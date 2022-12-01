Should the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department revive a road patrol? What about a drug-task force?. 1333 readers voted, results indicate an appetite for drug crackdown. In a typical election for Allegany County Sheriff, the question of a road patrol and of enforcement prioritites are major themes. The last competitive election for Sheriff was when soon-to-be retired Rick Whitney ousted incumbent William Tompkins from office in 2010. Last month, current Undersheriff Scott Cicirello ran unopposed and there was no debate or talk of his plan for the office during that campaign.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO