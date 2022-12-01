ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Related
967thevine.com

Phishing email scam reported in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new phishing scam in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of scammers sending emails out attempting to get people to pay for traffic violations they claim were recorded by cameras in the city. Officials say Ithaca does not utilize traffic cameras for enforcement, nor will law enforcement solicit money over the phone.
ITHACA, NY
iheart.com

MCDC Employee Accused of Hitting Child, Allowing Fighting

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the staff member who was arrested for allowing fighting at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center. Twenty-three-year-old John Kanu of Greece faces a misdemeanor charge of endangering a child. He was arrested after a supervisor learned on November 23 that...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man faces felony charge after harassing employees, injures deputy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after harassing county employees and assaulting a deputy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Tyree Littlejohn was arraigned Sunday morning on the following charges: One count of assault in the second degree, a felony One count of resisting arrest, one count of […]
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested on Superior Court warrant

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was taken into custody on Saturday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Cornell, 46, of Elmira, was found and arrested for previous felony crimes. Cornell was wanted for Burglary in the 3rd Degree, a class D felony, Criminal […]
ELMIRA, NY
967thevine.com

Deputies searching for two men in Newfield shooting incident

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are wanted for firing shots Friday night in Newfield. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says two men were throwing trash from their Jeep to the side of the road when a passerby pulled up behind them and asked questions. The victim told...
NEWFIELD, NY
13 WHAM

Former Children's Detention Center employee arrested

Rush, N.Y. — An arrest has been made as result of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigation at the Children's Detention Center on Rush Scottsville Road in Rush. On November 23 Monroe County staff say they were made aware of a violation of rules at the detention center. Senior...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Charged with Assault Of Juvenile

An Olean man has been accused of assaulting a juvenile. The Olean Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit arrested 39-year-old Brandon Gould on Sunday after a complaint was received regarding alleged sex with a juvenile. Gould was charged with a felony Criminal Sexual Act and arraigned in Olean City Court. He...
OLEAN, NY
News 8 WROC

Teen, child, 20-year-old shot at Rochester apartment complex

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three young people were shot during a gun fight in a residential area off of Upper Falls Boulevard Monday night, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. At around 6:20 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of William Warfield Drive for the reports of shots fired. Once there, they discovered […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara County Sheriff attempting to identify individual

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved in a theft crime. The individual may have been involved in the theft of two ATV’S from the Ransomville area in early November. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Record voting in our question about the future of the Allegany County Sheriff Department

Should the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department revive a road patrol? What about a drug-task force?. 1333 readers voted, results indicate an appetite for drug crackdown. In a typical election for Allegany County Sheriff, the question of a road patrol and of enforcement prioritites are major themes. The last competitive election for Sheriff was when soon-to-be retired Rick Whitney ousted incumbent William Tompkins from office in 2010. Last month, current Undersheriff Scott Cicirello ran unopposed and there was no debate or talk of his plan for the office during that campaign.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold weather continues for Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday night and during the day Monday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be...
BUFFALO, NY
YAHOO!

Arrests made in 'targeted ambush killing' on Norton St. in Rochester

UPDATE (Dec. 5, 2022): Two people were charged last week in connection with last month's shooting death of a Rochester man on Norton Street. Jerrod Dozier, 33, and Jessica Maynard, 29, were each charged last week with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, in connection with the fatal shooting of Terry Howard Jr. of Rochester, who was struck by multiple bullets while a front seat passenger in a car that pulled into a driveway on Norton Street on Nov. 12, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.
ROCHESTER, NY

