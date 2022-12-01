This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. There’s a new cartoon hitting the airwaves, and it features local talent and programming directly influenced by St. Louis area parents and educators. “Drawn In,” produced by Nine PBS, is an animated program part of an initiative to encourage reading and comprehension. The show is paired with educational materials to help parents and teachers to reinforce literacy lessons from the show.

1 DAY AGO