5 teens shot in suburban Chicago residence, police say
ZION, Ill. — At least five teens were injured by gunfire at a residence in a suburb north of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Four high school-age teens were shot and taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFLD-TV reported. They were treated and released, according to the television station.
Police: 4 teens, man shot inside home in Zion
ZION, Ill. — Five people were shot early Sunday morning inside a house in Zion, according to police. Zion police responded to the shooting just after midnight in the 1800 block of Horeb Avenue. When they arrived, they found four high school-aged juveniles with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Zion Police […]
Chicago Journal
Two children among 5 found dead in Chicago-area home
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Two children were among five people found dead at a suburban Chicago home following what police called a “domestic-related incident,” a coroner said Thursday. The girls — ages 6 and 4 — were found along with a 67-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man...
One killed in shooting outside Advocate Christ Medical Center emergency room
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has died after he was shot in the face outside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Village officials say. Oak Lawn police responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to a call of a disturbance outside the hospital. Officers then heard a gunshot from where a large group of people was near the emergency room entrance, at 9400 S. Kilbourn Ave. That's when police found a 28-year-old man from Rockford, Illinois, with a gunshot wound through his left eye. That man has since been identified as Brandon McGee. Marques Rose, 28, who police say was seen running from the scene,...
Illinois family found dead in home
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Five members of an Illinois family, including two children, were found dead in their home Wednesday in what police called a domestic-related incident. Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified them as 4-year-old Ameila Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak, 36-year-old Cera Kisliak, 39-year-old Andre Kisliak and 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, according to WOKV. […]
14 Chicago robberies reported across city over the weekend prompts warning from police
Police said, in each attack, thieves used force to steal victims' belongings.
CPD officer, CTA bus driver, man sent to hospital after South Austin crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a CPD squad car and sedan collided. The sedan then hit a nearby CTA bus.
fox32chicago.com
Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees
CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
2 people found shot on the ground in Auburn Gresham die, Chicago police say
CHICAGO — Two people are dead after officers found them while investigating a shots fired call early Saturday morning in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Chicago Police Department officers were investigating the report just before 1 a.m. in the 800 block of West 87th Street. They found two people, both males, who were shot and […]
Missouri woman reported missing, last seen on South Side of Chicago
CHICAGO - A woman from St. Louis, Missouri was reported missing and police are saying she was last seen on the South Side of Chicago. Chicago police say Kevaughna "Keke" Nelson, 22, is a high risk missing individual. She was last scene in the 7300 block of South Yale Avenue in Englewood on Nov. 10.
2 Shot Inside Chinese Restaurant in Chatham, Chicago Police Say
Two people were injured Saturday afternoon when a gunman opened fire inside a Chinese restaurant in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. at See Thru Chinese Kitchen, 610 E. 79th St., located in the Chatham Plaza. Police stated two people were inside the restaurant when an unknown offender entered, produced a gun and fired shots, striking both victims.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman is attacked, robbed while walking with her 9-year-old as 12 more armed robberies are reported
Chicago police officers intervened in an armed robbery that they stumbled upon while on patrol in Lincoln Square on Sunday morning, but the offenders sped away in a car as the cops pointed guns at them, according to a preliminary CPD report. Earlier, a nine-year-old girl and her mother were robbed in West Town while walking home with laundry.
fox32chicago.com
2 people shot inside Greater Grand Crossing business
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were inside a business in Greater Grand Crossing Saturday afternoon when some came in and started shooting. Police say around 12:20 p.m. an offender walked into a business in the 600 block of East 79th Street and took out a firearm and began firing.
fox32chicago.com
No bail for man charged in fatal shooting outside Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Illinois - A Chicago man was denied bail on Sunday after being accused of murdering someone right outside a hospital emergency room in Oak Lawn a day earlier. Police said Marques Rose, 36, shot Brandon McGee, 28, in the eye outside Advocate Aurora Christ Hospital around 2 a.m. Saturday. McGee was rushed inside for treatment and died later.
2 shot in head, woman caught in crossfire, in Austin drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — Two individuals were shot in the head while driving and a woman was caught in crossfire in a drive-by shooting that took place in the Austin neighborhood Friday night. Two Individuals were in a car driving south bound near the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue around 11:17 p.m. when a beige SUV […]
Algonquin Police asking for public’s help finding missing suburban woman
ALGONQUIN, Ill. — The Algonquin Police Department is seeking help in trying to find a missing woman. Kimberly Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday morning walking to the Jewel Osco in the 1500 block of East Algonquin Road. According to family, Koerner was never seen entering the Jewel and her purse, cell […]
Murder-Suicide in Chicago Leaves Family of 5 Dead, Including Two Children, Ages 4 and 6
Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek revealed those dead are Lilia Kisliak, 67; Andrei Kisliak, 39; Vera Kisliak, 36; Vivian Kisliak, 6; and Amilia Kisliak, 4 Five people are dead following a murder-suicide at a home in a Chicago suburb. According to a news release, police in Buffalo Grove, Ill., responded to the home Wednesday morning for a welfare check on a female. Unable to make contact with anyone in the residence upon arrival, responding officers forced their way in and discovered five dead individuals in what they believe to be a domestic-related incident,...
Friends, Neighbors Raise Money for Family of Buffalo Grove Murder Victims
Several days after multiple family members were found murdered inside a Buffalo Grove home, friends are opening up about the people they knew and efforts to give the victims a proper funeral. Five individuals were found dead by police Wednesday who responded to a well-being check in the 2800 block...
3 adults, 2 young girls found dead in Buffalo Grove home ID'd
Court documents show there was a history of violent threats Andrei Kisliak made to his wife Vera Kisliak.
Buffalo Grove murders: 2 children among 5 found dead in domestic-related incident
A large-scale police investigation is underway in Buffalo Grove after five people were found dead, police say
NBC Chicago
