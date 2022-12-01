ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 Things to With Your Kids This Holiday Season in SF, Plus the Top Things To Do in Marin and the Bay Area This December

By Christina Mueller
marinmagazine.com
 3 days ago
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf Is Getting a Rare, Brand-New Hotel

The San Francisco Planning Commission has unanimously approved a hotel project in Fisherman’s Wharf, paving the way for the first new ground-up hospitality project in a generation in one of the city’s premier tourist destinations. The project would demolish the existing one-story commercial building at 2629 Taylor St.,...
sfstandard.com

Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area

Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
rosevilletoday.com

Memorable Holiday Traditions at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco

Magnificent 30-foot tree returns to The Garden Court. San Francisco, Calif. – Since 1875, the Palace Hotel has been the home to memorable holiday celebrations. With unforgettable events that transcend generations, some of the many favorites include Afternoon Tea, Sunday Brunch or simply enjoying the elegant holiday décor.
NBC Bay Area

SF State Lecturer, Jazz Musician Killed in Burlingame Train Crash

A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
San Francisco Examiner

Father Harry Schlitt, S.F.’s rock ’n’ roll priest, dies at 83

San Francisco’s Father Harry George Schlitt, the ever-youthful “rock ‘n’ roll priest” who was born on a kitchen table in Missouri, ordained at St. Peter’s in Rome and built a global (and local) ministry through television, radio and buckets of kindness, was found deceased in his bedroom at the St. Vincent de Paul rectory in San Francisco on Thanksgiving Day. He was 83. “He had a great life and was a man of faith, of energy, of creativity,” said the San Diego Archdiocese’s Cardinal Robert...
KRON4 News

Nonprofit raises 6 figures for proposed landmark in Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN)– Three years after unveiling an ambitious proposal to build a world-class landmark in Silicon Valley, organizers on Tuesday raised $170,000 to bring the plan one step closer to reality. Leaders from Urban Confluence Silicon Valley, the nonprofit behind the project, also announced this week the proposed landmark in downtown San Jose […]
weddingstylemagazine.com

THE RITZ-CARLTON, HALF MOON BAY HOSTS ROMANTIC WEDDINGS ON THE NORTHERN CALIFORNIA COASTLINE

The Northern California coastline is one of the west coast’s most magnificent settings, and certainly a prime destination for romantic wedding celebrations. Located in the San Francisco Bay area, The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay sets an exquisite stage for Northern California weddings – especially with its unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean. Laurie Shields, Senior Catering Sales Manager, shares more about hosting a wedding at this beautiful property.
KRON4 News

New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
Eater

Here’s Why Getting Girl Scout Cookies in the Bay Area Could Be Super Hard This Year

It’s beginning to look a lot like supply chain issues. With the holiday season ahead, be thankful for any Girl Scout cookies you can find in the Northern California region, as supplier Little Brownie Baker is facing production issues. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the outfit canceled December’s volunteer cookie events and is considering delaying the start of cookie season from February to March.
Eater

This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way

Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.

