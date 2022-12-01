Read full article on original website
967thevine.com
Phishing email scam reported in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new phishing scam in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of scammers sending emails out attempting to get people to pay for traffic violations they claim were recorded by cameras in the city. Officials say Ithaca does not utilize traffic cameras for enforcement, nor will law enforcement solicit money over the phone.
iheart.com
MCDC Employee Accused of Hitting Child, Allowing Fighting
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the staff member who was arrested for allowing fighting at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center. Twenty-three-year-old John Kanu of Greece faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering a child. He was arrested after a supervisor learned on November 23 that...
Man faces felony charge after harassing employees, injures deputy
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after harassing county employees and assaulting a deputy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Tyree Littlejohn was arraigned Sunday morning on the following charges: One count of assault in the second degree, a felony One count of resisting arrest, one count of […]
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County Children’s Detention Center staffer arrested
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An employee at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center has been arrested and fired. A spokesperson for Monroe County says county staff were made aware of a “violation of rules” at the center, which is on Rush Scottsville Road, on Nov. 23. The...
Elmira man arrested on Superior Court warrant
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was taken into custody on Saturday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Cornell, 46, of Elmira, was found and arrested for previous felony crimes. Cornell was wanted for Burglary in the 3rd Degree, a class D felony, Criminal […]
Monroe Co. Children’s Detention Center employee arrested for allegedly facilitating fight
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) was brought into investigate, and senior MCCDC staff were notified.
967thevine.com
Deputies searching for two men in Newfield shooting incident
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are wanted for firing shots Friday night in Newfield. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says two men were throwing trash from their Jeep to the side of the road when a passerby pulled up behind them and asked questions. The victim told...
13 WHAM
Former Children's Detention Center employee arrested
Rush, N.Y. — An arrest has been made as result of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigation at the Children's Detention Center on Rush Scottsville Road in Rush. On November 23 Monroe County staff say they were made aware of a violation of rules at the detention center. Senior...
wesb.com
Olean Man Charged with Assault Of Juvenile
An Olean man has been accused of assaulting a juvenile. The Olean Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit arrested 39-year-old Brandon Gould on Sunday after a complaint was received regarding alleged sex with a juvenile. Gould was charged with a felony Criminal Sexual Act and arraigned in Olean City Court. He...
Teen, child, 20-year-old shot at Rochester apartment complex
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three young people were shot during a gun fight in a residential area off of Upper Falls Boulevard Monday night, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. At around 6:20 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of William Warfield Drive for the reports of shots fired. Once there, they discovered […]
Investigators reveal new details in Warsaw Elementary library crash
WARSAW, N.Y. — Friday afternoon at Warsaw Elementary, two pickup trucks crashed into the wall of the school’s library when a driver blew past a stop sign while traveling 80 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone and leaving investigators with more questions than answers. “I don't know...
Cypressi indicted on rape, attempted rape charges
The 26-year-old is alleged to have perpetrated these incidents between May and October of 2022.
Waterloo man throws punch at Geneva Christmas Tree Lighting, headbutts officer
The officer was treated at a local medical facility and released. Bailey was transported to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
Erie County Sheriff's Office adds Monday evening car seat checks
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To meet demand, the Erie County Sheriff's Office will be adding weekly free car seat inspections on Monday nights. Earlier this week, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia announced the addition of Monday night safety checks that will be available as an alternative to the ones available on the weekends.
Niagara County Sheriff attempting to identify individual
RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved in a theft crime. The individual may have been involved in the theft of two ATV’S from the Ransomville area in early November. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s […]
wellsvillesun.com
Record voting in our question about the future of the Allegany County Sheriff Department
Should the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department revive a road patrol? What about a drug-task force?. 1333 readers voted, results indicate an appetite for drug crackdown. In a typical election for Allegany County Sheriff, the question of a road patrol and of enforcement prioritites are major themes. The last competitive election for Sheriff was when soon-to-be retired Rick Whitney ousted incumbent William Tompkins from office in 2010. Last month, current Undersheriff Scott Cicirello ran unopposed and there was no debate or talk of his plan for the office during that campaign.
18-year-old paralyzed in crash asks for Christmas cards
The high school senior has been at ECMC recovering for more than four months, after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Portville September 3. Kranock was on her friend’s porch.
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold weather continues for Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday night and during the day Monday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be...
YAHOO!
Arrests made in 'targeted ambush killing' on Norton St. in Rochester
UPDATE (Dec. 5, 2022): Two people were charged last week in connection with last month's shooting death of a Rochester man on Norton Street. Jerrod Dozier, 33, and Jessica Maynard, 29, were each charged last week with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, in connection with the fatal shooting of Terry Howard Jr. of Rochester, who was struck by multiple bullets while a front seat passenger in a car that pulled into a driveway on Norton Street on Nov. 12, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.
UPDATE: Police Respond To Active Shooter Call In Western New York
According to WIVB the report of an active shooter at the regal cinemas on Transit road was unfounded. The Lancaster Police department has issued a statement saying that the department received a call about a potential active shooter in the theater around 8 pm. Police departments from Amherst, Cheektowaga, and...
