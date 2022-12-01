Read full article on original website
Grand Strand woman provides Christmas gifts to animals at local rescues, shelters
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some abandoned pets in Grand Strand shelters made it on Santa Claus’s nice list this year. A local woman’s mission is to provide Christmas gifts to rescue animals and shelter animals in the area. After seven shelters announced that they were low on food and pet care supplies, Jennifer Archer, […]
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Taro
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 3-4 is Taro, a dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Taro is two years old and fully grown, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. She is looking for her forever home after being in the care of GSHS for one month. […]
Dozens of motorcycles gather in parking lot for Florence Lions Club Toy Run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — You may have missed your opportunity to see Santa Claus on a motorcycle before he heads back in to prepare for Christmas. The Florence Lions Club kicked off its 39th annual Toy Run event Sunday afternoon as a way to give back to the community this holiday season. Many bikers participated […]
Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room
We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
200 Latinx families in need receive groceries at food distribution event
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 200 families received groceries after Lowcountry Food Bank and Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand hosted a food drive for the Latinx community. This is something the President of Faith Outreach Ministries, Larry Nowak, says he saw a specific need for in the...
Young Conway student is a 'bright light,' leading shoe drive for homeless children, adults
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A young Conway girl's service project to help those less fortunate is getting a lot of attention, but her mother said none of that's important to her daughter, because Oliviana Keith helps others, whether or not someone is watching. "Ever since she was a baby,...
Blue Star Mothers wrap gifts, hope to create special holiday memories for those serving overseas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Giving gifts and showing you care are what’s important during the Christmas season, but not many have the chance to treasure these opportunities. That’s why a group of women is making sure those who can’t receive one will get one. It’s not...
First Responder Friday: Detective Kathy Thompson
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for this week’s First Responder Friday. This week we are highlighting Detective Kathy Thompson with the Horry County Police Department. “I like being able to help people and follow the paper trail,” Thompson said. For 40 years, she has served her community. Nineteen with the city of Conway […]
Grand Strand Humane Society receives $10K donation for critical care fund
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the midst of the holiday season, an anonymous donor helped lighten the financial responsibility for the Grand Strand Humane Society with a $10,000 donation towards the critical care fund. “We have a separate fund here at Grand Strand Humane Society called our critical care...
100% chance of snow in North Myrtle Beach & Santa's Secret Workshop for kids
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This December, there’s a 100% chance of snow every weekend in North Myrtle Beach. You’ll find it at the backyard winter wonderland at the Crooked Hammock at Barefoot Landing. The festivities kick off Saturday with Let It Snow Family Fest, which...
Brookgreen Gardens begins construction on new red wolf exhibit
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Some new furry friends will be making their way to the Grand Strand as Brookgreen Gardens starts a new exhibit. The new four-acre habitat for red wolves will allow the most endangered wolf in the world to live safely in a natural environment, according to a release.
‘It is a wonderful opportunity’: My Beach 101 Citizens Academy returns for Grand Strand community
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Residents have a chance to get an inside look at Myrtle Beach. The city’s Neighborhood Services is gearing up for its annual My Beach101 Citizens Academy. “It blows their mind to see how much we’re doing,” said Myrtle Beach Fire Department Captain...
‘Hate has no place in Horry County’: HCPD looks to make residents aware of antisemitic flyers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking residents to be on the lookout for antisemitic flyers and material being handed out. The Horry County Police Department released a statement Friday stating it is aware of flyers circulating nationwide citing conspiracy theories related to Jewish government officials and other figures.
Celebrating Christmas with Florida style in the Village of Hemingway
Duane and Sherry Ellerbach have decorated their home for Christmas with a little bit of Florida style. Their home is located at 1082 Nash Loop in the Village of Hemingway. They decorated their palm trees while adding several Christmas trees to their yard. They added a couple of snowmen and accented it all with a row of candy canes.
‘It makes my heart so happy’: Surfside Beach kicks off Christmas celebration with tree lighting
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Surfside Beach. The town has a pack-out December calendar full of holiday fun and events, making Surfside Beach a year-round destination. “The mission statement we put out two years ago was to make Surfside Beach...
1 injured, 4 displaced in house fire near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured and four people were displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 2:00 a.m. on the 2000 block of Oak Dale Road, HCFR said. The person injured was taken to the hospital […]
Nights of a Thousand Candles at Brookgreen Gardens named top light display in U.S.
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A favorite attraction for both locals and visitors has been recognized as one of the top light displays in the United States. Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles was included in the U.S. News and World Report list of the 23 Best Christmas Light Displays in the U.S.
Dates Announced for the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival in Little River, SC – May 20-21, 2023
Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront in Little River, SC, the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast. Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix. Enjoy scenic views, and live beach music, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter.
The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular dessert spot in the Grand Strand is set to be on the move. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announced Wednesday that it will be moving its Myrtle Beach location from The Market Common. The company said it will also “no longer be located...
Massive, very rare sunfish washes ashore at NC coast; huge fish preserved for museum display
Researchers picked up the fish Thursday and brought it back to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.
