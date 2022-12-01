Driver dies in crash involving jackknifed tractor-trailer on U.S. 301 in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver died in a crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer on U.S. 301 in Tampa on Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the tractor-trailer driver, a 47-year-old Odessa man, was traveling northbound on U.S. 301 when he got in a turn lane to get on the Selmon Expressway.Tampa motorcycle officer seriously hurt in crash, woman cited
Under a flashing yellow turn signal, FHP said the tractor-trailer driver turned into the path of another driver.
The tractor-trailer driver hit the other driver’s car and was jackknifed across the southbound lanes of U.S. 301, troopers said.
The car driver, a 51-year-old Brandon man, died in the crash.
The tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 2