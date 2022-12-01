In my last column I wrote about my “successful elk hunt” with my artist friend, Justin Young. It was a great adventure, but my freezer was still empty. I was sitting around my Thanksgiving fireplace with another close friend, Craig Kozeniesky , a retired Marine colonel in command of Special Ops in many of the places we’ve seen on the evening news these past few years. In other words, he is one tough Marine. He is also one tough hunter and we, of course, were telling stories of our hunting and fishing experiences. This is his story.

2 DAYS AGO