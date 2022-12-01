CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has died after he was shot in the face outside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Village officials say. Oak Lawn police responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to a call of a disturbance outside the hospital. Officers then heard a gunshot from where a large group of people was near the emergency room entrance, at 9400 S. Kilbourn Ave. That's when police found a 28-year-old man from Rockford, Illinois, with a gunshot wound through his left eye. That man has since been identified as Brandon McGee. Marques Rose, 28, who police say was seen running from the scene,...

OAK LAWN, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO