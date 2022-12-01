10 Things to With Your Kids This Holiday Season in SF, Plus the Top Things To Do in Marin and the Bay Area This December

Read full article on original website
Related
Remembering the Bay Area suburbs' fanciest buffet: Fresh Choice
If you grew up in the Bay Area suburbs in the 1990s, you probably remember going to one.
Here's an inside look at holiday pop-up bar now open in Bay Area
If you buy some of the festive glassware as you're getting your holiday cheer on, 10% of proceeds will go to a nonprofit eye care organization working with local communities all around the world.
One of San Francisco's best pizzas now comes with a pre-rolled joint
Both the pizza and the joint are decorated in the fantastical art of local artist Jeremy Fish.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf Is Getting a Rare, Brand-New Hotel
The San Francisco Planning Commission has unanimously approved a hotel project in Fisherman’s Wharf, paving the way for the first new ground-up hospitality project in a generation in one of the city’s premier tourist destinations. The project would demolish the existing one-story commercial building at 2629 Taylor St.,...
Answers to the most curious questions about the San Francisco Bay
Are there really sharks in the Bay?
Bay Area jazz community mourns death of musician killed in Burlingame Caltrain crash
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area jazz community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends have confirmed that 58-year-old Andrew Speight was killed after his vehicle was hit by a Caltrain in Burlingame on Thursday. Speight was described to me as fun, passionate and supportive. His loved ones are […]
sfstandard.com
Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area
Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
rosevilletoday.com
Memorable Holiday Traditions at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco
Magnificent 30-foot tree returns to The Garden Court. San Francisco, Calif. – Since 1875, the Palace Hotel has been the home to memorable holiday celebrations. With unforgettable events that transcend generations, some of the many favorites include Afternoon Tea, Sunday Brunch or simply enjoying the elegant holiday décor.
NBC Bay Area
SF State Lecturer, Jazz Musician Killed in Burlingame Train Crash
A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
Giant 200-Pound Bluefin Tuna Caught Off Coast of San Francisco in Wild Video
Some determined anglers pulled in a massive catch recently, scoring a huge bluefin tuna off the coast of San Francisco. A moment that one of the anglers in the group defines as “one of the most epic experiences.”. When 30-year-old San Jose California resident Adam Irino and three of...
Cold front poised to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area
The rain and chilly weather just keeps on coming.
The Koi Palace team opens new Bay Area dim sum restaurant Koi Palace Contempo
Willy Ng is a Bay Area restaurant legend.
Father Harry Schlitt, S.F.’s rock ’n’ roll priest, dies at 83
San Francisco’s Father Harry George Schlitt, the ever-youthful “rock ‘n’ roll priest” who was born on a kitchen table in Missouri, ordained at St. Peter’s in Rome and built a global (and local) ministry through television, radio and buckets of kindness, was found deceased in his bedroom at the St. Vincent de Paul rectory in San Francisco on Thanksgiving Day. He was 83. “He had a great life and was a man of faith, of energy, of creativity,” said the San Diego Archdiocese’s Cardinal Robert...
Meet the most interesting butcher in the Bay Area at Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood
From the circus, to asbestos, to fine dining, it's been a winding road for the owner of Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood.
Nonprofit raises 6 figures for proposed landmark in Silicon Valley
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN)– Three years after unveiling an ambitious proposal to build a world-class landmark in Silicon Valley, organizers on Tuesday raised $170,000 to bring the plan one step closer to reality. Leaders from Urban Confluence Silicon Valley, the nonprofit behind the project, also announced this week the proposed landmark in downtown San Jose […]
weddingstylemagazine.com
THE RITZ-CARLTON, HALF MOON BAY HOSTS ROMANTIC WEDDINGS ON THE NORTHERN CALIFORNIA COASTLINE
The Northern California coastline is one of the west coast’s most magnificent settings, and certainly a prime destination for romantic wedding celebrations. Located in the San Francisco Bay area, The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay sets an exquisite stage for Northern California weddings – especially with its unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean. Laurie Shields, Senior Catering Sales Manager, shares more about hosting a wedding at this beautiful property.
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
Eater
Here’s Why Getting Girl Scout Cookies in the Bay Area Could Be Super Hard This Year
It’s beginning to look a lot like supply chain issues. With the holiday season ahead, be thankful for any Girl Scout cookies you can find in the Northern California region, as supplier Little Brownie Baker is facing production issues. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the outfit canceled December’s volunteer cookie events and is considering delaying the start of cookie season from February to March.
Eater
This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way
Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
Comments / 0