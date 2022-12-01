ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atozsports.com

Bears lose quarterback for rest of season

The Chicago Bears received some unfortunate news on Friday as head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that back-up quarterback Trevor Siemian is undergoing a season-ending oblique surgery. Siemian started in place of the injured Justin Fields in last week’s loss to the New York Jets. He suffered the injury in warmups,...
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Big Cat Country

Trevor Lawrence is leaving no doubt

When a quarterback makes an incredible throw, NFL analysts like to say, “that’s a pass only a handful of guys in this league can make.”. Sometimes it’s just a reaction to an awesome play. Usually, though, it literally means there’s a very finite number of people on this planet with the physical ability to make such a play.
Detroit Sports Nation

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford gets unfortunate news

When the Los Angeles Rams traded multiple draft picks and Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford, their hope was that Stafford could get them over the hump and help them to win a Super Bowl. As we know, Stafford ended up leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in his very first season with the team. Unfortunately, 2022 has been a different story as Stafford struggled early on, and then had to deal with injuries and a concussion, which caused him to miss games. Now, according to reports, Stafford has gotten some unfortunate news.
DETROIT, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

Drew Brees Struck By Lightning On Camera

The legendary quarterback was filming a commercial when he was seemingly struck by a bolt of lightning. Drew Brees is a legendary quarterback who spent the vast majority of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He had an amazing career that eventually led to a Super Bowl victory against the Indianapolis Colts. Additionally, he broke numerous passing records whether it be yards or touchdowns.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson says he deleted his tweet because his girlfriend told him he should

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not take kindly to a tweet from a critical fan after Sunday’s loss, responding with a vulgar tweet back at him. After talking it over with his girlfriend, Jackson thought better of it. Jackson said today that he deleted the tweet because his girlfriend...
The Comeback

Former NFL player turned actor dies at 56

TV and movie fans probably recognize Brad William Henke from his roles on Orange is the New Black, Justified, Lost, Dexter, and many more. They might not have realized that the actor briefly played in the NFL and Arena Football League before changing careers. Sadly, Henke passed away on November 29. No cause of death Read more... The post Former NFL player turned actor dies at 56 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
Yardbarker

Andy Reid sends message to Chiefs DB Justin Reid about trash talk

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is sending a message to defensive back Justin Reid about how the organization does things. The veteran defensive back attracted some attention this week with his comments about defending Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins ahead of their matchup Sunday. The remarks offered some potential bulletin board material for the Bengals, and coach Reid is not exactly thrilled about it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

The NFL World Is Furious With Brett Favre's Decision

Brett Favre made a controversial decision this week, sparking outrage from many NFL fans and media members. The Hall of Fame quarterback filed a motion in the Mississippi welfare case, arguing for the allegations against him to be dismissed entirely. "It is apparent that MDHS has sued Favre, a Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
