nighttime tours

MANSFIELD -- Oak Hill Cottage will welcome its former residents home for one night only during its Ghosts of Christmas Past open house on Saturday, Dec. 3. The annual event offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience and imagine what life was like for the residents of Mansfield’s own Gothic mansion in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

‘We’re giving back’: North End North Pole celebrates Christmas at North Lake Park

MANSFIELD -- Local children were welcomed into the North Lake Park pavilion Saturday with the sounds of jingling reindeer antler headbands, Christmas music and crinkling candy cane wrappers. The Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department, North End Community Improvement Collaborative, The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library, Evolving Through Love and Richland County...
MANSFIELD, OH
WKYC

Gov. Mike DeWine announces $25 million state contribution for Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam removal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio is getting involved with the long-awaited project to remove the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River in Summit County. On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will contribute $25 million towards the effort to remove an estimated 900,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment, restore the fish and wildlife habitat, and revitalize more than a mile of the river for community recreational use.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If so, you should visit these local restaurants in the Akron area. Since 1986, this family-owned restaurant has been offering delicious all-day breakfast. As early as 5:30 in the morning and as late as the early evening, you can grab a tasty 3-egg omelet, buttermilk pancakes, and Texas French toast. Customers recommend the gyro omelet with feta cheese, chili cheese omelet, and country fried steak with spicy sausage gravy.
AKRON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Tried and True Granola Co. plan new factory in Danville

Delbert and Susan Schlabach, owners of both The Home Place general store and Tried and True Granola Co. in Georgetown, have their sights set on expansion. Right now, Delbert and other family members are busy filling orders of smoked turkey, beef brisket, ribs and other delicacies that families love this time of year.
DANVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Growing concerns after 50 confirmed measles cases in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Measles is a growing concern for central Ohio health officials as the number of cases continues to increase. Of the 50 confirmed cases in unvaccinated individuals, most have been discovered in daycare centers. However, Westerville City Schools shared with families there was one case discovered in the district. Community member said […]
COLUMBUS, OH

