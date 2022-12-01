Read full article on original website
New Zealand announces public inquiry into COVID-19 response
New Zealand will launch a public inquiry into its COVID-19 response, said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, as it hopes to glean lessons learned from its fight against the coronavirus to prepare it for future pandemics.
ValueWalk
Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is an example of what’s befallen the shipping industry: Shares are down 33.58% in the past three months and down 17.48% year-to-date. The shipping industry as a whole is in a slump, largely due to continued lockdowns in China. Despite continued price declines, analysts have...
ValueWalk
Long-Term Investors May See A Dip In Salesforce Stock As A Buying Opportunity
Shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) are down more than 6% in pre-market trading Thursday after the software maker reported its third-quarter earnings. The results come after Salesforce slashed its year-end outlook for EPS and revenue in the prior quarter due to a weaker economic cycle. The company reaffirmed that forecast on Wednesday.
ValueWalk
Where Next For Nasdaq’s Volatility Rollercoaster?
It has been a wild ride lately for the Nasdaq, with Thanksgiving, Black Friday, China’s Covid-19 crisis, and Powell’s interest rate speech driving peaks and dips for the benchmark stock market. But where is it headed next?. “It seems like there is a rollercoaster of volatility right now...
ValueWalk
These were the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in November 2022
While 2022 has been a dismal year for investors so far, November has offered some respite. In November, all three benchmark indices – The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite, and the S&P 500 – reported gains over the last month. Most mega-cap stocks also ended the month...
ValueWalk
Alternative Investments Poised For Huge Inflows Despite Limited Awareness And Misperceptions
NEW YORK (December 1) – The rise of digital platforms that enable investors to own stakes in art, wine, farmland, metals and other alternative assets (“alts”) has democratized an asset class once only available to institutional and ultra-high net worth investors. The companies poised to take advantage...
