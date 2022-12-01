Read full article on original website
stlpublicradio.org
Animated show ‘Drawn In’ spotlights St. Louis voice actors and representation
In the world of “Drawn In,” you won’t find any of its diverse cast of characters talking about St. Louis. Rather, they live in “Midland City,” a fictional place somewhere in the Midwest. But those voices — each comes from a young St. Louis voice actor.
stlpublicradio.org
Monday: Meet the married duo behind The Fattened Caf
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. When Charlene Lopez Young moved to St. Louis to be with Darren Young in 2014, she saw an opportunity to add something to the city’s barbeque scene.
Elliott Davis is alive and well, despite fake news
Elliott Davis is very much alive. We just took a picture of him in the FOX 2 Newsroom holding up today's paper to prove it.
stlpublicradio.org
Monday: Nine PBS’ local animated production ‘Drawn In’ hits the airwaves
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. There’s a new cartoon hitting the airwaves, and it features local talent and programming directly influenced by St. Louis area parents and educators. “Drawn In,” produced by Nine PBS, is an animated program part of an initiative to encourage reading and comprehension. The show is paired with educational materials to help parents and teachers to reinforce literacy lessons from the show.
St. Louis Hills Man Designs Security App to Combat Crime
Tom Scheifler turned to tech to solve his neighborhood's criminal woes
timesnewspapers.com
Afghan Family Finds Temporary Housing In Kirkwood
An Afghan refugee family of 11 arrived in St. Louis in January 2022. Their relocation journey was a bumpy, tortuous path — until they recently settled safely in Kirkwood. Thanks to volunteers representing St. Louis regional nonprofits and community service centers — Christian Friends of New Americans, HumanKind STL, Circle Of Love STL, Kindness Begins With Me and JustServe — the Afghan family moved into a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Kirkwood near Quan and Woodlawn avenues at the end of October.
New documentary ‘A New Home’ highlights St. Louis’ Bosnian community
A new documentary explores the growth of the Bosnian community in St. Louis.
City of St. Louis releases names of four finalists for police chief
ST. LOUIS — Four finalists to become the next St. Louis police chief include three external candidates and one internal candidate. The finalists were Chief Larry Boone of Norfolk, Virginia; Deputy Chief Melron Kelly of the Columbia, South Carolina Police Department; Interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack and Chief Robert Tracy of Wilmington, Delaware.
stlpublicradio.org
Homeless service providers say St. Louis is not prepared for winter
On Dec. 1, the City of St. Louis launched winter operations to help support people without housing during the coldest months of the year. The city’s Department of Human Services announced that it will collaborate with outreach organizations to ensure that those without housing can access more than 700 shelter beds, including overflow beds.
stlpublicradio.org
Sorority turns founder’s north St. Louis home into a museum honoring Black women
Members of the Gamma Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation's first Black sorority, plan to convert the north St. Louis home of Ethel Hedgemon Lyle, one of the sorority’s national founders, into a museum that highlights the achievements of Black women. The chapter’s nonprofit, the Ivy Alliance...
stlpublicradio.org
Commentary: Trees serve as both symbols and inspiration in art
It's autumn and we can't miss the trees. Pamela Selbert, special writer for the Post-Dispatch, says, "Just when you think you can't stand one more day of simmering on summer's griddle, fall arrives. Ah, fall--so welcome. Of course along with it comes shorter days and cooler temperatures. Then before long,...
Missouri Republicans propose state takeover of St. Louis police department
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — While Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration prepares to pick the next chief of police in St. Louis, a growing number of Missouri Republicans are calling for a return to the days when the state controlled the city's police department. Several lawmakers have already traveled to Jefferson...
KMOV
Meet the 4 candidates vying to be the next Chief of Police for St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The finalists for St. Louis’ next police chief have been announced. The finalists include Lt. Col. Michael Sack, Chief Larry Boone, Chief Robert Tracy, and Deputy Chief Melron Kelly. Residents will be able to hear from the candidates during a town hall on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Vashon High School.
The Pizza Passport Is the Gift That Every St. Louisan Wants Under the Tree
Tell Santa this is what we want for Christmas
Washington Missourian
Freise brothers returning to their roots, plan to film movie in Union
And, action! Adam and Nathan Freise, twins from Union, are looking to return to their roots this March in order to shoot their new film, “One.”. The Freise brothers, 41, were born and raised in Union but now reside in Los Angeles, California, where they moved to follow their dreams of filmmaking.
FOX2now.com
You can’t help but be happy with dozens or more dancing Santas
ST. LOUIS – The Dancing Santas have traveled the world spreading peace, love, and joy. On Monday, they grace our back lot, spoke about how the group got started, and the next place you can see them and maybe dance along. All problems can be solved with a good dance off.
townandstyle.com
Stray Rescue of St. Louis | Celebrating 25 Years of Showing Their True Colors
[What] Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Celebrating 25 years of Showing Their True Colors. [Where] Chase Park Plaza Hotel. [Why] Fundraiser towards their $25 million capital campaign to build and renovate their 120,000 sq ft facility. [Who] CEO Cassady Caldwell, Board of Directors President Mark Scott, COO Andrea Wilkey, Chief of Veterinary Services Dr Christine Schulz. Hosts Hunter Sansone, Gayle Bass and Trey Morris. [Highlights] Cocktails, silent and live auction, dinner.
FOX2now.com
New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, donations
A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at 4145 Kennerly Avenue. New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, …. A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at...
FOX2now.com
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: How we are forged in the fire of life’s trials
Like a sword in the fire, we are forged in and through the fiery trials of life. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: How we are forged …. Like a sword in the fire, we are forged in and through the fiery trials of life. Staying hydrated and meal prep with...
FOX2now.com
Windy morning leads to blustery temps
High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
