WGAU

New Zealand launches inquiry into its coronavirus response

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — New Zealand is launching a wide-ranging inquiry into whether it made the right decisions in battling COVID-19 and how it can better prepare for future pandemics. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday the coronavirus had posed the greatest threat to the nation's...
ValueWalk

Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is an example of what’s befallen the shipping industry: Shares are down 33.58% in the past three months and down 17.48% year-to-date. The shipping industry as a whole is in a slump, largely due to continued lockdowns in China. Despite continued price declines, analysts have...
ValueWalk

Long-Term Investors May See A Dip In Salesforce Stock As A Buying Opportunity

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) are down more than 6% in pre-market trading Thursday after the software maker reported its third-quarter earnings. The results come after Salesforce slashed its year-end outlook for EPS and revenue in the prior quarter due to a weaker economic cycle. The company reaffirmed that forecast on Wednesday.
ValueWalk

Where Next For Nasdaq’s Volatility Rollercoaster?

It has been a wild ride lately for the Nasdaq, with Thanksgiving, Black Friday, China’s Covid-19 crisis, and Powell’s interest rate speech driving peaks and dips for the benchmark stock market. But where is it headed next?. “It seems like there is a rollercoaster of volatility right now...
ValueWalk

These were the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in November 2022

While 2022 has been a dismal year for investors so far, November has offered some respite. In November, all three benchmark indices – The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite, and the S&P 500 – reported gains over the last month. Most mega-cap stocks also ended the month...

