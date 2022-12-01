Read full article on original website
KSLA
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Challenge kicks off between Caddo, Bossier schools
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A familiar bell rang on storefronts, as schools from Caddo and Bossier joined the Salvation Army to raise money for the holidays. In the Red Kettle Challenge, both school districts are competing to raise the most money for the nonprofit. One Caddo student says he wants everybody to enjoy Christmas.
ktalnews.com
Salvation Army Red Kettle Run
The Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary hosted the second annual Red Kettle Run.
KTBS
Former soldier and Caddo Parish Commissioner Ken Epperson is devoted to supporting fell veterans
SHREVEPORT, La. -- You may know Ken Epperson as a longtime Caddo Parish Commissioner. He’s h…
KTBS
Child injured in shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a shooting that sent a child to the hospital appears to be an accident. It happened shortly before 4 p.m., Sunday inside a house in the 2600 block of Essex Street. KTBS 3 has learned that the victim is 12 years old. Officers at...
KTBS
Two injured in rolling gun battle in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A rolling gun battle in Shreveport, sends two people to the hospital. Officers at the scene tell KTBS 3 there could possibly be a third victim. It happened around 9:15 p.m., at the corner of West 70th Street and Jewella Avenue. More than a dozen units were...
KSLA
TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
KTBS
American Cornhole League Southwest Conference comes to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Cornhole is a fun game that people play at BBQs and tailgating events, but it's also a professional sport that is rapidly growing and it's coming to Shreveport. Friday kicks off a weekend long event that is the American Cornhole League Southwest Conference at the Shreveport Convention...
ktalnews.com
Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast
Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast.
KTBS
Crash injures two and closes part of LA Highway 169
CADDO PARISH, La- Louisiana Highway 169 is completely closed from South Lakeshore Dr. to Interstate 20 following a major crash that sent one man to the hospital, said Sheriff Steve Prator. At approximately 9:19 p.m. deputies were dispatched to LA-169 following a major crash. Deputies said a white Hyundai traveling...
KTBS
Owner of stray Bossier Parish livestock sought
BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray calf found near Petty Lane in Haughton on Nov. 22. The calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag containing a three-digit number that may assist with identification.
Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing
Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
KTBS
9-1-1 Phone lines are currently down in the Texarkana area
TEXARKANA - 911 and all landlines coming into the Texarkana PD communications center are currently down. This is a region wide issue that appears to also includes 911 calls going to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS in Texarkana, and New Boston Police Department.
KTBS
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
KTBS
Home for the Holidays benefits JC Center of Empowerment and local Texarkana businesses
TEXARKANA, Ark. – A Home for the Holidays vendor pop-up held Saturday at the Texarkana Recreation Center raised funds for not only local small businesses but also for the JC Center of Empowerment. LaShundra Bradley, founder of the JC Center of Empowerment non-profit said she wanted to gather people...
KSLA
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
KTBS
Texarkana police investigate fatal shooting on State Line Avenue
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are investigating the shooting death of a Texarkana man. The fatal shooting happened Sunday morning in the parking lot of 4524 North State Line Avenue. Police say Joseph Ross, 26, was in the parking lot of a gas station when gunshots were fired. Ross was taken...
KSLA
Tarver says opponent ‘sanctioned’ negative campaign ads; Arceneaux says claim ‘simply isn’t accurate’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, Dec. 2, Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux released a statement asking for the removal of negative ads against his opponent, Senator Greg Tarver. Arceneaux says the political action committee out of Baton Rouge, Watchdog PAC LLC, is allegedly responsible for the ads. “My campaign...
Texarkana police looking for suspect in fatal shooting
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is looking for answers after a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.
KTBS
Former LSU Medical Center administrator dies following lengthy illness
SHREVEPORT, La. - A longtime local hospital administrator has died. Joe Miciotto passed away Saturday morning following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Miciotto joined the former Confederate Memorial Hospital in 1975 and was named hospital administrator at Shreveport's LSU Medical Center in 2001 where he held the position until 2014. Miciotto was instrumental in the successful transition from LSU Medical Center to the new privately-managed University Health hospital before leaving the post.
KTBS
C.E. Byrd High School hosts Community Christmas
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Christmas spirit was alive and well Friday at C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport. More than 500 students prepared and hosted the annual Community Christmas event for 400-plus neighborhood children from Creswell Elementary, A.C. Steere, Stoner Hill Lab School, Shreve Island, Broadmoor and South Highlands Elementary Schools.
