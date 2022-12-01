ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Driver dies in crash involving jackknifed tractor-trailer on U.S. 301 in Tampa

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGVTe_0jUDmBsU00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver died in a crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer on U.S. 301 in Tampa on Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer driver, a 47-year-old Odessa man, was traveling northbound on U.S. 301 when he got in a turn lane to get on the Selmon Expressway.

Tampa motorcycle officer seriously hurt in crash, woman cited

Under a flashing yellow turn signal, FHP said the tractor-trailer driver turned into the path of another driver.

The tractor-trailer driver hit the other driver’s car and was jackknifed across the southbound lanes of U.S. 301, troopers said.

The car driver, a 51-year-old Brandon man, died in the crash.

The tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hernandosun.com

Georgia pair accused of drug trafficking and grand theft auto

A couple from Georgia was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and operating a stolen vehicle after they were caught by deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) while they were on patrol in Spring Hill. According to HCSO Deputy Public Information Officer (PIO) Michael Terry, at 9:48...
SPRING HILL, FL
Lakeland Gazette

FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 7:13 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 2100 block of State Road 563, locally known as Harden Boulevard. Just prior to the crash, a 2006 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, with two male riders, was traveling southbound on Harden Boulevard and negotiating a curve. For unknown reasons, the motorcycle left the southbound roadway, crossed into the grassy median, and continued to travel over into the northbound lanes of Harden Boulevard. Both the operator and passenger were separated from the motorcycle and subsequently struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax SUV, traveling northbound on Harden Boulevard. The driver of the SUV came to a controlled stop and remained at the scene.
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

WFLA

120K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy