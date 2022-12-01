Indiana AG Demands Sanctions For Doctor Who Pointed Out That Forcing A Child To Carry Rapist's Baby Is F*cking Barbaric

Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho Murders Update: Roommates Break Silence, Victim's Mom Shares Theory
Police have not yet named a suspect or made any arrests after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus rental house last month.
'Y'all put me in this cage?': 82-year-old Alabama grandmother said she was told by police officers 'not to cry' after they arrested her for not paying her trash bill
"I was upset because I didn't know why they would come and arrest me," Martha Menefield said. "I'm just happy my grandkids weren't here to see that."
iheart.com
Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Sedated Patients Found Dead In A Ditch
A Florida doctor accused of raping two female patients while they were sedated was found dead in a ditch near his home. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person. Authorities said they received two complaints from...
Woman exposed as ‘fake reporter’ at Idaho murders press conference after asking ‘if killer may be female’
A woman posing as a reporter for a student newspaper attended a press conference by Moscow police in the Idaho quadruple murder case and asked questions to officers about the progress of the probe.On 13 November four University of Idaho students — Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin — were stabbed to death at their off-campus home.A fortnight later, the police are yet to identify any suspects in the case.At a press conference conducted by the police on 23 November, a woman who identified herself as Destiny Martin with The Pathfinder, the student newspaper at Lewis-Clark...
Police investigating the killings of 4 University of Idaho students now say they don't know if the victims were targeted in the attack
"Detectives do not currently know if the residence or any occupants were specifically targeted," the Moscow Police Department said.
Anita Hill says Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is indicator of what could happen to individuals' civil rights
Americans should not just consider how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade impacts women's rights, but also how it affects individuals' civil rights, Anita Hill said in an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
Retired officer: De-escalation not dirty word; police mission to protect, serve | Opinion
I was extremely excited and just as nervous on my first day of patrol after being released from field training. After all, I was a lean, mean United States Marine (veteran) who was ready to chase bad guys, take people to jail, and save the world. No one was more prepared or qualified...
Can the government force us to say things we don’t believe? SCOTUS will decide this term
All Americans should feel uncomfortable with the government deciding what messages we can convey – or not convey – even in a professional capacity.
Comments / 2