ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

CNN boss Chris Licht guts HLN amid cost-cutting bloodbath

By Alexandra Steigrad
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

CNN boss Chris Licht has gutted sister network HLN, terminating all live programming as part of ongoing layoffs and budget cuts , sources told The Post.

Licht slashed HLN’s “Morning Express with Robin Meade,” as well as “Weekend Express,” a source close to the situation said. Meade and HLN’s live news programming staffers will be let go, the source added.

Also getting their pink slips Thursday were prominent CNN correspondents Alison Kosik, Martin Savidge, Alex Field, Mary Ann Fox and Chris Cillizza, according to Variety .

Licht also has targeted staffers working on longform storytelling, as well as paid contributors, sources told The Post.

The number of overall cuts has not been announced.

Licht is expected to release a company-wide memo on the layoffs late Thursday, a source said, noting that the majority of firings will be completed by Friday.

A CNN rep did not comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nyvys_0jUDldMV00
CNN boss Licht is expected to announce a new daytime lineup in the coming days, as part of the network’s restructuring.
Variety via Getty Images

Licht is also expected to unveil details of a new daytime lineup for CNN in the coming days, as sources wondered about the futures of high-salaried anchors like Briana Keiler, John Berman, Chris Wallace, Kasie Hunt and Audie Cornish.

A source with knowledge said those anchors are not on the chopping block, but could find homes in open programming slots.

HLN, home to “Forensic Files” and other true-crime series, will now air CNN’s revamped morning show, co-hosted by Don Lemon, in place of Meade’s show, an insider told The Post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKlYC_0jUDldMV00
Robin Meade, HLN’s host of “Morning Express,” was let go on Thursday.
HLN

The network, formally known as Headline News, will eventually combine forces with Investigation Discovery to program shows for the channel, the source added.

As for CNN, one media insider said Licht still faces enormous challenges even after the cuts. Not only is he tasked with lifting the ratings of the third-place network, but he has to remake the daytime and primetime lineup and fill CNN’s important 9 p.m. slot still open after the firing of disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo in late 2021.

Licht, who grabbed the reins in May after Jeff Zucker was ousted for not disclosing an affair with a co-worker, has also tried to disrupt CNN’s culture of opinion-focused shows to focus more on middle-of-the-road reporting .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UM8od_0jUDldMV00
Sources said Licht’s cost-cutting will largely be over by the end of the week.
Getty Images

“People should walk in Chris Licht’s shoes,” said one media insider, who noted that Zucker “got off easy.”

“If Zucker was still around, he would have left town by now,” the source added.

Licht’s search to slash costs comes as corporate parent Warner Bros. Discovery promised Wall Street it would cut $3 billion in costs, after acquiring the assets of the company formerly known as WarnerMedia from AT&T.

Warner Bros. Discovery, which also owns HBO and Food Network, recently said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it would have to spend between $1 billion and $1.5 billion to scrap programming already commissioned and pay out severance packages.

The media conglomerate also said it expected to take write-downs of potentially more than $4 billion in pre-tax charges through 2022.

Comments / 7

Uncle Fester 60
3d ago

Im gonna bet Licht himself doesnt cut his salary or perks🤔 Getting rid of Robin Meade & placing Don Lemon in its timeslot will tank in ratings

Reply
2
Kenneth Bruner
3d ago

Great times! Fakebook in the red, Twitter taken away from the fascists, CNN up in flames, and woke Disney reeling! Murica!😁

Reply
2
Related
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
News Breaking LIVE

Top CNN Executive Suddenly Resigns

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Neil Chugani, the Chief Financial Officer for CNN Worldwide, is resigning from Warner Bros. Discovery, according to multiple reports. In that role, he oversaw the financials and budgeting for the massive cable news outlet.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host

"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Cancels Another Top Show

Cable news outlet CNN has announced that another top show on the network has been canceled, according to the Los Angeles Times. The documentary series "This is Life with Lisa Ling" will officially end by the end of the year. According to the LA Times, the show is a "casualty of the news channel's recently announced budget reductions."
msn.com

CNN Lays Off Hundreds of Staffers, Halts Live Programming on HLN

CNN on Thursday laid off hundreds of staffers and made other sweeping changes that CEO Chris Lictht admitted was a "gut punch" to the network. Among the biggest changes: All live programming on HLN will be halted starting on Dec. 6. Licht singled out the work of Robin Meade, the...
News Breaking LIVE

Chris Cuomo Responds to Report He is Making Demands at New Network

On his NewsNation program this week, former CNN host Chris Cuomo denied a NY Post report that he is demanding to be moved to a different hour amid low ratings. In a segment at the end of his Monday edition of “Cuomo,” Cuomo had a back-and-forth with fellow NewsNation anchor Dan Abrams, who hosts the 9 p.m. hour which follows Cuomo’s show.
AdWeek

Chris Licht Confirms Robin Meade, Chris Cillizza Exits and Broader Internal Changes

“Hundreds” of CNN staffers were laid off on Thursday as part of wider cost-cutting measures at CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht sent a memo to all staffers Thursday afternoon after the news was delivered to employees, with two of the most recognizable on-air departures being veteran HLN morning anchor Robin Meade and CNN political journalist/Editor-at-large Chris Cillizza. The latter confirmed his exit not long ago via Twitter.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy