pvtimes.com
Pahrump Senior Center hosts Thanksgiving dinner
The Pahrump Senior Center served more than 200 meals on Wednesday for its annual Thanksgiving Dinner this year. Site Manager Anne Blankenship gave a special heartfelt thanks to Pahrump’s P3 Partners, who sponsored the event, along with crews from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, who delivered the hot meals while checking on the welfare of homebound area seniors who are also Meals on Wheels clients.
nevadabusiness.com
Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Spreads Holiday Cheer With Second Annual Christmas Shopping Spree
HENDERSON, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) successfully completed its Christmas Shopping Spree event at their Stephanie retail store and donation center on Friday, December 2. A total of 75 children served by two local nonprofits, HopeLink of Southern Nevada and Children’s Advocacy Alliance, received $100 Goodwill® gift cards to shop throughout the store.
Fox5 KVVU
Three Square providing food to thousands of Las Vegas residents in need this holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 340,000 is the number of people who are facing hunger in Nevada. That is roughly 15% of our population and supply shortages and inflation haven’t made this easier for many. Three Square, one of the largest food distributors in Southern Nevada, serves meals to...
pvtimes.com
Sportsman’s Quest: Marines and a holiday hunt
In my last column I wrote about my “successful elk hunt” with my artist friend, Justin Young. It was a great adventure, but my freezer was still empty. I was sitting around my Thanksgiving fireplace with another close friend, Craig Kozeniesky , a retired Marine colonel in command of Special Ops in many of the places we’ve seen on the evening news these past few years. In other words, he is one tough Marine. He is also one tough hunter and we, of course, were telling stories of our hunting and fishing experiences. This is his story.
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Announces Holiday Events in December
(Photos Courtesy of Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES DECEMBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for December, including complimentary horse and carriage rides throughout the month to celebrate the holiday season. Toy Drive Benefiting...
Sand Dollar Lounge Performs a Holiday Miracle
Walking into either Miracle on Spring Mountain or Sippin’ Santa at the Plaza Hotel Casino—the...
The M Resort Brings a Snow Carnival To Henderson￼
As the late, great Las Vegas headliner Dean Martin would sing many times in his...
kalkinemedia.com
Great Santa Run Las Vegas
Apangchan, foreground right, and other runners dressed as Santa Claus, dance in the Fremont Street Experience before the annual Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
news3lv.com
THINIGS TO DO: Christmas dinner specials across Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spend the Christmas season with holiday feasts all across the valley. Check out the list below to grab a bite from holiday dinner specials throughout Las Vegas. Aquarius Casino Resort. Café Aquarius. Café Aquarius is offering a 6-day holiday feast to kick off the...
Cowboy Christmas Comes to the Las Vegas Valley
Cowboy Christmas Comes to the Las Vegas Valley. Hear from vendors and visitors on the kick off to this event.
963kklz.com
9 Must-Do Family Holiday Events In Las Vegas
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially for family parties and other holiday events at home. True, we’re all getting those ham and potato recipes ready for the holiday dinner we’re hosting. But this is Las Vegas, baby! We have so many holiday events around town that are a must if you want to really make this season truly special.
splashmags.com
Mondays Dark Announces Ninth Anniversary Event December 12 at the Pearl in Palms Casino Resort
Las Vegas Strip performers are ready to celebrate nine amazing years of Mondays Dark. Joining host and creator of Mondays Dark, Mark Shunock, are more than a dozen of Vegas’ brightest stars. The popular grassroots charitable movement raising much needed funding for Las Vegas’ local nonprofit organizations, celebrates its ninth anniversary with a year-end, anniversary spectacular on Monday, December. 12 at 8 p.m. at The Pearl at the newly-reopened Palms Casino Resort. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are currently on Mondays Dark tickets sale now at Mondays Dark Tickets.
Desert Dogs hold youth lacrosse clinic for indigenous community
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs held an open youth lacrosse clinic for members of the indigenous community today at the team’s training facility at Las Vegas Sportspark.
Magical Forest holiday attraction returns to Las Vegas
Every dollar spent at the Magical Forest goes towards programs and services for over 3,000 people with disabilities at Opportunity Village
navarrocountygazette.com
The Edwards Twins Take the Stage at the Palace Theatre Dec. 14
Remember all the wonderful Holiday Variety shows we all grew up on in The 70s and 80s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas’ number one impersonators of all time. All your favorite legendary Superstars come alive in Christmas with The Stars. The...
Opening dates for Olive Garden, Born and Raised released as North Las Vegas ‘restaurant row’ grows
B.J.'s Restaurant and Brewhouse is open for business, and it won't be long for Olive Garden, Born and Raised, and Panera Bread -- among more than 20 restaurants in a cluster along East Craig Road.
Fox5 KVVU
Free pet vaccines, microchipping offered at Clark County’s ‘Animals at the Amp’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County has announced that it will offer free pet vaccines and microchipping at its upcoming “Animals at the Amp” event. According to a news release, to “celebrate our furry friends,” the event will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clark County Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas.
pvtimes.com
Gold Town Casino will add this popular potato eatery
Mister Tater’s Tater Shack will open a location in Gold Town Casino on Dec. 6, according to a spokesperson for the brand. Set to celebrate its grand opening at 11 a.m., the restaurant will serve gourmet loaded baked potatoes, snacks, salads, vegan and breakfast options. Mister Tater’s Tater Shack...
Fox5 KVVU
You can meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales Saturday in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your cameras! The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. According to a news release, the iconic team, which features eight horses pulling the famous red, white, and gold Budweiser wagon that’s carrying two drivers and a Dalmatian coach dog, will serve as grand marshal of Downtown Summerlin holiday parade at 6 p.m.
Barry Manilow’s ‘A Very Barry Christmas’ show canceled for medical reasons
Barry Manilow's "A Very Berry Christmas" show at the Westgate Las Vegas was canceled on Thursday due to medical reasons.
