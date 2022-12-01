Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Area Agency on Aging announces new Richland County board member
ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announces the appointment of new member, John Roby, to its Board of Trustees and will serve as the Richland County representative. Mr. Roby is the CEO of Roby Foster Miller Erick RFME Insurance. His prominence in the community...
richlandsource.com
Richland Public Health reports local measles case
MANSFIELD — Richland Public Health confirmed an active case of the measles in Richland County this week, it reported on Friday morning. A person with the measles visited the Richland Mall on Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the health department stated.
crawfordcountynow.com
Jeffrey Urban appointed Interim President and CEO of First Federal Community Bank
BUCYRUS—In a press release submitted to Crawford County Now, First Federal Community Bank outlined their plans for bank leadership following the departure of Bradley Murtiff:. The Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. and First Federal Community Bank Board of Directors are pleased to announce that it has named Jeffrey K. Urban...
richlandsource.com
Plymouth celebrates 7th annual 'Christmas in the Village'
PLYMOUTH -- The Plymouth town square hopes to bring a "Hallmark Christmas movie feel" to all of its visitors, said mayor Cassaundra Fryman. The 7th annual "Christmas in the Village" features live music, fair rides and a 2,000-square-foot synthetic ice skating rink.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield looks elsewhere to find solutions to community development, codes enforcement issues
MANSFIELD -- Adrian Ackerman is a data person, comfortable with numbers and their analysis. That helped peek the interest of the City of Mansfield's development director earlier this year during an internet training conference involving the City of Kettering, a suburb of Dayton.
Person with measles visited NE Ohio shopping mall
Richland Public Health on Friday confirmed a case of measles in a person who visited a public place in the area earlier in the week.
wvua23.com
Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado
A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing one Store in Ohio

ashlandsource.com
Ashland Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting returns for 2022
ASHLAND— A crowd of bundled-up Ashland residents stood at attention in front of a large, unlit Christmas tree. Their focus is on Ashland Mayor Matt Miller and the promise of a show. "Ladies and gentlemen, let's count," Miller said.
richlandsource.com
Oak Hill Cottage announces additional nighttime tours
MANSFIELD -- Oak Hill Cottage will welcome its former residents home for one night only during its Ghosts of Christmas Past open house on Saturday, Dec. 3. The annual event offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience and imagine what life was like for the residents of Mansfield’s own Gothic mansion in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
richlandsource.com
‘We’re giving back’: North End North Pole celebrates Christmas at North Lake Park
MANSFIELD -- Local children were welcomed into the North Lake Park pavilion Saturday with the sounds of jingling reindeer antler headbands, Christmas music and crinkling candy cane wrappers. The Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department, North End Community Improvement Collaborative, The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library, Evolving Through Love and Richland County...
Gov. Mike DeWine announces $25 million state contribution for Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam removal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio is getting involved with the long-awaited project to remove the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River in Summit County. On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will contribute $25 million towards the effort to remove an estimated 900,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment, restore the fish and wildlife habitat, and revitalize more than a mile of the river for community recreational use.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If so, you should visit these local restaurants in the Akron area. Since 1986, this family-owned restaurant has been offering delicious all-day breakfast. As early as 5:30 in the morning and as late as the early evening, you can grab a tasty 3-egg omelet, buttermilk pancakes, and Texas French toast. Customers recommend the gyro omelet with feta cheese, chili cheese omelet, and country fried steak with spicy sausage gravy.
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Missing Lorain County man found
The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing and endangered male.
Mount Vernon News
Tried and True Granola Co. plan new factory in Danville
Delbert and Susan Schlabach, owners of both The Home Place general store and Tried and True Granola Co. in Georgetown, have their sights set on expansion. Right now, Delbert and other family members are busy filling orders of smoked turkey, beef brisket, ribs and other delicacies that families love this time of year.
Growing concerns after 50 confirmed measles cases in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Measles is a growing concern for central Ohio health officials as the number of cases continues to increase. Of the 50 confirmed cases in unvaccinated individuals, most have been discovered in daycare centers. However, Westerville City Schools shared with families there was one case discovered in the district. Community member said […]
Family attorney responds to video of Akron officers removing “Justice for Jayland” poster
The family of Jayland Walker, shot more than 40 times by Akron police, said they were "astonished" after a video surfaced this week of two Akron officers removing a "Justice for Jayland" sign from a neighborhood.
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
