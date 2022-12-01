ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Christmas In Downtown McArthur On Saturday

By By Miles Layton Editor
 3 days ago

MCARTHUR – Don’t forget that Christmas in Downtown will be held between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.

Annual parade will commence at 6 p.m., followed by a ceremonial tree lighting and Santa Claus at the Vinton County Courthouse. Parade starts at Rio Grande in McArthur.

Several local crafters and vendors will line the streets of downtown McArthur. Many downtown businesses will offer refreshments and door prizes. Event Coordinator Melissa Hammond praised the volunteers who working hard to make this a wonderful event.

Worth noting, Vinton-Jackson Courier has official Letters to Santa forms it will be sharing with folks who drop by our office. Fill out a letter, we will publish in the newspaper.

Visitors need to check in for maps and such at the former CVB office building, which is owned by VCNB.

Programs will include a complete list of activities. Committee members will be available to answer questions.

A brief sampling of some folks from the 2022 Business and Vendor List:

Stop by Hotel McArthur during Christmas in Downtown for:

• Clearance sale on Vinton County t-shirts and hoodies

• Hand-painted holiday ornaments and slates

• FREE Vinton County coloring books

• FREE Fair Housing promo items

• Per Vinton County National Bank, Stop by the Festival of Trees at Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library and place a bid on their entry! VCNB’s theme “Special Thanks To First Responders” was decorated by Heather Boothe, Kayla Rose, Karlee Brozak and Heather Scarberry to honor all of the wonderful first responders in Vinton County. Special thanks to Sheriff Ryan Cain for donating the hat! Member FDIC.

• Eastern Star- will have a Silent Auction Bake Sale.

• World Outreach North-photo booth. and passing out cookies. They will also have their students doing a giveaway drawing and some small games for the kiddos to play with prizes.

• Log Pile Church- giving out coloring pages, magnets, crafts, and will have a spin wheel to win prizes. They will also have 2 baskets they are going to raffle on December 11.

• Vinton County Cancer Research Group- Raffle for a Christmas basket and game w/prizes.

• United Way of Vinton County- Spin the wheel to win a prize.

• Garrett Betts- Turkey calls

• Renovate Life Church- Face Painting

• Renovate Life Church- Cotton Candy

• Party Balloon Company- balloon garland photo op, a game for kids to play and win prizes, and they are giving away a Christmas tree.

• Vinton County Early Intervention- Polar Express themed table and craft.

• Vinton County Treasurer’s Office- treats.

• Christmas in Downtown Court- raffle and game w/prizes.

• Becky Bay- Baked goods.

• Theresa Mercer- Mary Kay.

• Oasis Foster Care- Informational materials, giving away ink pens and candy.

• St. Francis Center- Kids can make reindeer food.

• Shane Massie- Baked goods, wreaths and Christmas ornaments.

• Miss Vinton County Court- raffle and game with prizes.

• Pam Zimmerman- Buckeyes, hard tack candy, crafts, charm bracelets and charms.

• Jodi Zimmerman-A&A Escentials- candles,wax melts, room sprays and more.

• Johnna Owings-Hoodies, T-shirts, decals, and ornaments.

• Wild Turkey Festival Court-Multiple raffles, bake sale and more.

• Bryanna Cooper- Wreaths and baked goods.

• Donna Radune- Candy and baked goods.

• Vinton County Fair Court- raffle and game with prizes.

• BeCOLORful BeYOUtiful by Tracy-Color Street Nails and Beauty Products and games for the kids

• Carrie Jividen- Cake Walk

• Hope Belljax- Hope’s CraftyCraziness — soaps, wax melts 3D prints, shirts, hoodies, tumblers, wood signs, epoxy art, wreaths, crochet plushies knit plushies and beanies, dreamcatchers and so much more.

• The RcSaylors at 300 W Main St will be giving away a custom ornament to the first 400 people and will raffle off an RC vehicle.

• The ROLLING PIN will be set up at the corner of Market & Mill St.They will be serving all of their usual favorites and will have a drawing for a gift basket.

