fox9.com
Charges: Burnsville shooting suspect thought victim was 'talking' to his girlfriend
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man wanted in a shooting last week in Burnsville apparently shot his former friend in an apparent paranoid rage because he believed his former friend was carrying on an affair with his now ex-girlfriend. Forty-one-year-old Ronald Nielsen II was charged by warrant with attempted...
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Nov. 21-27
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 21-27. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Nov. 27: A...
Charges: Coon Rapids man had 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico
fox9.com
Minnesota man receives over 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico: Charges
Chanhassen psychologist pleads guilty to $550K billing fraud
Hero dad who stopped carjacker who fled with his kids identified
A fundraiser has been launched for a Burnsville man after he stopped a carjacker who had left with his four children in the car. Derek Gotchie was dropping off gifts at a friend’s house on the 800 block of Russell Avenue North in Minneapolis on Wednesday. As Gotchie was...
Two former Hennepin County employees charged with stealing IT equipment, falsifying timecards
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two former Hennepin County employees face charges for their role in a massive scheme which included selling millions of dollars worth of the county's IT equipment and falsifying timecards.Charges say that Nguyen Cong Le, a former IT Network Enterprise Manager, took network switches from the county and sold them to buyers in Oklahoma starting in 2012. By 2020, he'd sold roughly $3.9 million in equipment. Network switches cost the county anywhere between $1,170 and $15,210 depending on the model. It was Le's job to maintain an appropriate number of switches and ordering them from the vendor. His partner, Samantha Marks,...
Boys aged 15, 16 arrested after shooting of teen in Woodbury
Two teenage boys have been arrested following the shooting of another teenager in Woodbury, which sparked a shelter in place in the area on Nov. 21. Police said a 15 and 16 year old were arrested after two search warrants were executed Thursday. According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received...
Man shot dead inside Minneapolis bar Saturday night
A man was fatally shot inside The Spring Street Tavern in Minneapolis late Saturday night. According to police, there was an altercation inside the bar around 11:38 p.m. between a man in his 30s and someone he knew. The fight escalated to gunfire, with the man in his 30s suffering "at least one life-threatening gunshot wound."
Man kidnaps 2-year-old daughter, crashes after pursuit in Minneapolis
A non-custodial father kidnapped his two-year-old daughter, threatening to harm both himself and the child in the Twin Cities on Thursday. St. Paul police received a report of the kidnapping at 2:48 p.m., and found the suspect by pinging his cellphone location. Police in Minneapolis spotted the suspect's vehicle near...
fox9.com
Minneapolis man sentenced to 10 years for threatening to kill Hennepin Co. officials
Minneapolis man gets 10 years for death threats against Hennepin Co. employees
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
fox9.com
First guilty plea in Minneapolis cell phone theft ring conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prosecutors have picked up their first guilty plea in a widespread cell phone theft ring conspiracy targeting victims across Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney’s office is using a unique strategy in state criminal court, having charged a dozen suspects with racketeering for orchestrating a sophisticated and sometimes violent scheme. Authorities have alleged this was a coordinated, brazen, criminal enterprise victimizing more than 40 people mostly in and around the city’s popular bar districts over the last year-plus.
Minneapolis man gets decade in prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County employees
Man fatally shot inside Spring Street Tavern in northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – A deadly shooting inside a popular neighborhood bar in northeast Minneapolis has left many people shaken, as they try to process the events of Saturday night. It happened inside Spring Street Tavern at about 11:30 p.m."When something like this happens, it's a really scary experience, even if it's an isolated thing," said neighbor Sarah Scott.A sign on the door, next to one indicating guns are banned on the premise, announced Spring Street Tavern's closure Sunday. Police said the violence began when two men, who knew each other, started fighting. That's when police say one of the men pulled out...
Golden Valley police officer fired after probe found she violated data practices act, made racist statements
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A Golden Valley police officer was terminated in August after an investigation found that she had disclosed private employee data without permission and made racist and offensive statements during a staff meeting.The investigation started after a Golden Valley employee submitted a complaint alleging toxic and inappropriate work culture.In the end, one officer - identified as Kristen Hoefling in publicly available documents - was terminated on Aug. 2. Seven other police officers were subject to the investigation, but six of them are no longer employed with the city.The report says that Hoefling disclosed "private personnel data regarding at...
fox9.com
Family, loved ones say goodbye to 17-year-old killed while trying to buy sneakers
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - On Saturday morning, hundreds packed into Elim Lutheran Church in Robbinsdale to say goodbye to a life tragically cut short. 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson was fatally shot outside an apartment complex in Plymouth on Nov.14. He thought he was going to buy a pair of high-end sneakers, but instead was killed in cold blood in a robbery scheme.
Police seek suspect involved in two armed robberies in south metro
SAVAGE, Minn. — Local officials are teaming up with federal investigators to identify a person connected to two armed robberies in the south metro on Nov. 29. According to information from the Savage Police Department, officers from Savage and Prior Lake Police, along with the Scott County Sheriff's Office, were called to the 1400 block of Highway 13 South on Tuesday just after noon for a report of a robbery.
fox9.com
Hennepin Co. deputies warn about scammers calling residents pretending to be officers
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about phone calls from individuals pretending to be police demanding money. Tonight, a reminder from authorities: "Cops don't call for cash."
