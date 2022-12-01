Read full article on original website
Kevin Bacon says 'Philly Thing' seeks to explain his hometown
The Bacon Brothers just released a song that's simply overflowing with local pride.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in Philadelphia
The Moshulu was built by shipbuilders in Scotland and is the oldest square-rigged sailing vessel in the world. She was named "Kurt" when she was first built in 1904. When the United States entered World War I, the ship was laid up in Astoria, Oregon. In 1917, the United States Navy confiscated the ship. Later, it was renamed Moshulu by the wife of First Lady Woodrow Wilson.
Give, take, and create: West Philly’s new little free library offers up crafty supplies for projects
Philadelphia is home to all sorts of little free libraries — while many of them are filled with books, there are also ones that focus on movies, yarn, and even kits to naturally dye fiber. As of this week, there’s a new one in West Philadelphia, full of craft...
A name change five years in the making: Should Philadelphia rename Taney Street?
In 2018, George Basile, a Temple University senior, created a petition to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia. Four years have passed, and the street name remains the same. Taney street is widely believed to be named after Roger B. Taney, the Chief Supreme Court Justice in the Dred Scott v. Sanford case. The Supreme Court ruled that currently and formerly enslaved people were not American citizens and had no right to sue in federal courts. That verdict was announced in 1857, and the city of Philadelphia renamed Minor Street to Taney Street one year later.
billypenn.com
In the race for Philly mayor, Derek Green is coming out swinging
About two hours before Helen Gym announced her mayoral campaign on Wednesday, Derek Green had a statement out about her candidacy. Green, Gym’s former colleague in City Council and fellow candidate for Philadelphia mayor, didn’t hold back. He noted their “very different approaches and visions” and went on...
Theft of a Philly man's priceless collection of comics leads to a storybook ending
After KYW Newsradio ran a story about a Philadelphia man’s decades-old Archie comics collection being stolen, strangers poured out their support. Then he received a call that changed his life.
The Miracle on South 13th Street: The best Christmas light display in the country
The 1600 block of South 13th Street in Philadelphia has transformed into an incredibly electric — and eclectic — immersion of the holiday senses. The Jawncast talked with the homeowners who brighten up Christmastime spirits.
PhillyBite
Where Are Philly's Most Romantic Restaurants?
Philadelphia, PA - Philly is a great place to date. With historic downtown, charming neighborhoods, and a wealth of restaurants, the city offers a romantic setting for any budding romance. Don't let the dining experience do all the work; remember to be courteous and attentive to your date while enjoying your night on the town! Exciting and romantic date ideas are a surefire way to enjoy the evening with that special someone in your life.
Toll Brothers Abandons Jewelers’ Row Project with Sale to Pearl Properties
A large hole in the fabric of Jewelers’ Row may finally be redeveloped. The suburban-based developer Toll Brothers, which has owned the parcel along the 700 block of Sansom Street since 2016, has abandoned its condominium tower project and sold the empty lot to Pearl Properties. Established in the...
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Equity Test
Over the past four months, the Nowak Metro Finance Lab at Drexel University, The Enterprise Center (TEC), and the Philadelphia Equity Alliance (PEA) have partnered to develop an Investment Playbook for the 52nd Street Corridor in West Philadelphia. Our goals were ambitious but straightforward. With funding flowing at scale from...
philadelphiaweekly.com
20 Best Hoagie Spots in Philly: 5-Star Sandwiches from Philadelphia Delis & Italian Markets
First things first, we do Hoagies in Philly, not subs. A hoagie is a sandwich on a long roll, cut down the middle but never, ever sliced all the way through. Filled with deli meat, veggies, condiments, and tons of cheese, here are the 20 best hoagies in Philadelphia!. 1....
'Tree equity' can decrease Philly neighborhood gun violence, new Penn study says
A new study from the University of Pennsylvania shows evidence revealing that making the most deprived neighborhoods more green could lead to nearly 10% fewer shootings.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: The Race for Mayor in Philadelphia Officially Just Got Nasty
Plus, Quinta Brunson wins a major award and police identify the "Boy in the Box” after more than 60 years. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of...
glensidelocal.com
El Limon, Wawa Glenside announce grand opening dates
The forthcoming El Limon restaurant on Wesley Avenue and the Wawa convenience store on S. Easton Road have announced their grand opening dates, both of which will take place this month. El Limon. El Limon, one of the region’s most popular Mexican restaurants, is scheduled to open its 11 Wesley...
South Philly shooting leaves one dead
A man was shot in the eye and back outside a South Philadelphia supermarket Saturday evening. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Second woman speaks out after brutal, unprovoked attack in Center City
"I sat down and immediately a woman jumped up and started attacking me," said the Villanova student. Philadelphia police are still searching for the suspect in the attacks.
Eater
Find Your New Favorite Dessert at These Black-Owned Philly Bakeries and Businesses
There are very few things as satisfying as a delicious dessert, especially when you can taste the TLC in every bite. For those of us who believe that desserts are an every-day-anytime-of-day necessity — instead of a mere choice at the end of a meal — Philadelphia isn’t lacking in great options to choose from. And to sweeten the deal, there are many Black-owned small businesses right here in the city where bakers are telling their own unique stories through every unforgettable tasty treat they create.
