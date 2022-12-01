ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Grove, IL

5 teens shot in suburban Chicago residence, police say

ZION, Ill. — At least five teens were injured by gunfire at a residence in a suburb north of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Four high school-age teens were shot and taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFLD-TV reported. They were treated and released, according to the television station.
Police: 4 teens, man shot inside home in Zion

ZION, Ill. — Five people were shot early Sunday morning inside a house in Zion, according to police. Zion police responded to the shooting just after midnight in the 1800 block of Horeb Avenue. When they arrived, they found four high school-aged juveniles with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Zion Police […]
Two children among 5 found dead in Chicago-area home

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Two children were among five people found dead at a suburban Chicago home following what police called a “domestic-related incident,” a coroner said Thursday. The girls — ages 6 and 4 — were found along with a 67-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man...
One killed in shooting outside Advocate Christ Medical Center emergency room

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has died after he was shot in the face outside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Village officials say. Oak Lawn police responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to a call of a disturbance outside the hospital. Officers then heard a gunshot from where a large group of people was near the emergency room entrance, at 9400 S. Kilbourn Ave. That's when police found a 28-year-old man from Rockford, Illinois, with a gunshot wound through his left eye. That man has since been identified as Brandon McGee. Marques Rose, 28, who police say was seen running from the scene,...
Illinois family found dead in home

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Five members of an Illinois family, including two children, were found dead in their home Wednesday in what police called a domestic-related incident. Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified them as 4-year-old Ameila Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak, 36-year-old Cera Kisliak, 39-year-old Andre Kisliak and 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, according to WOKV. […]
Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees

CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
2 Shot Inside Chinese Restaurant in Chatham, Chicago Police Say

Two people were injured Saturday afternoon when a gunman opened fire inside a Chinese restaurant in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. at See Thru Chinese Kitchen, 610 E. 79th St., located in the Chatham Plaza. Police stated two people were inside the restaurant when an unknown offender entered, produced a gun and fired shots, striking both victims.
2 people shot inside Greater Grand Crossing business

CHICAGO - A man and a woman were inside a business in Greater Grand Crossing Saturday afternoon when some came in and started shooting. Police say around 12:20 p.m. an offender walked into a business in the 600 block of East 79th Street and took out a firearm and began firing.
No bail for man charged in fatal shooting outside Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Illinois - A Chicago man was denied bail on Sunday after being accused of murdering someone right outside a hospital emergency room in Oak Lawn a day earlier. Police said Marques Rose, 36, shot Brandon McGee, 28, in the eye outside Advocate Aurora Christ Hospital around 2 a.m. Saturday. McGee was rushed inside for treatment and died later.
Murder-Suicide in Chicago Leaves Family of 5 Dead, Including Two Children, Ages 4 and 6

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek revealed those dead are Lilia Kisliak, 67; Andrei Kisliak, 39; Vera Kisliak, 36; Vivian Kisliak, 6; and Amilia Kisliak, 4 Five people are dead following a murder-suicide at a home in a Chicago suburb. According to a news release, police in Buffalo Grove, Ill., responded to the home Wednesday morning for a welfare check on a female. Unable to make contact with anyone in the residence upon arrival, responding officers forced their way in and discovered five dead individuals in what they believe to be a domestic-related incident,...
